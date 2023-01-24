ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, GA

Red and Black

Son of basketball Hall of Famer receives first offer from Georgia

Jacob Wilkins, son of Hall of Famer and former Georgia basketball player Dominique Wilkins, received his first scholarship offer from the University of Georgia on Tuesday morning. This was also his first offer from a D1 program. Listed as a 6-foot-8 2025 four-star wing prospect out of Parkview High School...
ATHENS, GA
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
11Alive

Atlanta United continues preparation ahead of preseason opener

ATLANTA — Every training session for Atlanta United has been pivotal heading into 2023 considering how many changes have been made to the roster. Saturday's preseason opener is the first time this team will see how it fares against other competitors as they take on Chattanooga FC. "We can...
ATLANTA, GA
Scorebook Live

Georgia Boys Basketball Power 25: Week 9

Wheeler has retaken the No. 1 spot in this week’s Power 25 after Grayson suffered a loss to Newton. Eagle’s Landing is up to No. 4 after improving to 21-0 on the season. They are Georgia’s only remaining unbeaten team. McDonough has also cracked the Top 10 for the first time this season after ...
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
