rochesterfirst.com
Kucko's Camera: Polka Dot Barn in Genesee County
Today John Kucko headed out to Genesee County to see the stunning Polka Dot Barn surrounded by snow. READ MORE: https://www.rochesterfirst.com/kuckos-camera/kuckos-camera-polka-dot-barn-in-genesee-county/. Kucko’s Camera: Polka Dot Barn in Genesee County. Today John Kucko headed out to Genesee County to see the stunning Polka Dot Barn surrounded by snow. READ MORE:...
Town of Irondequoit hosts public meeting on reassessments
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Irondequoit held a public presentation Thursday evening to detail 2023 reassessment plans. Officials say the reassessment will make sure properties’ assessed values match their market values. Town leaders say they have not done a market evaluation since 2018, and property values have increased since then. Budget information from […]
rochesterfirst.com
Gates PD Brief, 19-year-old arrested in relation to January hit-and-run on Elmgrove Road
READ MORE: https://www.rochesterfirst.com/crime/gates-pd-to-provide-update-on-arrest-made-in-relation-to-january-hit-and-run/. Gates PD Brief, 19-year-old arrested in relation …. READ MORE: https://www.rochesterfirst.com/crime/gates-pd-to-provide-update-on-arrest-made-in-relation-to-january-hit-and-run/. Val James, Jason Pominville inducted into Amerks …. James is the first American-born black player in Amerks and NHL history. Roundball Roundup: Victor stays undefeated. Irondequoit tops Eastridge in first matchup since 2020 sectional final. Police...
Hotel Cadillac, Mt. Hope Cemetery Chapel among Landmark Society’s ‘Five to Revive’
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Landmark Society of Western New York unveiled its 2022-23 “Five to Revive” list Wednesday. The local landmarks up for consideration this year are the Hotel Cadillac, the Mt. Hope Cemetery Chapel, the City of Rochester’s urban tree canopy, the Willard State Hospital in Seneca County, and the John Wenrich Cabin […]
Multiple fast-food restaurants robbed in Gates, Rochester
All three incidents are currently under investigation.
rochesterfirst.com
RPD: 1 dead, 3 injured after house fire on Hancock St.
One woman is dead and three people — including one firefighter — were hospitalized after a house fire early Friday morning on Hancock Street. RPD: 1 dead, 3 injured after house fire on Hancock …. One woman is dead and three people — including one firefighter — were...
rochesterfirst.com
Afternoon activities cancelled for over 20 school districts in Rochester area
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As snow continues to fall, school closings and PM activity cancellations have come in News 8 newsroom. East Rochester, Hilton, and Holley school districts are among the many others that have cancelled afternoon activities as the snow continues to stick around.
WHEC TV-10
Nurses at Rochester General Hospital call for support
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Nurses are calling for a change at Rochester General Hospital. Unionized nurses say they have been trying to work with hospital management for months to negotiate a contract. They say the quality of patient care at RGH is being affected by a severe lack of staff....
How Does The Blizzard of 77 Compare to The Blizzard of 22
From the moment that Winter Storm Elliott started to blow into Western New York, so many people started immediately compare that storm to the Blizzard of 1977. This is not unique to the blizzard that smacked Buffalo a few weeks ago, just about every major storm that arrives in Buffalo often receives the same comparison.
penfield.org
Community invited to provide input on Clark House and Clark Road Barn on February 15
The Penfield Town Board will be hosting an opportunity for the community to provide input on the Clark House and Clark Road Barn on Wednesday, February 15. The public input session will take place at 6:30 p.m. during the regularly scheduled Town Board meeting in the Penfield Town Hall auditorium.
The 10 Abandoned Missile Silos in Upstate New York
New York is steeped in history. So much so that a random back road drive could take you past countless cultural touchstones hidden in plain sight... and that includes ballistic missile silos. While we may be more accustomed to seeing massive security measures in New York City, the Cold War...
Syracuse’s biggest nursing home operator wins Central NY’s first legal weed license
Loretto, the operator of Central New York’s largest nursing home and other senior health care services, has been awarded the region’s first license to sell recreational marijuana. But the non-profit agency’s plans are still in the early stages. In statements, Loretto said the license was technically awarded to...
websterontheweb.com
Planning has begun for 2023 Webster village events
Despite the fact that we really haven’t had much in the way of winter, we’re definitely not anywhere near spring yet. But planning has already begun for a very busy spring and summer in the Village of Webster. At their most recent meeting, members of the Webster Business...
wxxinews.org
Discussing the future of the Seneca Meadows landfill
The future of a landfill in Seneca Falls is causing a debate within the community. The Seneca Meadows landfill is the largest landfill in New York State. It's slated to close in 2025, but its parent company, Waste Connections, has requested an extension through 2040. The state Department of Environmental Conservation is offering the public the opportunity to comment on the issue through Friday.
rochesterfirst.com
Friend for Life: Meet Linda!
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Make way for Linda!. Linda is a hamster looking to find her forever home! Although she may be tiny, you all know what they say about big things and small packages!. Whenever Linda has downtime from eating snacks, she’s usually caught taking power naps.
rocklandreport.com
DEC’s Annual Tree and Shrub Seedling Sale is Now Open
The Colonel William F. Fox Memorial Saratoga Tree Nursery annual spring seedling sale is open to the public and runs until May 12. Each year, the nursery offers low-cost, New York-grown tree and shrub species for sale to encourage plantings that help conserve the state’s natural resources and foster the next generation of forests.
rochesterfirst.com
Police investigate fatal stabbing on Dayton Street in Rochester
A man in his 70s was killed in a stabbing on Dayton Street at Bauman Street in Rochester Wednesday night, according to Rochester police. Police investigate fatal stabbing on Dayton Street …. A man in his 70s was killed in a stabbing on Dayton Street at Bauman Street in Rochester...
Four arrested for Starbucks robbery
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four people were arrested Friday, after a robbery at a Penfield Starbucks. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a car with four people inside pulled up to the Rt. 441 Starbucks at 2:42 p.m. Investigators say the suspects robbed an employee at the drive-through window, then fled the scene. Police […]
westsidenewsny.com
Chamber Joins New Businesses for Grand Openings
The Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce joined new business member Jersey Mike’s Subs in celebrating the grand opening of their new location in Greece at 2838 W. Ridge Road, Rochester, across from Ridgemont Plaza. To find out more about Jersey Mike’s, visit www.jerseymikes.com. The Greece Regional Chamber of...
wwnytv.com
Congresswoman Tenney says NY’s energy policy will be ‘catastrophic’
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - North country Congresswoman Claudia Tenney is not in support of New York state’s energy policy. The Hochul Administration continues to take New York away from using natural gas and relying on electricity instead. She’s calling for zero-emission new construction, with no on-site fossil fuel combustion by 2025 for smaller buildings, and by 2028 for larger buildings.
