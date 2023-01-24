ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

beautiful_storm79
3d ago

I stopped reading about gender based violence. You all thought she was better than Satterberg🤣😂🤣😂.

KING 5

Group raising awareness about record number of homeless deaths in King County

SEATTLE — There were 310 homeless deaths in King County in 2022. Already, the new year is off to a tragic start. On Tuesday night in the 1900 block of 22nd Avenue South, gun violence close to an encampment left a 29-year-old man dead. Homicide detectives determined a 54-year-old man, who was injured by gunfire, is a potential suspect, according to Seattle police.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Man previously charged after threats against Kent elementary to be evaluated

KENT, Wash. — A 26-year-old man accused of threatening Meridian Elementary in Kent remains in custody, despite a judge dismissing charges against him last week. A judge dismissed the case against the man on Jan. 18. He was previously found incompetent to stand trial and state officials estimated it wouldn't be until mid-July when they had room for him at a mental health facility.
KENT, WA
KUOW

Increasing overdose deaths stress King County morgue

King County is experiencing a grim indicator of how bad the opioid crisis has become. Dr. Faisal Khan, director of Public Health – Seattle & King County, laid out one of the issues stemming from rising overdose deaths during a county Board of Health meeting last week. "The Medical...
KING COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Pierce County leaks precious data, KIRO’s Gee Scott among victims

Pierce County accidentally released approximately 500,000 partial Social Security numbers when responding to a routine public records request last month, according to the Pierce County Auditor’s Office. The request was for voter registration data, which typically includes names, addresses, and birth dates. The mistake was quickly spotted, according to...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
