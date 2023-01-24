ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtoc.com

INTERVIEW: Secret Saints

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah non-profit community program called Secret Saints has a unique mission—to serve those in need, but anonymously. These volunteers, or “angels”, selflessly work together united for a cause.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Cooking with B. Matthew’s

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - B. Matthews was at the forefront of Savannah’s culinary revolution. Opening 20 years ago and helping take the local food scene in a new direction. It is also the Flagship restaurant for the Gaslight Group. William Oglesby is the group’s executive chef. He joined Morning...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

SCAD teams up with Deloitte to open a new research and design studio

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday marks the grand opening of the Deloitte Foundry here at SCAD and school and business leaders alike say it’s ushering in a new era of design thinking right here in Savannah. Community leaders, SCAD staff, and members of Deloitte were able to tour the...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Looking for a high-intensity workout? CrossFit Savannah demonstrates exercises you can try at home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As the first month of the new year comes to a close, we have shown you a few unique ways to start 2023 with a fitness plan. This week we took a look at CrossFit. It is a high-intensity strength and conditioning workout that uses movements you use in everyday life. A local gym gave us some tips on workouts you can try at home to create a healthier you.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

City of Statesboro transforming vacant space into Art Park

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A long-vacant space in downtown Statesboro will have a new purpose. It will be a place to gather and a place to show off the talent of local artists. City leaders say they feel like they’ve put minimum funds into this Art Park, but are getting maximum use.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

How to make fried green tomatoes

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Restaurant Week is in full swing. With just a few days left, we wanted to give you a look at what you could be missing out on. Natalia Navon from Pier 16 joined Morning Break to show us one of her favorite items that are on the menu.
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
wtoc.com

SLED interview with Murdaugh on night of killings released as evidence

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - An eventful week in the Murdaugh murder trial came to a close Friday afternoon. Day five in Colleton County started just like the rest of the week, Alex Murdaugh walking into the courthouse with his jacket draped over his handcuffs. The similarities stopped there though, as we heard a law enforcement interview with Alex from 12:57 a.m. the night his wife and son were killed for the very first time.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Spectators gather for Murdaugh murder trial

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Now that jury selection is over for the Murdaugh double murder trial, the public is allowed in the courtroom and that has made the area around the Colleton County Courthouse even busier. Of course, with this trial in town, it is far from business as...
WALTERBORO, SC
wtoc.com

Man takes suspicious package to Chatham County Police precinct

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department had to investigate a suspicious package at the Islands precinct after someone transported it there. According to police, a person was cleaning out a deceased relative’s belongings when he found a suspicious package. He then took that package to the Islands precinct off Johnny Mercer Boulevard.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Fort Stewart soldiers train for coveted expert badges

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - Training never ends for members of the military. Soldiers at Fort Stewart know all about it. Now, hundreds of soldiers at the military installation are working toward an important honor—a highly-coveted badge to add to their uniforms and resume. Soldiers with the 3rd ID...
FORT STEWART, GA
wtoc.com

LIVE: Witnesses take stand in Murdaugh murder trial

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WTOC) - The first witness took the stand in the murder trial for the man accused of killing his wife and son in Colleton County. Disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is facing murder and gun charges involving the killing of his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and youngest son, Paul Murdaugh, on their property in 2021.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy