Read full article on original website
Related
WINKNEWS.com
1st affordable Habitat for Humanity home completed in Harlem Heights
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-27:2cb019a8dfe70f14a61aaea9 Player Element ID: 6319352770112. On Monday morning, the first of six Harlem Heights families gets the keys to a brand-new home as part of a $1 million pledge...
Florida students are eligible to receive free books through the New Worlds Reading Initiative
Florida K-5 students are eligible to enroll in a program that will mail them nine new books per year — for free. While some classroom libraries in the Sunshine State are being forced to remove or cover up their books, the New Worlds Reading Initiative — based out of the Lastinger Center for Learning at the University of Florida — is getting books directly in the hands of elementary-age students where they live.
Where to file tax returns for free in northwest Florida
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – Free tax preparation services are available online and in-person to filers in northwest Florida. Filers making $73,000 or less can use free IRS filing software through private providers like TaxSlayer, FreeTaxUSA and TaxAct. Most of the programs allow qualifying users to file both federal and state tax returns for free. The […]
Up to $10,000 available to qualified Florida homebuyers as part of Homebuyer Program: Check your eligibility and apply
Florida is a massive and one of the best states, and a large number of people love settling in Boca Raton or Orlando. It can be a little expensive to stay in this American state, especially if you are coming from an underdeveloped country or you don't have enough money to buy food and afford shelter and clothing.
WINKNEWS.com
Woman caught on camera stealing employee’s wallet from Villas restaurant
A woman was caught on camera stealing an employee’s wallet at a restaurant in Villas on Jan. 1. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the woman took the wallet from the front desk of Ember Korean Steakhouse at 7091 College Parkway. If you recognize her, call Southwest...
keysweekly.com
FLORIDA KEYS FRUIT BECOMES A PREMIUM VODKA
What do you get from a breadfruit once it’s been peeled, sliced, chopped and frozen?. Just ask Patrick Garvey, the head of Grimal Grove Reserve in Big Pine Key. He’ll probably answer with “Why not vodka?” The eco-agriculturist has spent years trying to put together a way to turn his plentiful breadfruit groves into a product that can be consumed and win greater recognition among the public about the sustainability and viability of the local crop.
Online pharmacy fined, barred from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients
The Iowa Board of Pharmacy has fined an online pharmacy $10,000 and temporarily barred it from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients. In June 2022, the board charged Mint Pharmacy and Skin Clinic of Florida with dispensing prescription drugs solely on the basis of an Internet questionnaire; failing to provide counseling before a prescription order is […] The post Online pharmacy fined, barred from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WINKNEWS.com
Cool Friday followed by fast weekend warm-up
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-27:c653c11ae0d984c7c282c Player Element ID: 6319350400112. Behind the cold front that moved through on Thursday, Friday will be a much cooler day, featuring highs in the 60s. Look for more...
WINKNEWS.com
Civil rights attorney threatens lawsuit against Florida, DeSantis over AP African American Studies course
A group is planning a legal shot at Florida for rejecting an advanced placement African American studies course in high schools. They’re targeting Governor Ron DeSantis directly, even though the Department of Education (DOE) struck down the College Board course in its current form. The state found a chapter on black queer studies inappropriate.
10NEWS
Biden administration: More than 1M Floridians got approval for federal student debt relief
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For a short few weeks, millions of Americans making less than $125,000 a year were able to apply for up to $20,000 in federal student debt relief. In that time, more than 1 million Floridians had their applications fully approved and sent to loan servicers for debt forgiveness, according to new data released by the Biden administration.
Voting by mail is getting harder in Florida — all ballot requests made before the 2022 election have been canceled
Here’s how you can make sure to get your mail-in ballot
Comments / 0