Arizona Deputies Pile On Schizophrenic Man, Leaving Him To Die. What Makes It Justified?Chibuzo NwachukuPhoenix, AZ
fox10phoenix.com
Police release bodycam video of Scottsdale sergeant being shot
Authorities have released body camera video taken during a police incident on Jan. 6, 2023 that led to a Scottsdale Police sergeant being shot at an apartment in the Downtown Phoenix area. (Viewer Discretion Advised)
AZFamily
Family of man killed by Phoenix police struggling to get body back to Mexico
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Three weeks after a man with scissors was shot and killed by police in south Phoenix, his family says they’re scrambling to get his body back to Mexico. They say the father of four came to the Valley seven years ago to provide for his wife and kids in Mexico and they’re struggling to understand what led up to that deadly shooting with police. Cosme Medina Núñez was 46 years old and originally from Sinaloa. His wife tells Arizona’s Family he had been working in construction and at a tire shop in Phoenix, sending back money to his wife, kids and parents.
Arizona First responders handle several scary incidents.
Trouble comes to town: The drug deal gone bad.Photo byInMaricopa. It was a busy year for city police and fire personnel, with a particularly active month of March. Here are the highlights — and lowlights — from 2022:
AZFamily
Man dies nearly a month after shooting at Phoenix bus stop
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Investigators say a man has died nearly a month after he was shot by a teenage boy at a Phoenix bus stop. Investigators said 51-year-old Shawn Hall died at the hospital on Jan. 17. On Dec. 23, 2022, just before 5:30 p.m., investigators say a group...
AZFamily
Man dead after shooting in west Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after a shooting in a west Phoenix neighborhood on Friday afternoon. Officers arrived near 36th and Missouri avenues and found a man shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. The man hasn’t been identified. Video from Arizona’s Family...
KTAR.com
Skeletal remains of unidentified male found on tribal land near Phoenix
PHOENIX — Authorities are trying to identify a person whose skeletal remains were found this month on tribal land southwest of Phoenix. The remains were discovered Jan. 12 around 3 p.m. in an irrigation canal along Elliot Road on the Gila River Indian Community, near Phoenix’s Laveen neighborhood.
AZFamily
Arizona DPS troopers bust over 160 pounds of drugs in 3 traffic stops
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona state troopers confiscated over 160 pounds of drugs after three traffic stops just days apart last week. The drugs were being transported from California to Oklahoma, from Tucson to Marana, and from the Phoenix area to Denver. On Jan. 18, a DPS trooper stopped...
KTAR.com
Suspect arrested in baseball bat beating of javelina in Surprise
PHOENIX – A video posted of a wild animal being attacked by a man with a baseball bat led to an animal cruelty arrest in the West Valley, authorities said. Roger Henry Alexander, 20, was booked into jail Wednesday on a felony count of animal cruelty in the beating of a javelina, the Surprise Police Department said in a press release.
Utility worker robbed at gunpoint in downtown Chandler, nearby school put on modified lockdown
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Several police units responded to an incident near Chandler Boulevard and Arizona Avenue on Thursday afternoon, forcing Chandler High School to go into a "modified lockdown." An armed suspect allegedly robbed a utility worker at gunpoint, police said. No one was injured and the suspect has...
ABC 15 News
Arizona Deputies Pile On Schizophrenic Man, Leaving Him To Die. What Makes It Justified?
The family of an Arizona man filed a federal lawsuit against a Maricopa County jail for his death in the hands of its law enforcement officers. The lawsuit alleges that the officers used excessive force, causing the death of 31-year-old Akeem Terrell.
statepress.com
ASU student found with explosives at PVE sentenced to 18 months probation
An ASU student was sentenced Friday to 18 months of unsupervised probation after explosive materials were found in his dorm room in February 2022. Logan Reynolds, who was studying chemistry, was initially charged with two counts of misconduct involving weapons, but in December, Reynolds pled guilty to one count of solicitation of misconduct involving weapons, a class six undesignated offense. Due to the plea agreement, the second count was dismissed.
AZFamily
2 more arsons reported in Molotov cocktail spree in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Scottsdale police are asking the public for help after two more Molotov cocktails were used in the city, bringing the total to four in January. The latest arson incident was reported on Saturday around 8 p.m. in the parking lot of Campo Italian near Hayden Road and Via de Ventura. No one was hurt, and no vehicles were damaged. Just four days before, on Jan. 17, police said a Molotov cocktail was thrown at a car at Postino Highland near Scottsdale and Camelback roads, the second time the fiery weapon was used on a car at the restaurant. Officers say there was minor damage to the car’s door but no one was hurt.
KTAR.com
2 students arrested after gun found at West Valley elementary school
PHOENIX — Two 13-year-old students at a West Valley elementary school were arrested Thursday after a gun was found on campus, authorities said. A boy and a girl were taken into custody after an unloaded pistol was located in a Riverview Elementary School student’s backpack, according to police in El Mirage, a suburb about 20 miles northwest of downtown Phoenix.
fox10phoenix.com
2 El Mirage students arrested, accused of bringing gun to school
EL MIRAGE, Ariz. - Two 13-year-old students in El Mirage were arrested for allegedly bringing a gun onto a school campus, police said Thursday. Officials said a student walking to Riverview Elementary School near 119th Avenue and Moreno Boulevard had seen a gun lying in the road and reported it to staff that morning.
yumadailynews.com
Three men arrested on GTA charges near Surprise
ARIZONA - Vehicle Theft Task Force (VTTF) have been observing a business in the area of 204th Lane and Patton Road in Wittmann, AZ. Over several weeks of investigating, during which detectives observed numerous suspected stolen vehicles on the property. The three wanted men were observed transporting stolen vehicles on and off of the property.
12news.com
Missing girls who ran away from local group home found dead in Mesa water basin
MESA, Ariz. — Two teenage girls were found dead in a water retention basin Saturday night, the Mesa Police Department said. Officers were dispatched to a basin near Higley Roady and Southern Avenue at about 6 p.m. Saturday. The officers reported finding the bodies of two teenage girls in the water.
AZFamily
Mesa man arrested after reportedly choking man to death, police say
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man who reportedly choked a man to death early Tuesday morning has been arrested in Mesa. Mesa police say they responded to reports of a person with a knife and that a man had choked another man to death at a Mesa apartment complex near Main Street and Recker Road. When officers arrived, they found a man trying to give CPR to a man lying on the ground. He was pronounced deceased at the scene and has not been identified.
ABC 15 News
Remains identified as missing Oklahoma girl, caregiver arrested in Phoenix
CYRIL, OK — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday they have identified the remains of a child in rural Grady County as Athena Brownfield. Authorities found the remains last week and were waiting on the medical examiner to confirm the remains belonged to the 4-year-old girl from Cyril, Oklahoma.
