San Francisco is on track to meet Tuesday’s deadline to submit a state-mandated plan to build more housing, but some leaders are concerned about how the city will hit its goals without adequate funding and specific plans to address infrastructure needs.Driving the news: The Board of Supervisors this week unanimously approved the city's housing element, a plan that requires SF to create a little more than 82,000 new housing units over the next eight years. It also mandates that nearly 46,600 of those units be for low- and moderate-income households.Why it matters: Without a fully compliant plan, San Francisco stands...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO