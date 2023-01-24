ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

nftevening.com

Oreo Biscuits Creates Its Own Oreoverse Metaverse

OREO has taken its leap into the metaverse by creating Oreoverse as a way to debut its new limited edition cookies, “The Most OREO OREO.” The widely popular cookie brand is inviting you to step into its Oreoverse for a chance to win $50,000. So let’s take a look at the new Oreoverse!
CBS News

Walmart is practically giving away this 18-piece Pioneer Woman mixing bowl set

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. This adorable 18-piece mixing bowl set from The Pioneer Woman is on sale now at Walmart for only $23. The...
consumerqueen.com

Coca-Cola Discontinued List: Stock Up Now!

This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Do you love the classic taste of Coca-Cola? Stock up now, before it's too late! As part of its efforts to streamline and make more efficient their portfolio of products, Coca-Cola has announced a list of items that will no longer be produced for consumer consumption. Included in this Coca-Cola Discontinued List are some long-time favorites – drinks, mixes and flavored syrups that have had customers coming back time after time. Don't miss out on your fill of these classics; read on to find out which refreshments will be discontinued by Coca-Cola so you can hurry to stores while supplies last!
AOL Corp

10 Coca-Cola products you can’t buy anymore

In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those that showed the most opportunity for growth and scale. While you might think the pandemic was the catalyst for Coca-Cola's decision to retire certain brands, it wasn't.
Mashed

The Oldest Soda In The World Is Still Around Today

Some soft drink brands are household names; in some places, "Can I have a Coke?" may not even refer to Coca-Cola, but rather an interchangeable word for soda instead. That's the legacy Coca-Cola has left behind, one in which the brand name represents soft drinks all around the world. Per History of Soft Drinks, Coca-Cola was introduced in 1886, and it tops the list of the most popular soda products ever. It further strengthens its hold on the market with the second most popular soft drink, Coke Zero, followed by Diet Coke.
msn.com

Sierra Mist Is Discontinued. Meet Pepsi's New Soda to Take on Sprite

(Bloomberg) -- PepsiCo Inc. has discontinued its 24-year-old brand Sierra Mist and is rolling out a new lemon-lime soda, Starry, the company’s latest effort to compete with Coca-Cola Co.’s popular Sprite soft drink. Most Read from Bloomberg. Starry will be available nationwide this week. It will be up...
msn.com

Pepsi Kills Classic Soda as It Tries to Rival One Coke's Biggest Brands

The beverage wars have always been fierce between rivals Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Free Report and PepsiCo (PEP) - Get Free Report. But they're raging this year now more than ever before, with Pepsi reformulating its sugar-free soda to taste less diet (and promoting it heavily ahead of Super Bowl LVII) and Molson Coors (TAP.A) - Get Free Report introducing its own zero-proof, fizzy canned drink.
BBC

Warning after Amazon customer sent dog food instead of iPhone

Consumers are being warned to film themselves opening Amazon deliveries after a Salisbury man's £1,300 iPhone was switched for a packet of dog food. Ian Burton bought the phone on 4 December to replace his daughter's device but received a packet of Naturo. The online retail giant initially refused...
CBS 58

Culver's switching from Pepsi to Coca-Cola products

Culver's is making a change. They're switching from Pepsi to Coca-Cola products. The change was confirmed by a company spokesperson, who says the switch is in progress but will take some time. A lot of fans were upset, responding on Twitter with, "Lost a loyal customer forever," and, "Say it...

