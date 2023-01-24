Read full article on original website
Paulding County woman in custody after reportedly assaulting 5 children
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies with the Paulding County Sheriff's Office arrested a 63-year-old woman they said she assaulted five children at her home daycare in Hiram. Investigators believe the assaults happened at Reach For The Sky Academy, LLC located on Mill Creek Lane in Hiram. Authorities said Goldia Lipsky, 63, allegedly assaulted the children.
Paulding day care owner arrested, charged with assaulting children
A woman who owns and operates a home day care in Hiram was arrested on multiple charges after authorities received a tip that she had assaulted multiple children, the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said.
Cartersville Man arrested for explosive device in vehicle
The following is an update from the Cartersville Police Department:. Contact was made with Richard Bailey following an accident investigation in the area of N. Erwin Street. Mr. Bailey was determined to be under the influence of drugs and taken into custody. Following his arrest, a search of his vehicle was conducted.
Cartersville police confirm explosive device found in car, ID suspect
A suspected DUI crash that led to a driver’s arrest in Cartersville quickly transformed into a much different type of investigation when police found a possible explosive device in the car, authorities said.
Day care owner accused of assaulting at least 5 children in Paulding County
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies arrested a Paulding County day care owner accused of assaulting at least five children who were in her care. The victims range in ages 8 months old to three years old. Paulding County Sheriff’s Office arrested Goldia Marie Lipsky, 63, on Wednesday. She owns...
Forsyth County Blotter: High-speed chase caught on dash cam, drug, hit-and-run arrests
(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. According to the FSCO Facebook page, and as previously reported on NewsBreak, the department was led on a wild chase on December 17.
‘What did he do:’ Grandmother wants answers after man shot on lunch break at Cobb Taco Mac
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a man shot and killed outside of a Taco Mac restaurant in Cobb County earlier this week is providing new details on his death. Larry Miller was shot in the parking lot of the Taco Mac on Cobb Parkway in the middle of a busy shopping center on Monday.
Cartersville police find possible explosive device
Cartersville Police are awaiting the arrival of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which was contacted after officers found a possible explosive device Thursday morning. At around 8:10 a.m., officers responded to a wreck on North Erwin Street near Cassville Road. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of...
3 teens charged with carjacking at CHI Memorial parking lot Thursday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — 3 teens face charges after police say they carjacked a woman in the parking lot of CHI Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga Thursday night. Two of the unidentified teens are 16 years old, and the other is 14 years old. The incident happened a little after 8:30...
Gilmer County man arrested, in possession of firearms and illegal drugs
A Gilmer County man was arrested Wednesday after a multi-agency investigation resulted in a search warrant where officials seized illegal drugs and a stock of firearms. Jacob Davis, 44, was arrested Wednesday after officials from the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office, the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO) and Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant near Old Flat Creek Road south of Ellijay. Officials reportedly seized 638 grams of methamphetamine and 33 firearms. One of the weapons was stolen out of Fannin County.
Calhoun, Georgia Woman Killed in I-75 Crash
A Calhoun, Georgia woman was killed in a crash on I-75 in Wednesday morning. At approximately 3:50am a silver Kia Forte driven by 28-year-old Haley Cunningham was traveling north on I-75 Northbound near Mile Marker 318 in Gordon County and she lost control of her vehicle and struck the center median guardrail before coming to a final rest in the center lane of I-75 northbound with her vehicle disabled facing a southwest direction.
Centre Police Arrest Cherokee County Man on Drug-Related Charges
Centre Police arrested a Cherokee County man on drug-related charges Wednesday night. William Blevins, age 60 of Leesburg, was arrested on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center just after 11:00pm where he currently...
Homeless man charged with molesting 12-year-old girl at park
Police arrested a man accused of drugging and molesting a 12-year-old girl at a park. The child told investigators that Douglas Darch offered her a water bottle while she was walking in the woods at Shaw Park on Saturday. According to the arrest warrant, the girl felt dizzy after taking...
Unarmed man shot, killed by north Ga. deputies after chase, GBI says
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A man has died after being shot while deputies tried arresting him in Gordon County early Tuesday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy tried to stop a truck around 1 a.m....
Man arrested after opening fire on his own car while it was being stolen, police say
ATLANTA — A man is facing charges after his car was stolen in midtown Atlanta on Monday night, according to police. Investigators say that Christopher Rice, 28, left his car running at the intersection of 3rd St. NE and Myrtle St. NE just after 9:30 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Man killed by deputies after car chase in Gordon County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is dead after being shot by Gordon County deputies following a car chase. 51-year-old Billy Dewayne Couch fled a traffic stop on Cook Road around 1 a.m. Jan. 24. Deputies followed Couch to an address in Sugar Valley. A deputy gave Couch...
Man accused of busting into Jackson County home, dragging victim outside
A Jackson County man is being held on $100,000 bond after allegedly busting into a home and dragging a man outside. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a robbery call on County Road 778 in Pisgah about noon Tuesday. They were told a suspect went to a neighbor’s home, forced his way inside, assaulted a 65-year-old male victim and dragged him outside.
Three Teens Charged after Carjacking
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A carjacking took place Thursday night, according to Chattanooga police. They said the suspects of the carjacking were all minors. Police said the incident occurred at 2525 DeSales Avenue, which is near CHI Memorial Hospital. It happened at approximately 8:45 p.m. A woman got to...
Sheriff’s Office Announces Promotion
Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver is asking everyone to congratulate Jonah Smith – on his recent promotion to Corporal on B-Shift Patrol!
HCSO Negotiators Successfully De-Escalate Suicidal Call on Signal Mountain Bluff
On Thursday morning, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a mother stating her son had threated to kill himself but did not know his location. Shortly thereafter, the suspect sent pictures to his family showing him at a steep cliff. HCSO deputies were able to locate the individual’s vehicle at the head of the Falling Water Trail on Signal Mountain. The subject then went on Facebook-Live and made comments that he was waiting on law enforcement to find him so he could “jump off the cliff.”
