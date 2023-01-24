ID Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
5 Star Draw
04-15-26-35-36
(four, fifteen, twenty-six, thirty-five, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $701,000
Idaho Cash
18-28-34-35-41
(eighteen, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-five, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $154,300
Lucky For Life
01-25-28-39-47, Lucky Ball: 10
(one, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: ten)
Mega Millions
33-41-47-50-62, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: 4
(thirty-three, forty-one, forty-seven, fifty, sixty-two; Mega Ball: twenty; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000
Pick 3 Day
2-8-9
(two, eight, nine)
Pick 3 Night
9-3-4
(nine, three, four)
Pick 4 Day
9-4-6-7
(nine, four, six, seven)
Pick 4 Night
3-9-5-2
(three, nine, five, two)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 526,000,000
Weekly Grand
01-02-07-18-22
(one, two, seven, eighteen, twenty-two)
