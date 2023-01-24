ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Detroit

1 dead, 1 injured in Oakland County crash

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - One man was killed, and another was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Oakland County. Adams Road near Addison Circle South in Oakland Township.According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, a 61-year-old Oakland Township man was driving northbound on Adams Road in a 2000 Subaru Outback when he crossed into the southbound lane and hit a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox being driven by a 30-year-old man from Oakland Township.Police say the 61-year-old driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.The 30-year-old driver was wearing a seatbelt and was transported to a local hospital after the crash. He has been listed in serious but stable condition. Authorities say it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved at this time.The investigation is ongoing.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man killed in head-on crash in Oakland County wasn't wearing seatbelt, sheriff said

OAKLAND TWP, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said a 61-year-old man wasn't wearing a seatbelt as he crossed the center line on Adams Road and hit another car head-on. The man is not being identified by the sheriff as they're still working to notify his family. The sheriff said he was driving a 2000 Subaru Outback north on Adams Road near Addison Circle South in Oakland Township when he crossed the center line and hit a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox head-on.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
wkzo.com

Detroit man killed in crash with semi on snowy I-69 near Tekonsha

TEKONSHA TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A two vehicle crash involving a passenger vehicle and a semi tractor trailer on I-69 near Tekonsha on Wednesday morning took the life of a 43-year-old Detroit man. Troopers from the Michigan State Police post at Marshall are investigating the crash which took place...
TEKONSHA, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

‘A house of terror’: What officials are saying about CPS after 5-year-old was killed in Lincoln Park

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – A 5-year-old was killed in Lincoln Park on Sunday and the case has prompted questions about Child Protective Services’ previous involvement. The death of 5-year-old Ethan Belcher, and what led to it, continues to reverberate across Metro Detroit. Many are wondering how the child ended up back in the care of his parents, who are now charged with his murder, even after police and state involvement.
LINCOLN PARK, MI
fox2detroit.com

I-94 reopens in Detroit after tanker crash

(FOX 2) - After a tanker crash closed I-94 in Detroit on Wednesday morning, the road has reopened. State Police said around 11:15 a.m. the driver of a tanker who was traveling east on I-94 near Mt. Elliott was going too fast. They then lost control and struck the median. The crash damaged the wall and sent debris into the westbound lanes of the highway.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

71-year-old man dies while shoveling snow in Inkster

INKSTER, Mich. – A grandfather from Inkster died while shoveling snow. Inkster police say 71-year-old Leroy Steed was last seen shoveling snow outside his house Wednesday (Jan. 25) evening. His body was found Thursday morning. According to police, no foul play was suspected, as it appears he died from...
INKSTER, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy