1 dead, 1 injured in Oakland County crash
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - One man was killed, and another was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Oakland County. Adams Road near Addison Circle South in Oakland Township.According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, a 61-year-old Oakland Township man was driving northbound on Adams Road in a 2000 Subaru Outback when he crossed into the southbound lane and hit a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox being driven by a 30-year-old man from Oakland Township.Police say the 61-year-old driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.The 30-year-old driver was wearing a seatbelt and was transported to a local hospital after the crash. He has been listed in serious but stable condition. Authorities say it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved at this time.The investigation is ongoing.
OAKLAND TWP, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said a 61-year-old man wasn't wearing a seatbelt as he crossed the center line on Adams Road and hit another car head-on. The man is not being identified by the sheriff as they're still working to notify his family. The sheriff said he was driving a 2000 Subaru Outback north on Adams Road near Addison Circle South in Oakland Township when he crossed the center line and hit a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox head-on.
Clubhouse fire at Washtenaw County golf course causes $1M worth of damage, investigators say
Fire and DTE Energy investigators are continuing efforts to find out what caused a fire that destroyed a golf course clubhouse to the tune of $1 million in Washtenaw County.
Fire destroys Washtenaw County golf clubhouse causing more than $1M in damage
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A quickly-spreading fire destroyed a Washtenaw County golf course clubhouse Wednesday night. Fire crews were called at 8:56 p.m. Jan. 25, to the Hickory Creek Golf Course, 3625 Napier Road, for a reported structure fire, according to the Superior Township Fire Department. Crews arrived to...
Detroit man killed in crash with semi on snowy I-69 near Tekonsha
TEKONSHA TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A two vehicle crash involving a passenger vehicle and a semi tractor trailer on I-69 near Tekonsha on Wednesday morning took the life of a 43-year-old Detroit man. Troopers from the Michigan State Police post at Marshall are investigating the crash which took place...
Morning 4: Officials discuss ‘a house of terror’ in Wayne County after 5-year-old was killed -- and more top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. ‘A house of terror’: What officials are saying about CPS after 5-year-old was killed in Lincoln Park. A 5-year-old was killed in Lincoln Park...
Body discovered on Southfield freeway identified as 22-year-old chef, military veteran
The victim was identified as 22-year-old John Williams, a U.S. Marine veteran who had moved back to Detroit and was working as a chef at the time of this death.
‘A house of terror’: What officials are saying about CPS after 5-year-old was killed in Lincoln Park
LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – A 5-year-old was killed in Lincoln Park on Sunday and the case has prompted questions about Child Protective Services’ previous involvement. The death of 5-year-old Ethan Belcher, and what led to it, continues to reverberate across Metro Detroit. Many are wondering how the child ended up back in the care of his parents, who are now charged with his murder, even after police and state involvement.
Woman caught going the wrong way on Big Beaver Road tells cops she had 3 glasses of wine before driving
A wrong-way driver from Macomb County has been charged under Michigan’s “Super Drunk Law” after she was pulled over in Troy. According to police, she told them she had three glasses of wine.
More than 300 crashes reported during snowstorm in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Police and rescue crews in Washtenaw County responded to more than 300 weather-related crashes, road run-offs and stuck vehicles during Wednesday’s snowstorm. Washtenaw County Metro Dispatch alone received 295 requests for weather-related crashes throughout Wednesday, Jan. 25, during the snowstorm that dumped upwards of...
Tanker going too fast for snowy weather on I-94 crashes into median, spills fuel, causes 2nd crash
DETROIT – A tanker that was being driven too fast for the wintry conditions in Detroit crashed into the I-94 median, spilled debris and fuel all over the highway, and caused a secondary crash, according to police. Michigan State Police troopers were called around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday (Jan. 25)...
Detroit Police video shows fiery fatal crash was not the result of any chase
Relatives of 22-year-old Jalen McWilliams were adamant that police were involved in chasing the Dodge Durango where he was a passenger.
71-year-old man dies while shoveling snow in Inkster
INKSTER, Mich. – A grandfather from Inkster died while shoveling snow. Inkster police say 71-year-old Leroy Steed was last seen shoveling snow outside his house Wednesday (Jan. 25) evening. His body was found Thursday morning. According to police, no foul play was suspected, as it appears he died from...
Relative: Lincoln Park police knew of prior abuse 5-year-old suffered before his death
FOX 2 (WJBK) - There are chilling new details after a Detroit mother was charged with torturing and killing her 5-year-old son. We have learned police knew about the abuse, but nothing was done to stop it. Investigators say Ethan Belcher's parents beat him to death and family members say...
Have you seen Marie? 13-year-old girl disappears after leaving school in Detroit
A missing persons report has been filed for 13-year-old Marie Washington, who was last seen by her father when he drove her school, in the 2500 block of Sheridan in Detroit, Tuesday morning.
Inkster man dies of suspected heart attack while shoveling snow
An Inkster resident died while shoveling his driveway after Wednesday’s snow, according to authorities. Hie body was found by a neighbor outside his home.
Trailer full of $40K worth of snow removal equipment stolen from Lake Orion
LAKE ORION, Mich. (FOX 2) - A landscaping company plans to shovel clients' sidewalks and driveways after a thief stole a trailer full of their equipment from their Lake Orion storage yard last week. "It took a long time and a lot of money," said Jacob Ryan, with U.S. Lawn...
