Gordon County, GA

11Alive

Paulding County woman in custody after reportedly assaulting 5 children

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies with the Paulding County Sheriff's Office arrested a 63-year-old woman they said she assaulted five children at her home daycare in Hiram. Investigators believe the assaults happened at Reach For The Sky Academy, LLC located on Mill Creek Lane in Hiram. Authorities said Goldia Lipsky, 63, allegedly assaulted the children.
HIRAM, GA
wrganews.com

Cartersville Man arrested for explosive device in vehicle

The following is an update from the Cartersville Police Department:. Contact was made with Richard Bailey following an accident investigation in the area of N. Erwin Street. Mr. Bailey was determined to be under the influence of drugs and taken into custody. Following his arrest, a search of his vehicle was conducted.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
wrganews.com

Cartersville police find possible explosive device

Cartersville Police are awaiting the arrival of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which was contacted after officers found a possible explosive device Thursday morning. At around 8:10 a.m., officers responded to a wreck on North Erwin Street near Cassville Road. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Gilmer County man arrested, in possession of firearms and illegal drugs

A Gilmer County man was arrested Wednesday after a multi-agency investigation resulted in a search warrant where officials seized illegal drugs and a stock of firearms. Jacob Davis, 44, was arrested Wednesday after officials from the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office, the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO) and Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant near Old Flat Creek Road south of Ellijay. Officials reportedly seized 638 grams of methamphetamine and 33 firearms. One of the weapons was stolen out of Fannin County.
GILMER COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Calhoun, Georgia Woman Killed in I-75 Crash

A Calhoun, Georgia woman was killed in a crash on I-75 in Wednesday morning. At approximately 3:50am a silver Kia Forte driven by 28-year-old Haley Cunningham was traveling north on I-75 Northbound near Mile Marker 318 in Gordon County and she lost control of her vehicle and struck the center median guardrail before coming to a final rest in the center lane of I-75 northbound with her vehicle disabled facing a southwest direction.
CALHOUN, GA
weisradio.com

Centre Police Arrest Cherokee County Man on Drug-Related Charges

Centre Police arrested a Cherokee County man on drug-related charges Wednesday night. William Blevins, age 60 of Leesburg, was arrested on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center just after 11:00pm where he currently...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
fox5atlanta.com

Homeless man charged with molesting 12-year-old girl at park

Police arrested a man accused of drugging and molesting a 12-year-old girl at a park. The child told investigators that Douglas Darch offered her a water bottle while she was walking in the woods at Shaw Park on Saturday. According to the arrest warrant, the girl felt dizzy after taking...
COBB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man killed by deputies after car chase in Gordon County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is dead after being shot by Gordon County deputies following a car chase. 51-year-old Billy Dewayne Couch fled a traffic stop on Cook Road around 1 a.m. Jan. 24. Deputies followed Couch to an address in Sugar Valley. A deputy gave Couch...
GORDON COUNTY, GA
WAAY-TV

Man accused of busting into Jackson County home, dragging victim outside

A Jackson County man is being held on $100,000 bond after allegedly busting into a home and dragging a man outside. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a robbery call on County Road 778 in Pisgah about noon Tuesday. They were told a suspect went to a neighbor’s home, forced his way inside, assaulted a 65-year-old male victim and dragged him outside.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WDEF

Three Teens Charged after Carjacking

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A carjacking took place Thursday night, according to Chattanooga police. They said the suspects of the carjacking were all minors. Police said the incident occurred at 2525 DeSales Avenue, which is near CHI Memorial Hospital. It happened at approximately 8:45 p.m. A woman got to...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

HCSO Negotiators Successfully De-Escalate Suicidal Call on Signal Mountain Bluff

On Thursday morning, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a mother stating her son had threated to kill himself but did not know his location. Shortly thereafter, the suspect sent pictures to his family showing him at a steep cliff. HCSO deputies were able to locate the individual’s vehicle at the head of the Falling Water Trail on Signal Mountain. The subject then went on Facebook-Live and made comments that he was waiting on law enforcement to find him so he could “jump off the cliff.”
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy