A full-scale production of the grand opera Madama Butterfly will be on stage at the Koger Center this Sunday. Of course, it is one of the best loved of Giacomo Puccini’s. Proudly bringing us the classic tale of tragedy is Dr. Peter Barton, the artistic director of The Palmetto Opera. He joined WIS Midday to invite lovers of opera to the special performance. He reminds the public that opera isn’t just about discussing arias, drinking wine, and looking through tiny binoculars. Dr. Barton says, “We are musicians. We are promoters. We are doers. And we are doing it all for the love of opera.”Madama Butterfly presented by The Palmetto Opera will be a full-scale production featuring an international cast.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO