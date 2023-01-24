Read full article on original website
Related
There's actually a presale for Oreo's newest flavor
In the past, Oreo has partnered with Lady Gaga, Pokémon and Ritz on new limited-time flavors. Now, it's working with ... itself. And Martha Stewart.
ABC News
Oreo and Martha Stewart take a dip into the 'Oreoverse' with new limited-edition launch
Milk's favorite cookie is dunking into a new dimension. Oreo has announced its latest limited-edition launch of The Most Oreo Oreo in tandem with the new Oreoverse, which the brand described as "an interactive, digital world where Oreo fans can play and explore" and invited Martha Stewart to join the virtual world.
nftevening.com
Oreo Biscuits Creates Its Own Oreoverse Metaverse
OREO has taken its leap into the metaverse by creating Oreoverse as a way to debut its new limited edition cookies, “The Most OREO OREO.” The widely popular cookie brand is inviting you to step into its Oreoverse for a chance to win $50,000. So let’s take a look at the new Oreoverse!
CBS News
Walmart is practically giving away this 18-piece Pioneer Woman mixing bowl set
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. This adorable 18-piece mixing bowl set from The Pioneer Woman is on sale now at Walmart for only $23. The...
Sleep Well, Dear Soda: Pepsi Kills Off One Of Its Longstanding Soft Drinks
Two weeks into the new year and 2023 has already claimed the life of a cool, refreshing beverage.
consumerqueen.com
Coca-Cola Discontinued List: Stock Up Now!
This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Do you love the classic taste of Coca-Cola? Stock up now, before it's too late! As part of its efforts to streamline and make more efficient their portfolio of products, Coca-Cola has announced a list of items that will no longer be produced for consumer consumption. Included in this Coca-Cola Discontinued List are some long-time favorites – drinks, mixes and flavored syrups that have had customers coming back time after time. Don't miss out on your fill of these classics; read on to find out which refreshments will be discontinued by Coca-Cola so you can hurry to stores while supplies last!
AOL Corp
10 Coca-Cola products you can’t buy anymore
In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those that showed the most opportunity for growth and scale. While you might think the pandemic was the catalyst for Coca-Cola's decision to retire certain brands, it wasn't.
The Oldest Soda In The World Is Still Around Today
Some soft drink brands are household names; in some places, "Can I have a Coke?" may not even refer to Coca-Cola, but rather an interchangeable word for soda instead. That's the legacy Coca-Cola has left behind, one in which the brand name represents soft drinks all around the world. Per History of Soft Drinks, Coca-Cola was introduced in 1886, and it tops the list of the most popular soda products ever. It further strengthens its hold on the market with the second most popular soft drink, Coke Zero, followed by Diet Coke.
msn.com
Sierra Mist Is Discontinued. Meet Pepsi's New Soda to Take on Sprite
(Bloomberg) -- PepsiCo Inc. has discontinued its 24-year-old brand Sierra Mist and is rolling out a new lemon-lime soda, Starry, the company’s latest effort to compete with Coca-Cola Co.’s popular Sprite soft drink. Most Read from Bloomberg. Starry will be available nationwide this week. It will be up...
Starbucks Customers Are Losing It Over Their New Seasonal Flavor—Order It Before It Leaves Again!
Starbucks just announced that a fan-favorite item has returned to the menu! Customers continue to share their excitement at the news that the chain’s pistachio latte is now back and available in stores. The coffee giant also recently revealed a brand new and similar drink— the pistachio cream cold...
msn.com
Pepsi Kills Classic Soda as It Tries to Rival One Coke's Biggest Brands
The beverage wars have always been fierce between rivals Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Free Report and PepsiCo (PEP) - Get Free Report. But they're raging this year now more than ever before, with Pepsi reformulating its sugar-free soda to taste less diet (and promoting it heavily ahead of Super Bowl LVII) and Molson Coors (TAP.A) - Get Free Report introducing its own zero-proof, fizzy canned drink.
Pink sauce is now available at Walmart – here's how the viral TikTok sensation made it to shelves
TikTok's infamous Pink Sauce is coming to a Walmart near you. Here's a breakdown of how the mysterious sauce made its way to shelves.
Walmart is offering a truly unbeatable deal on the Keurig K-Duo coffee maker: Score a new Keurig for only $55
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking to save money and make your coffee at home this year? Consider this versatile and affordable coffee brewer from...
BBC
Warning after Amazon customer sent dog food instead of iPhone
Consumers are being warned to film themselves opening Amazon deliveries after a Salisbury man's £1,300 iPhone was switched for a packet of dog food. Ian Burton bought the phone on 4 December to replace his daughter's device but received a packet of Naturo. The online retail giant initially refused...
Coca-Cola Leans Into a New Market (Pepsi Is Already There)
Both soft drink giants need to go into new spaces as the beverage market shifts.
CBS 58
Culver's switching from Pepsi to Coca-Cola products
Culver's is making a change. They're switching from Pepsi to Coca-Cola products. The change was confirmed by a company spokesperson, who says the switch is in progress but will take some time. A lot of fans were upset, responding on Twitter with, "Lost a loyal customer forever," and, "Say it...
Discontinued Ronzoni pasta selling for over $150 online
Shoppers used to be able to buy Ronzoni pastina for about $2 a box, but if they want to enjoy the miniature, star-shaped pasta now, it could cost anywhere from a dozen to hundreds of dollars.
What was inside a chocolate cake sold only at IKEA wasn’t edible. It caused a recall
The latest not-food-in-your food recall has an almond and caramel flavor.
Fireball whisky-maker accused of false advertising on miniature drink bottles
If you've ever been confused by miniature bottles branded as Fireball Cinnamon, the popular cinnamon-flavored drink found in gas stations and supermarkets, you're not alone — and now there's a lawsuit over the matter. Citing two news articles pointing out that the bottles, while displaying the Fireball label, do...
Meta Just Quietly Dropped Some Major Changes to Messenger
The instant chat feature will look different to most users starting on Jan. 23.
Comments / 0