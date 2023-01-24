Read full article on original website
Months after fire burned 7% of his body, comedian breaks multiple bones in a bike accident; says "I've got a gig Sunday"Pete LakemanBurbank, CA
Officer-involved Shooting Leaves Man In Wheelchair Dead In Huntington ParkWestmont Community NewsHuntington Park, CA
Jay Leno: His Rash of Bad Luck ContinuesHerbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
Screw Top or Cork ?Peter DillsPasadena, CA
Wizards star Kyle Kuzma’s candid reaction to Joel Embiid’s All-Star starter snub
As expected, the announcement of the NBA All-Star Game starters has caused quite a stir among basketball fans everywhere. The biggest name that has emerged from the rubble is none other than Philadelphia 76ers big Joel Embiid, who has surprisingly been omitted from the list of All-Star starters. Washington Wizards...
RUMOR: Details of Knicks’ O.G. Anunoby trade offer to Raptors
It’s not quite clear yet what the Toronto Raptors would decide to do with the NBA trade deadline approaching. But with a 22-27 record, the expectation that the Raptors would sell remains. And if that happens, the Raptors may not have a more attainable and enticing trade asset than 3 and D wing OG Anunoby. […] The post RUMOR: Details of Knicks’ O.G. Anunoby trade offer to Raptors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nikola Jokic-Giannis Antetokounmpo disrespect called out by Nuggets HC Michael Malone
Load management has been a strong point of contention in NBA circles. However, it’s hard to disagree with the thought process behind resting superstars on the second night of a back-to-back. After all, no one wins championships in the regular season; thus, for playoff-bound teams with championship aspirations, reaching the postseason at full strength is […] The post Nikola Jokic-Giannis Antetokounmpo disrespect called out by Nuggets HC Michael Malone appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ben Simmons roasted by Kendrick Perkins after Sixers loss
The Brooklyn Nets have struggled to win games without Kevin Durant, who got bit by the injury bug earlier in the month. The team owns a poor 2-5 win-loss record since he’s sat out and thus has fallen to the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference at 29-18. Brooklyn’s most recent loss came against the […] The post Ben Simmons roasted by Kendrick Perkins after Sixers loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Thank God we didn’t have the 3’: Gail Goodrich reveals Hall of Famer who would’ve thrived with 3-pointer
Hall of Fame guard Pete Maravich wasn’t in the league for a long time when compared to the length of NBA careers today. The 1976-77 scoring champion would play 10 seasons in the league before retiring at the end of the 1979-1980 season due to persistent injuries. However, anybody you ask about “Pistol” Pete says […] The post ‘Thank God we didn’t have the 3’: Gail Goodrich reveals Hall of Famer who would’ve thrived with 3-pointer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets star Kevin Durant savagely reacts to Sixers’ Joel Embiid getting swatted by Nic Claxton
Fans were tuned in to Wednesday’s marquee matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers. Even Kevin Durant, who continues to be sidelined by a knee injury, was an avid spectator of the highly-anticipated contest. So much so, that KD couldn’t help but go savage on Joel Embiid after seeing the Sixers star’s dunk attempt […] The post Nets star Kevin Durant savagely reacts to Sixers’ Joel Embiid getting swatted by Nic Claxton appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen Curry ejected for throwing mouthpiece after Jordan Poole’s ill-advised shot
For just the third time in his career, Stephen Curry was ejected from an NBA game. The Golden State Warriors point guard was extremely frustrated after Jordan Poole took a 30-footer with just over a minute left to play against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Warriors star chucked his mouthpiece in anger, which triggered the officials […] The post Stephen Curry ejected for throwing mouthpiece after Jordan Poole’s ill-advised shot appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Fans Troll Patrick Beverley After LeBron James Left Him Hanging: "We Have A Trade To Announce"
LeBron James completely ignored Patrick Beverley and fans are speculating about the future of the point guard.
LeBron James’ chase of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record ticket implications, revealed
In just a matter of a few games, it appears inevitable that LeBron James will pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and become the top scorer in NBA history. According to @VividSeats, tickets to @Lakers games have surged as LeBron inches closer to surpassing @kaj33’s all-time scoring record 👇 ▪ 2/7 vs. @okcthunder: +291% ($235 ➡️ $920) ▪ […] The post LeBron James’ chase of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record ticket implications, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant Shuts Down The Notion That LeBron James Is A 'Pass-First Guy'
As LeBron James gets closer to breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record, Kevin Durant has debunked the notion that he's not primarily a scorer.
RUMOR: Bucks’ trade strategy featuring Grayson Allen gets update
The Milwaukee Bucks are rumored to be using Grayson Allen in various outgoing trade packages, per Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer. Jae Crowder of the Phoenix Suns and Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets have been linked to Milwaukee in a potential trade. The Bucks may opt to use Allen as a centerpiece in return for […] The post RUMOR: Bucks’ trade strategy featuring Grayson Allen gets update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ridiculous scoring barrage has never been done in NBA history
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks have had a bit of an uneven start to the new year. Since Jan. 1, Antetokounmpo has missed six games and the Bucks have gone 2-4 in those games. Overall, the Bucks have gone 8-5 in 2023. But they have been playing better in recent games. They have won […] The post Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ridiculous scoring barrage has never been done in NBA history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Nuggets vs. 76ers prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/28/2023
The Denver Nuggets will travel to the “City of Brotherly Love” to face off against the Philadelphia 76ers in a potential NBA Finals preview. Dribble down the court with us as we share our NBA odds series, and make a Nuggets-76ers prediction and pick, while showing you how to watch.
Nic Claxton adds ‘fuel to the fire’ amid Montrezl Harrell comments
Brooklyn Nets forward Nic Claxton has shown significant improvement over the course of this season, but there are a few who aren’t so impressed. Count Philadelphia 76ers forward Montrezl Harrell as one of those people who aren’t ready to count Claxton as a threat just yet. When Harrell...
Stephen Curry’s secret that Steve Kerr, GSW fans will love to hear
It’s no secret that Stephen Curry is the engine that powers the Golden State Warriors. From the moment he became a superstar, the sweet-shooting guard has been the face of the team for so long. His talents presents an interesting conundrum for Steve Kerr though. Should Kerr try and limit Curry’s minutes to get him ready for the actual big games? Well, based on Curry’s comments after the Warriors’ win (courtesy of Steve Berman), it seems like he would not want that.
Blazers’ nightmare scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Portland Trail Blazers are teetering on the edge. They were among the Western Conference’s hottest teams early in the season. However, they have fallen behind since mid-December. In fact, they have lost 13 of their last 20 games. The Blazers are currently in 12th place in the West, which is not where they want […] The post Blazers’ nightmare scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets star Kevin Durant drops truth bomb on Lakers’ LeBron James’ ridiculous longevity
Kevin Durant is widely considered one of the greatest scorers to ever pick up a basketball. However, even KD himself is willing to concede that when it comes to scoring, LeBron James is the greatest. The fact that the Los Angeles Lakers superstar is now on the brink of shattering Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record is a clear testament to this fact.
RUMOR: The potential Bulls trade nobody should be ‘surprised’ by
The NBA trade deadline is fast approaching. How active the Chicago Bulls will be when it comes to their core guys remains to be seen. But there’s at least one trade that’s likely to happen with one of its peripheral pieces. Bulls big man Andre Drummond is rumored to be firmly on the trade block. […] The post RUMOR: The potential Bulls trade nobody should be ‘surprised’ by appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Clippers slapped with harsh reality in Mike Conley trade pursuit
The Los Angeles Clippers have been rumored to be interested in trading for Utah Jazz’s point guard Mike Conley. And Conley is reportedly on the trade block. However, Clippers fans hoping for a Conley deal to come to fruition were recently hit with a harsh reality, per Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer. “While the Clippers have […] The post RUMOR: Clippers slapped with harsh reality in Mike Conley trade pursuit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Michael Jordan would be proud of Mason Plumlee’s insane record never seen in NBA history
Mason Plumlee has been the subject of trade rumors surrounding the Charlotte Hornets this season and for good reason. Plumlee is having a very productive season, one of the best of his career, but it hasn’t done much to translate to wins on a Hornets team that is going nowhere fast this season. That’s not really a knock on Plumlee, just that his play would probably be better suited to coming off the bench for a playoff team. There are a couple of teams that could use a quality backup center and that’s what Plumlee is. His play this season has been very good to the point where he is even setting NBA records in front of the man who holds a lot of them in Hornets owner Michael Jordan. As per the Hornets broadcast team, Plumlee has had the greatest shooting stretch of a 20 game period in league history at 77 percent.
