Related
sportszion.com
Vince McMahon to sell WWE to The Rock for $6.5 Billion undercutting Saudi’s offer
WWE has been going through bankruptcy, and the authorities are planning on selling it off to some big shots. Although there were some speculations that WWE was being sold to someone from Saudi Arabia it all went downhill when Dwayne Johnson showed his interest in buying the company. World Wrestling...
wrestletalk.com
VIDEO: Triple H Tells WWE Star ‘Stop Turning Your Back To Hard Camera’ Live On Air
WWE Raw 30 came complete with a DX comedy segment that was received pretty well, but there was actually something you may have missed. In addition to his line about “this booking stuff” being pretty hard, Triple H also broke the fourth wall on another ‘hidden’ occasion, but you can always count on someone to notice these things.
wrestletalk.com
Here’s Why Ronda Rousey Will Miss WWE Royal Rumble
The WWE Royal Rumble takes place on Saturday 28 January but Ronda Rousey won’t be a participant in the over the top rope women’s match. In the current issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscription required), Dave Meltzer has explained the reasoning behind the decision, saying:. “Ronda Rousey...
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Names WWE Star With Potential To Be Biggest In The Business
Triple H and Vince McMahon share something in common when it comes to their vision of WWE’s future and that’s one particular wrestler. Vince McMahon had pitched Austin Theory as a potential successor to John Cena and Triple H has now revealed that he shares this sentiment. In...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Legend Addresses Backstage Heat Rumors
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has addressed rumors that there’s some backstage heat between him and WWE. Rumors about backstage heat were fuelled by Foley’s recent announcement that he declined an offer to appear at WWE Raw 30 on January 23. Speaking on his ‘Foley is Pod’...
wrestletalk.com
Hulk Hogan Desperate For Help (For A Few Minutes)
Whatcha gonna do when you run out of toilet paper brother? Tweet about it and ask for help, apparently. In the latest episode of ‘Hulk Hogan is a weird man who does weird things’, Bulky Hulky had people pretty concerned for his wellbeing for a few minutes on Twitter last night.
wrestletalk.com
Potential Spoiler For WWE Royal Rumble Return
With the WWE Royal Rumble taking place this weekend, a report has emerged of a potential return at the January 28 event. WrestlingNews.co reports that a WWE Hall of Famer is scheduled to be at the Royal Rumble, though it’s currently unknown as to the capacity that appearance will take.
wrestletalk.com
Returning WWE Star Declares For The Royal Rumble On SmackDown
A returning WWE star has declared for the Royal Rumble on SmackDown. On the January 27 edition of WWE SmackDown, Lacey Evans made her in-ring return after weeks of vignettes hyping her. In a match with Jazmin Allure, Evans got the victory with her new submission finisher, The Cobra Clutch.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Signs Multi-Year Deal With IMPACT
A former WWE star has signed a multi-year contract with IMPACT Wrestling. Per Zack Heydorn of PWTorch, former NXT Tag Team Champion Big Kon (Konnor of The Ascension) has signed for the company. Kon made his first appearance for IMPACT back in February 2022, where he lost to Josh Alexander...
wrestletalk.com
Hall of Famer Addresses WWE Royal Rumble Return Rumors
Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam has commented on speculation that he will make his WWE return at the Royal Rumble premium live event. Following reports that WWE is happy about surprises planned for the January 28 event, many have shared their wild predictions for potential Royal Rumble match debuts and returns.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Impressed By Recent Comeback
WWE Hall of Famer and NXT commentator Booker T has expressed his admiration for the upcoming return of former AEW star Cody Rhodes. Rhodes has been absent from the company since the 2022 Hell In A Cell premium live event, when he injured his pectoral muscle shortly before the show was due to begin.
wrestletalk.com
Big Name Set To Appear On SmackDown January 27
An update has emerged on Brock Lesnar ahead of the January 27 edition of SmackDown. Lesnar returned to WWE on the January 23 30th Anniversary edition of Monday Night Raw, attacking Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory during their US Championship match. Lesnar dropped Lashley with an F5, before F5-ing Theory...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Returns With Challenge To Current Champion
On the first AEW Dynamite on 2023, Darby Allin began his second reign as the AEW TNT Champion. Darby ended the reign of the ‘King of Television’ Samoa Joe, who won the title from Wardlow back at AEW All Out. Since winning the title, Darby has defended the...
wrestletalk.com
Report: Lawsuit Filed Against Top AEW Star & AEW
A lawsuit was filed in December 2022 over the copyright for the design of ring gear worn by a top AEW star. As reported by Wrestlenomics, Composite Effects LLC (aka CFX) made a legal complaint that was dated December 20, 2022 against All Elite Wrestling and Austin Matelson (AEW’s Luchasaurus).
wrestletalk.com
AEW Name Reveals What Stopped Former WCW Champion Appearing In Impact
An AEW name has revealed that there had been conversations, albeit not substantial ones, with a former WCW star and Impact Wrestling. AEW’s Director of Business Development Jeff Jarrett addressed plans for Goldberg on his My World podcast (subscription required), speaking to Conrad Thompson. Jarrett would explain that whilst...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Legend Comments On Possible Royal Rumble Return
A WWE legend has commented on a possible Royal Rumble appearance. At WWE Royal Rumble 2021, Victoria made her return to the company for the first time since 2009. After her performance in that match, many fans have wondered if another return was in the cards for the former two-time WWE Women’s Champion.
wrestletalk.com
Praise For WWE Tag Team Following Raw 30 Segment
The members of DX have taken to Twitter to chat about their segment with Imperium on the Raw 30th Anniversary show this past Monday. GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci interrupted DX’s antics and I’m pretty sure just about everyone held their breath and thought: “Oh no, please don’t Revival them”.
wrestletalk.com
Top AEW Star Names Star-Making Performance From WWE Raw 30
On Monday 23 January, WWE celebrated thirty years of its flagship program WWE Raw and a top AEW saw a star-making performance. Matt Hardy, himself formerly of WWE, was speaking about the show on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy and said:. “I did, I got to watch about a...
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Addresses Record Breaking Title Reign
A top WWE star has spoken about the record-breaking championship title reign that could only come to an end one way. The Usos broke the record for the longest-running WWE Tag Team Champions of all time back on 14 November 2022 when they passed the 484 day mark as SmackDown Tag Team Champions.
wrestletalk.com
Tony Khan Buying WWE, Working With Vince McMahon
A look at the possibility of AEW’s Tony Khan and his father Shad Khan buying or merging with WWE, and potentially working with Vince McMahon. The upcoming WWE sale is one of the hottest topics in wrestling right now, so let’s take a look at it…. Could Tony...
