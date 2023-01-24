Florida K-5 students are eligible to enroll in a program that will mail them nine new books per year — for free. While some classroom libraries in the Sunshine State are being forced to remove or cover up their books, the New Worlds Reading Initiative — based out of the Lastinger Center for Learning at the University of Florida — is getting books directly in the hands of elementary-age students where they live.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO