INTERVIEW: Secret Saints
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah non-profit community program called Secret Saints has a unique mission—to serve those in need, but anonymously. These volunteers, or “angels”, selflessly work together united for a cause.
Explore Hilton Head by horseback for a Valentine’s Day family date
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Valentine’s Day is approaching and many people are looking for a unique date night for the whole family. One spot on Hilton Head thinks they have exactly what couples or families might be looking for. WTOC saddles up and finds out what the lush lands...
Effingham Co. School District releasing app to keep parents, students informed
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County School District has a new way to keep parents updated on what’s going on at public schools across the district. It’s a new app with features to view your child’s calendar, get important notifications from the school district and stream school board meetings.
Cooking with B. Matthew’s
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - B. Matthews was at the forefront of Savannah’s culinary revolution. Opening 20 years ago and helping take the local food scene in a new direction. It is also the Flagship restaurant for the Gaslight Group. William Oglesby is the group’s executive chef. He joined Morning...
Ships of the Sea welcomes first new ship model to collection in nearly a decade
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been just about a year since the US Navy commissioned the newest of six ships named in honor of the City of Savannah, the USS Savannah LCS-28. The Littoral Combat Ship was commissioned in Brunswick in February of last year. But now you have...
SCAD teams up with Deloitte to open a new research and design studio
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday marks the grand opening of the Deloitte Foundry here at SCAD and school and business leaders alike say it’s ushering in a new era of design thinking right here in Savannah. Community leaders, SCAD staff, and members of Deloitte were able to tour the...
Looking for a high-intensity workout? CrossFit Savannah demonstrates exercises you can try at home
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As the first month of the new year comes to a close, we have shown you a few unique ways to start 2023 with a fitness plan. This week we took a look at CrossFit. It is a high-intensity strength and conditioning workout that uses movements you use in everyday life. A local gym gave us some tips on workouts you can try at home to create a healthier you.
Local man with cerebral palsy hits jujitsu milestone in viral video moment
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC first told you about the Special Kicks program at Pooler Karate back in 2020. Now one of the students who came through it has reached a major milestone. One that was seen and celebrated by more than a million people thanks to a video that...
City of Statesboro transforming vacant space into Art Park
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A long-vacant space in downtown Statesboro will have a new purpose. It will be a place to gather and a place to show off the talent of local artists. City leaders say they feel like they’ve put minimum funds into this Art Park, but are getting maximum use.
Tybee Island properties begin receiving St. Patrick’s Day booking calls
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - St. Patrick’s Day is more than a month away and hotels and vacation rentals on Tybee Island are already getting calls from people looking to book their stay. Tybee Beach Vacation Rentals owner, Keith Gay Sr. said about 40 percent of their short-term properties...
Developers try again to propose rezoning in Georgetown, development of almost 400 homes
GEORGETOWN, Ga. (WTOC) - Landmark 24 is trying to rezone about 100 acres of land off Wild Heron Rd. to residential. Wednesday night was all about Landmark 24 developers addressing residents’ concerns and reiterating their plans, but the community’s biggest frustrations are traffic, safety and the potential impact on the school system.
How to make fried green tomatoes
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Restaurant Week is in full swing. With just a few days left, we wanted to give you a look at what you could be missing out on. Natalia Navon from Pier 16 joined Morning Break to show us one of her favorite items that are on the menu.
Tybee Island city council to discuss funding study for workforce housing
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - A lot of people who work on Tybee Island can’t live there, so they commute on and off the island every day. Workforce housing has been a topic of discussion among city members for years. The city said they applied for a grant through...
SLED interview with Murdaugh on night of killings released as evidence
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - An eventful week in the Murdaugh murder trial came to a close Friday afternoon. Day five in Colleton County started just like the rest of the week, Alex Murdaugh walking into the courthouse with his jacket draped over his handcuffs. The similarities stopped there though, as we heard a law enforcement interview with Alex from 12:57 a.m. the night his wife and son were killed for the very first time.
Spectators gather for Murdaugh murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Now that jury selection is over for the Murdaugh double murder trial, the public is allowed in the courtroom and that has made the area around the Colleton County Courthouse even busier. Of course, with this trial in town, it is far from business as...
Savannah’s City Council set to share proposed changes to their alcohol ordinance Thursday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s City Council has been holding meetings and public feedback sessions since October to discuss potential changes to the city’s alcohol ordinance. They’ve finally produced a list of revisions that’ll bring up at Thursday’s meeting and if they pass, they’ll go into effect on...
Man takes suspicious package to Chatham County Police precinct
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department had to investigate a suspicious package at the Islands precinct after someone transported it there. According to police, a person was cleaning out a deceased relative’s belongings when he found a suspicious package. He then took that package to the Islands precinct off Johnny Mercer Boulevard.
Fort Stewart soldiers train for coveted expert badges
FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - Training never ends for members of the military. Soldiers at Fort Stewart know all about it. Now, hundreds of soldiers at the military installation are working toward an important honor—a highly-coveted badge to add to their uniforms and resume. Soldiers with the 3rd ID...
Effingham Co. commission votes to use grant money to improve roads
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s no secret that Effingham County residents have to wrestle with traffic every day. Thanks to grant money, roads like Old Augusta Road right off of Highway 21 could be getting some improvements that would widen those roads. There are signs of growth all...
LIVE: Witnesses take stand in Murdaugh murder trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WTOC) - The first witness took the stand in the murder trial for the man accused of killing his wife and son in Colleton County. Disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is facing murder and gun charges involving the killing of his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and youngest son, Paul Murdaugh, on their property in 2021.
