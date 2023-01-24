Read full article on original website
tryhardguides.com
Anime Adventures Update 10 Log and Patch Notes
Roblox Anime Adventures has released Update 10 on January 28th, 2023! In this patch, you will find some new units to collect, world to explore, trading, and a lot more. There’s also bug fixes, balance changes, and improvements that should even out some of the gameplay!. If you’re in...
dotesports.com
All teased hero and gameplay changes coming in Overwatch 2 Season 3
If you’re an avid battle pass checker, you’ve probably noticed Overwatch 2’s third season is almost at hand. The 80 tiers of cosmetics and voice lines will be renewed, and a series of meta-defining changes will rock the game. And, hopefully, we’ll get some new maps here and there.
dotesports.com
League of Legends Patch 13.1B is now live
League of Legends Patch 13.1B (formerly known as Patch 13.2) is now rolling out across servers worldwide, Riot Games has announced. The patch was originally scheduled to release yesterday, Jan. 25, but it was pushed back by one day following a cyber attack on Riot earlier this week. With the launch of this patch, players can expect the usual changes coming to League, including balance updates and system changes. Many of the more significant updates that were slated to launch with Patch 13.2, though, were pushed back to a later date, which is why Riot chose to alter the title of this patch and cause it to lean more toward having a “micropatch” designation.
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2’s season 2 update will include audio fixes, UI improvements, and perk balancing
Infinity Ward has provided some details on new changes coming to Modern Warfare 2 as part of its season two update next month, and it includes some exciting revelations for multiplayer fans. The developers revealed that some investigations into player complaints about audio in the game led them to find...
Realism mod for Fallout 4 fixes its most unbelievable part: your ability to survive the intro
Finally, an intro that makes sense.
game-news24.com
Almost half of the console owners of the Xbox 360 and X haven’t used it as their main console
A new survey has revealed that while 71% of PS5 owners think that their main console is their main console, only 48% of Xbox X series have the same experience. As with the hardware, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox series X/S are very similar machines, but they are clearly different from the standard standard standard consoles.
ComicBook
Highly Rated PS4 Game Just $0.19 for Limited Time
Courtesy of a new PlayStation Store sale, one PS4 game is only $0.19 for a limited time. The PS4 game in question was developed by Digital Melody, published by Forever Entertainment, and released in 2018. Over on Steam, the game has nearly 3,000 user reviews, with 92 percent of these reviews reviewing the game positively, which gives the game a "Very Positive" User Review rating. And as the aforementioned pair notes, its predecessor has been played by millions. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Timberman VS. Between now and January 19, the downloadable title is only $0.19 on PSN. And unlike most PSN games priced at this price, it's actually worth the loose change in your pocket.
The Verge
Today I learned the Xbox can run Nintendo GameCube and Wii games
When Microsoft first announced the Xbox would run Windows apps, I don’t think it was thinking of this! You can play Nintendo GameCube and Wii games with a beta version of the Dolphin Emulator built as a Universal Windows Platform app (via Windows Central). SirMangler’s fork of the excellent...
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Users Surprised With Exclusive Freebie
Nintendo Switch Online subscribers on Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED have been surprised with yet another freebie, this time involving Fire Emblem Engage, the brand-new Fire Emblem game. Yesterday, Nintendo and Intelligent Systems released a brand new Fire Emblem game dubbed Fire Emblem Engage. It currently boasts an 82 on Metacritic, which is a strong score, but a bit lower than its predecessor, Fire Emblem Three Houses. That said, if you're enjoying the new Switch exclusive or are a Fire Emblem fan in general, and are also a Switch Online subscriber, you'll be happy to know new profile icons have been added featuring characters from the game.
ComicBook
PS4 Users Worried About Console's Future After New PlayStation Video
A new promotional video over on the PlayStation YouTube page from Sony itself has some PS4 users worried about the future of the PlayStation console. It's been over two years since the release of the PS5 in November of 2020, yet the PS4 remains relevant. This year it will celebrate its 10-year anniversary and it's featured and highlighted in PlayStation's "Upcoming Games in 2023" video. Featured in the video are 15 games, all of which are coming to PS5, but only eight of these games are coming to PS4. In other words, about half, and a good portion of these games are the smaller indie titles featured. Some of the biggest AAA releases of the year are skipping the PlayStation console.
dotesports.com
Riot dev Phreak wants Yuumi to disappear from pro play with League Patch 13.1B nerfs
Yuumi was hit with a series of balance changes in League of Legends Patch 13.1B, which nerfed her base stats, passive, W, and E. The changes were met with backlash, but Riot Games developer Phreak defended the balance team’s decisions. The former LCS shoutcaster explained on his YouTube channel...
ComicBook
Ubisoft Makes Nintendo Exclusive 100% Free
Ubisoft has made a former Nintendo exclusive 100% free to download. The only catch is that if you're on console -- whether Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X -- you're out of luck as the free codes for the game have been limited to PC because the offer comes via the Ubisoft Store. The game in question normally runs at $10, so if you're on PC it's a decent little bit of savings.
MMO community stunned as player cashes in 8 years of grinding to set an untouchable record in just 60 seconds
Old School Runescape players simply do not mess around
dotesports.com
All MTG basic lands and variations in Phyrexia: All Will Be One
Wizards of the Coast has tapped several Magic: The Gathering artists in the Phyrexia: All Will Be One set, showcasing variations of the mana on the former plane of Mirrodin. Scheduled to become available through tabletop at prerelease events that begin on Friday, Feb. 3, the Phyrexia: All Will Be One (ONE) set contains multiple variations of basic and Dual-color lands. Each of the set’s new variations showcases an aspect of Phyrexian life, from Oil Slick raised foils to Panorama full-art basic lands that feature the plane’s suns bending to the will of Phyrexian Praetor monuments.
dotesports.com
Top lane breakouts, familiar bottom lane pairings and more: A deep dive on pro League’s current 2023 meta
The League of Legends competitive season is kicking off across the world, with some of the major regions having already started their respective 2023 Spring Splits. The LPL, the LCK, and the LEC are already underway, while the LCS is set to begin this week. Following the introduction of the...
dotesports.com
No room for error: How Fnatic can fix their 2023 LEC Winter woes immediately
League of Legends’ top European league has just begun another season, and Fnatic are already navigating in troubled waters following a 1-2 week in the 2023 LEC Winter season. The legacy organization came into the season under the weight of many expectations, but they failed to meet them right...
dotesports.com
Tyler1 tries Fortnite and soon learns the harsh truth players have to deal with every day
Tyler1 has become a more versatile gamer over the years, and the streamer recently picked up Fortnite to keep up with the times, despite being slightly late to the party. As the veteran League player dominated his lobby with eight kills to his name, Tyler1’s chat led him into a secret that’s also a hot debate within the Fortnite community.
IGN
Out Zone Gameplay Trailer
Toaplan’s arcade shooter Out Zone is back in action and reloaded with modern features, like online leaderboards, arcade-accurate emulation, quick saves, and the brand-new beginner mode. As one of the most celebrated run and gun shooters in arcade history, its hellish challenges will get your blood pumping if you have the skills to match!
dotesports.com
Will the 6-vs-6 mode return in Overwatch 2?
Overwatch 2 was released just a few months ago, and players are already asking whether the six-vs-six mode will return to the game in one form or another. The number of players in a team was one of the main changes applied in the sequel to the game, with Blizzard removing the offtank role. Some fans are struggling to adjust and are wondering when they’ll be able to enjoy 12-player games again.
dotesports.com
Fortnite players on iOS are about to be heavily limited with new update
Epic Games and Apple haven’t been on speaking terms since late 2020. The relationship between the two parties went downhill after Epic came after Apple, as the developer didn’t agree with the monopolistic nature of the App Store. A lot has happened since the initial incident, but Fortnite...
