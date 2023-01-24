to do what ? tell them it's a serious crime and it's trumps fault or hey I have done such a good job on immigration I am here to help ...joke
What a joke….Good photo opportunity this administration has to go….Sleepy doesn’t know where he is half the time and I’m being generous with that percentage…..If we don’t wake up we will be the last generation to know what it was like to be an American 🇺🇸….What is Kamala going to bring to the table ???? Stay away just like you do at the border…..Failed administration….God watch over our nation…..
Another complete waste of our money. Flying her across the country to do what? Put on another show that means absolutely nothing? What a freaking joke...
