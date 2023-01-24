Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in South CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenLexington, SC
Cupid’s Chase 5k Coming to Three Cities in South Carolina on February 11PJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in South CarolinaTravel MavenColumbia, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Related
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: 2nd Annual Sweetheart Dance Offers Safe Space for Healthy Conversations
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Valentine’s Day is less than a month away. A Midlands’ mentoring program will be hosting its second annual Sweetheart Dance and fundraiser to raise money for their organization so that they can continue to lead and inspire local youth. The invitation is open to...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Bible Way Church of Atlas Road Celebrates 60 years with Walk and Youth Zone Groundbreaking
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Bible Way Church of atlas road church has served in the Lower Richland Community for six decades. The Church will kick off their 60th Anniversary with “A Walk to Remember”, which will offer community resources. Plus, they are also gearing up to break ground on their new Children and youth zone.
New aquarium, reptile center to open at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden this spring
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Riverbanks Zoo and Garden in Columbia will debut its new aquarium and reptile center this spring. The much-anticipated Darnall W. and Susan F. Boyd Aquarium and Reptile Conservation Center, made possible thanks to the support from the Boyd Foundation, brings a state-of-the-art animal care facility to the zoo. It will also […]
Columbia Star
Richland Two teacher spreading talent throughout Columbia as poet laureate
Recording her grandmother’s stories helped prepare Jennifer Bartell Boykin to become the new poet laureate for the City of Columbia. “I took great pride in writing down the stories my grandmother, Irene Harvin McCray, told over the years because I knew she wanted me to remember them. She is an essential piece in developing my talents as a poet and writer,” said Bartell Boykin. “Poetry is for everyone, and I am excited to facilitate bringing more of it to every corner of the City of Columbia and potentially shaping the next generation of poets.”
WIS-TV
The classic tale of tragedy, Madama Butterfly, comes to the Koger Center
A full-scale production of the grand opera Madama Butterfly will be on stage at the Koger Center this Sunday. Of course, it is one of the best loved of Giacomo Puccini’s. Proudly bringing us the classic tale of tragedy is Dr. Peter Barton, the artistic director of The Palmetto Opera. He joined WIS Midday to invite lovers of opera to the special performance. He reminds the public that opera isn’t just about discussing arias, drinking wine, and looking through tiny binoculars. Dr. Barton says, “We are musicians. We are promoters. We are doers. And we are doing it all for the love of opera.”Madama Butterfly presented by The Palmetto Opera will be a full-scale production featuring an international cast.
abccolumbia.com
Wendy’s reintroduces the vanilla frosty
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Wendy’s is bringing back a fan favorite… the vanilla frosty. The drink was replaced twice last year by limited-edition flavors, once in Nov. with a festive peppermint flavor and prior to that in June with a limited-edition strawberry flavor. The original chocolate flavor was...
tinyhousetalk.com
$50,000 Tiny Home with Tall Loft
Here’s a nearly-new tiny house for sale in Gaston, South Carolina for $50,000. At 24-feet long it’s a decent mid-size THOW that has plenty of room for a living space and galley kitchen. They went with ladder access to a loft bedroom in this home, but you’ll be...
WLTX.com
3 Columbia restaurants are 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The James Beard Foundation announced the 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Awards. Likened to the Oscars in the entertainment industry, the annual James Beard Awards seek to recognize the best in the food and beverage business. The awards, named after...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Super Brawl Sunday Live Boxing Event
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There is the Super Bowl and then there is the Super Brawl. The difference? One is football and the other features professional boxers. Plus, the Super Brawl will be happening right in our own backyard. The annual boxing event will be open to the public with...
WIS-TV
Furry Friend Friday - Peanut
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Peanut is a 1-year-old kitty up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline. Peanut was found about 6 months ago as a stray kitten. His new owner got him neutered and up-to-date on his vaccines. Sadly, she recently had to move away to take care of her elderly father and was unable to bring Peanut. She put together a care package that will go home with Peanut’s new adopter which includes his favorite bed, blankets, food, treats and more.
columbiabusinessreport.com
Former Columbia CEO named regional director of homebuilding company
Great Southern Homes recently announced two additions to its executive staff. Greg Howell has joined the company as the Midlands Division Manager. In this role, Greg will oversee all operations in the Midlands including construction, purchasing and estimating, sales and marketing. Previously, Howell served as CEO of Hurricane Builders in Columbia. With more than 25 years of leadership experience in homebuilding and the construction industry, Greg has held multiple roles in operations. Before joining Hurricane Builders in 2019, he was corporate sales manager for Capital Concrete Co. and operations manager for Essex Homes SE. He got his start in homebuilding with Centex Homes.
WLTX.com
Here's how you can tour the historic Babcock Building in February
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Close to 200 years of history is packed into the walls of the Babcock Building Building in The BullStreet District. That history will come alive for some, thanks to Behind-the-Scenes Tours at The Babcock in February. The Renaissance Revival style building, which was opened in the...
South Carolina Woman Has 'Best Surprise Of My Life' With Huge Lottery Win
Her win nearly didn't happen.
Columbia Star
City of Columbia honors Richland One students and schools at 35th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration
Two Richland One students and three schools were honored during the City of Columbia’s 35th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration January 16. W.J. Keenan High School senior Aniyah Hodges and Dreher High School junior Benjamin Brown were awarded the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Keeper Scholarship. The award recognizes students who show “exemplary displays of committed service to the tenets of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.” Aniyah received a $500 scholarship, and Benjamin received a $250 scholarship.
abccolumbia.com
Colonial Life Arena ranked top 100 arena worldwide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (Jan. 26, 2023) — The largest arena in the state of South Carolina and the home of the University of South Carolina Gamecocks, Colonial Life Arena had a busy 2022. The Arena hosted 79 events in 2022, including Gamecock men’s and women’s basketball games, concerts, shows, USC...
Columbia Star
Wateree River Expedition Part 1 Ancient Indian Mound
On October 27, 2006, the Greater Piedmont Chapter of the Explorers Club sponsored an expedition to historical and archaeological sites along the Wateree River. The first stop was the Adamson Mounds Site. This sacred Indian burial site entered the National Register of Historic Places in 1970. It is one of...
Family frustrated having to wait on Orangeburg death certificate
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A man called on News 19 for help seeking answers after waiting nearly one month for his father's death certificate to be signed at an Orangeburg hospital. Carl Smalls' father Curl Milligan passed away January 1 at the age of 80. He says seeking closure over...
USC Gamecock
USC students have mixed opinions of new Greene Street bridge
With the spring semester in full swing, the new Greene Street bridge has received a mixed response from USC students who started using it this month. Some students find the new bridge convenient, while others say it disrupts their original commute. The bridge had its grand opening on Dec. 7...
WIS-TV
Over 1 million passengers visited CAE in 2022
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The numbers are in, Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) welcomed over one million passengers, a significant rise compared to 2021. A press release stated the Columbia area airport saw a total of 1,063,630 passengers through the airport, with 527,599 enplanements (those who started their travel at CAE) last year.
thenewirmonews.com
Town abandons main street, Disappointing for all
It’s a huge loss for the residents and for those that could have profited nicely from the Town of Irmo’s pursuit of an entertainment area ‘main street’. Due to public opposition from the nearby land owners that quest has been abandoned. A perfect storm was created...
Comments / 0