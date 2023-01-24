The opening contest on WWE Raw 30 saw the Raw Tag Team Championships at stake. The Usos defended their titles against The Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest. The Judgment Day were accompanied to the ring by Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley. However, Balor would attempt to get involve and knock Jimmy Uso off the top rope. This caused the referee to eject Balor from ringside, but The Usos would soon find themselves in danger of having to forfeit the bout.

