Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Bills Fans Are Upset at These Brandon Beane Comments
The Buffalo Bills coaching and scouting staff are now in evaluation mode. They will evaluate the roster, including the coaching staff as they head into the off-season. The next event for the Bills staff will be the Senior Bowl, which will be next weekend in Mobile, Alabama. After that, the NFL Scouting Combine at the end of February and beginning of March.
Bills could hire one of their former players to be a coach soon
The Buffalo Bills didn’t have the end to their season that many expected this year. Players were frustrated. Coaches were disappointed. Overall, it just wasn’t ideal in Buffalo. Changes and additions could be coming across the organization. As for the coaching staff, there is one piece that they...
Underrated Bills Player Wants to Be Extended and Stay in Buffalo
The Buffalo Bills front office, led by general manager Brandon Beane will be busy over the next four months. The Bills are now preparing for the NFL Scouting combine, free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft. Beane has a lot of upcoming free agents that he will try and re-sign.
Bills DE headlines potential free-agent pickups for 49ers
Free agency begins March 15 at 4 p.m. ET. Positional needs for San Francisco 49ers: Defensive end, wide receiver, cornerback. The rich get richer. After finishing as the No. 2 seed in the NFC, the 49ers will be in the prime position in 2023 to add more talent. They have one of the most valuable assets in the sport in a cheap, young QB, whether that's Trey Lance who starts, or Brock Purdy. The Niners also have $16.5 million in cap space and few immediate needs. GM John Lynch and HC Kyle Shanahan should be able to add talent, even without two high picks gone because of trades.
Buffalo Bills Reportedly Making Significant Staff Change
This weekend, and for the second season in a row, the Buffalo Bills will be watching the AFC title game from the couch. Buffalo was defeated 27-10 by Cincinnati in the divisional round on Sunday, officially setting the stage for a Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship rematch from a year ago. Now, ...
Another Buffalo Bill Has Been Added To The 2023 Pro Bowl
It has been an incredible year for this Buffalo Bills Linebacker. First he was named to the All-Pro team, and now he's been invited to the Pro Bowl. Huge congratulations is in order for Matt Milano. He has been invited to play in the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl in place of the injured TJ Watt.
Brock Purdy drops truth bomb on Cowboys defense that will leave Eagles fans laughing
Ahead of the San Francisco 49ers NFC Championship matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Brock Purdy offered insight into how taking on the Dallas Cowboys has helped him prepare for the game. On Wednesday, Purdy spoke with reporters. During the conversation, he acknowledged what it was like to take on the Cowboys defense. “I think they […] The post Brock Purdy drops truth bomb on Cowboys defense that will leave Eagles fans laughing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Burrow trash talk from Bengals players will piss off Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs are set to meet in the AFC Championship Game. These two teams will play at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. At least, Arrowhead is the official location of this game. However, if you ask players on the Bengals, […] The post Joe Burrow trash talk from Bengals players will piss off Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja’Marr Chase’s 7-word response to Willie Gay’s AFC Championship trash talk
Ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals AFC Championship matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, tensions between the two sides are at an all-time high. But Ja’Marr Chase is ready to handle it on the field. Earlier in the week, Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay was asked what impresses him in the Bengals offense. Gay responded, by saying, […] The post Ja’Marr Chase’s 7-word response to Willie Gay’s AFC Championship trash talk appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Travis Kelce gets eye-opening injury update for AFC Championship Game vs. Bengals
As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship, a surprising player has landed on the injury report in star tight end Travis Kelce. Kelce was a full participant in practice this week. But following Friday’s practice, the Chiefs’ go-to target appeared on the injury report. For our […] The post Travis Kelce gets eye-opening injury update for AFC Championship Game vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers’ Romeo Doubs makes eye-opening revelation about relationship with Aaron Rodgers
Amid the uncertainty surrounding Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Green Bay Packers, rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs had a surprising revelation about his relationship with the veteran QB. During a sitdown on the Maggie & Perloff Show, Doubs admitted that he and Rodgers never hung out outside of the team facility. Despite being teammates on […] The post Packers’ Romeo Doubs makes eye-opening revelation about relationship with Aaron Rodgers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: The reason Sean Payton’s Broncos head coaching candidacy is falling apart
Earlier this offseason, it appeared as if Sean Payton was the favorite to become the Denver Broncos’ next head coach. But as the process has played out, Payton’s candidacy with the Broncos has taken a major hit as Denver is starting to look elsewhere. While Payton interviewed with...
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen is Still a Finalist for NFL MVP
The Buffalo Bills season is over, as fans now shift attention to free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft. It was a bitter end to a 13-3 regular season, ending in a 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round this past Sunday. The Bills enter then...
Jaxon Smith-Njigba gets eye-opening NFL Draft assessment from Todd McShay
ESPN analyst Todd McShay dropped an eye-opening 2023 NFL draft assessement about Ohio State football junior wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, according to a Friday article from MSN’s Mark Russell. “Coming into the season, prior to the injury, talking to scouts, it was like, ‘All right, his production was outstanding...
Steve Wilks makes decision on Panthers future after Frank Reich hiring
The Carolina Panthers named Frank Reich their new head coach on Thursday, officially putting Steve Wilks out of the running following his stint as the interim head coach. With the top job no longer available, Wilks has made clear he has no intention of returning to Carolina this offseason. Via NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Wilks is planning to coach “somewhere else” during the 2023 season, though in what capacity remains to be seen.
Bills: Jordan Poyer’s social media decision hints toward potential destination fans would hate
The Buffalo Bills have some difficult off-season decisions to make. Some of the more premiere members of the roster may be in different uniforms next season. Tremaine Edmunds, Ed Oliver and of course Jordan Poyer. Poyer, an All-Pro who completely reinvented himself as a professional, is rumored to be leaving...
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, 49ers’ Brock Purdy sound off on legendary college matchup ahead of NFC Championship Game
If Sunday’s NFC Championship Game is anything like the first time that Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy squared off, fans of the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers are in for a stress-filled afternoon. Nov. 9, 2019 in Norman, Oklahoma was the site of the first and only Jalen Hurts vs. Brock Purdy matchup. As […] The post Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, 49ers’ Brock Purdy sound off on legendary college matchup ahead of NFC Championship Game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rob Gronkowski drops Tom Brady truth bomb Raiders fans won’t want to hear
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has a decision to make this offseason. After a disappointing playoff exit, the future Hall of Famer hits the open market and can play anywhere he wants in 2023. One team rumored to have interest in Brady is the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are coached by Josh McDaniels, […] The post Rob Gronkowski drops Tom Brady truth bomb Raiders fans won’t want to hear appeared first on ClutchPoints.
