ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Grove, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove Girls Basketball Tops Champlin Park

Jordan Ode scored 27 points and Kennedy Klick 23 to lead the Maple Grove girls’ basketball team to an 89-67 win over Champlin Park. Claire Stern added 17 points and Audrey Kormann 16 for the 13-3 Crimson, who led 40-30 at halftime. Ashlee Burchette scored 24 points and Ava...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Champlin Park’s Cody Cramer Leads with ‘Steady, Calm’ Approach

As the old saying goes, “practice makes perfect.” And at Champlin Park High School, the students in the school’s orchestra have been busy learning a complex piece by Beethoven called “Egmont Overture.”. “It’s one of two selections they’ll be performing at the upcoming Northwest Suburban Conference...
fox9.com

Edina High School goalie sets what is believed to be the state record for wins

An Edina senior has likely set a new all-time record for wins by a girls goalie in Minnesota high school hockey history. Edina goalie Uma Corniea first tied the record Saturday then broke it on Tuesday. The new record now stands at 96 and is likely to keep growing. But it's a record she didn't even realize she was approaching.
EDINA, MN
ccxmedia.org

Benilde-St. Margaret’s Boys Hockey Blanks Jefferson

The Benilde-St. Margaret’s boys’ hockey team blanked Bloomington Jefferson 9-0 Tuesday for the team’s eighth win in the past nine games. Wes Berg netted three goals and an assist while six other Red Knights players netted one goal each. B-SM scored three goals in each period and...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
UpNorthLive.com

Pretzlaff continues Big North to Big Ten pipeline with Minnesota

GAYLORD -- Brady Pretzlaff still has one more season of high school football to play for Gaylord but he won't have to worry too much about his plans afterwards. The Blue Devil junior announced last week on social media that he will be attending the University of Minnesota to play in the Big Ten starting in 2024.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

This Reunited Minnesota Band Set To ‘Blast Off’ With Saint Cloud Performance

Back in 2008, a band from Minneapolis, Minnesota called 'Rocket Club,' skyrocketed out of the gate, and accomplished a goal that no other Minnesota band has been able to do since that time, or before. This independent, unsigned group had three of their songs land on the Billboard County music charts. That means without any major label backing, they were able to create a serious buzz in the country music industry.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Most Pop Flavors Under One Roof, Can be Found Right Here in Minnesota

Growing up having a soda, or a pop as we call it here in Minnesota, was a treat. Especially when my brothers and I would go to my Grandma Helen's place. We'd always have a movie night that included homemade popcorn (with real butter) and a pop that we made on her very own make-at-home soda machine. We had a choice of strawberry, grape or orange and we'd drink it out of the glass pop bottles she had.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Where Is The Best Place To Get A Bloody Mary In Central Minnesota?

Last night we held an informal poll on our social media page, asking you where the best place was to get a bloody Mary in Central Minnesota. Like always you did NOT disappoint! There were nearly 200 comments and suggestions by this morning and it seemed that many of you were recommending a handful of places. The one place that seemed to stand out the most in your comments is the Mill Creek Inn in Buffalo!
BUFFALO, MN
B105

Inside Former Dairy Queen CEO’s Minnesota Lakeside Condo Listed Over $2 Million

Former Dairy Queen CEO and Minnesota businessman Chuck Mooty has put his Minnesota lakeside condo on the market for $2.79 million. Last summer, Mooty was announced as a 2022 Minnesota Business Hall of Fame inductee. According to Yahoo, he is now retired, but helped rejuvenate and rebrand several businesses including Dairy Queen, Faribault Woolen Mill, Fairview Health Services, and Jostens Inc.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park’s Starlite Center COVID-19 Testing Site to Close Sunday

The state of Minnesota announced this week it will close all community COVID-19 testing sites, including the one at the Starlite Center in Brooklyn Park. A year ago, lines were long at the testing center in Brooklyn Park, where people could be tested for free. See story here. At one point the testing center was one of the busiest in the state.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

WATCH: Scary Video Of Driver Sent Airborne After Struck By Sliding Car In Minnesota

Cold temps and snow do not pair well for Minnesota roadways. Watch a video of a person who got sent airborne after a car slid into them. In December of 2022, Minnesota Department Of Transportation cameras caught more than 500 crashes, spinouts, and jackknifes that were reported on Minnesota roads. Honestly, driving in the winter gives me the most anxiety I've ever experienced as mother nature can be relentless. You never know what's going to happen when ice begins to form on roads.
MINNESOTA STATE
swnewsmedia.com

Costco and more coming to Oak Ridge Commons development

Since an initial concept plan for the Oak Ridge Commons development was first approved in March 2020, Chaska residents have been long awaiting the opening the community’s own Costco. City officials expect the bulk retailer to open sometime next year. The 164,500 square-foot building will be on the east...
CHASKA, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy