Chicago area window company accused of ripping off customers; Buffalo Grove couple loses $30K
The Illinois attorney general and Cook County state's attorney are looking into a suburban window company that is accused of ripping off its customers.
Man, woman found shot to death inside South Side home
Police are investigating the deaths as homicides.
Englewood residents sound off on Save-A-Lot taking place of Whole Foods space
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two months after this Whole Foods in Englewood suddenly shut its doors, neighbors are finally learning what will replace the empty storefront.But before it even opens its doors, some residents said they don't want it in their neighborhood. The large store is located at 63rd and Halsted. CBS 2's Sara Machi went out to get some answers.A new grocery store is coming to Englewood, filling a spot left vacant when Whole Foods pulled out. But before they even open their doors, the store owners are selling their plan to residents who said it looks like a bad deal. A...
$15,000 reward offered for information in year-old murder in North Lawndale
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County Crime Stoppers will be handing out fliers on Saturday, trying to get attention for a year-old murder. Mario Heath, 37, was shot and killed on Jan. 26, 2022 near Kedzie and Roosevelt in the North Lawndale neighborhood.He was standing outside a stopped van when someone shot at him. Cook County Crime Stoppers plans to pass out fliers with his picture in the area on Saturday, offering a $15,000 reward for information that leads to the killer.
Pastor Cedric Oliver of Embassies of Christ passes
Pastor Cedric Oliver (photo credit: Embassies of Christ website) The Sunday, January 22nd post on the Facebook page of Embassies of Christ Kingdom Ministries announced the passing of its co-pastor Dr. Cedric Oliver. The church was founded in 1990 by Pastor Oliver and his wife Joyce Oliver. Embassies of Christ...
Red-Eyed Chicago Mothman Spotted Again at O’Hare Airport
A Chicago fireman stationed at O'Hare International Airport recently reported a terrifying encounter with the infamous Illinois Mothman. If you've never heard any tales about Mothman, aka Bat-Man, let's get you up to speed. Mothman is a winged creature that is said to have the body of a man and...
fox32chicago.com
Fire rips through home in south suburban Chicago leaving 2 injured
SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. - Two people were injured after a home in the village of Phoenix, just south of Chicago, caught fire this morning. The home is located between South Halsted Avenue and 153rd Street on Vincennes Avenue a few miles away from South Holland. Firefighters from the village of...
15 years later, Tinley Park still committed to finding Lane Bryant killer
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Village of Tinley Park is vowing to keep searching for the person who killed five women at a Lane Bryant store nearly 15 years ago.On Feb. 2, 2008, the gunman entered the Lane Bryant store at 191st and Harlem and announced a robbery. He took the store manager, an employee, and four customers to the back, and shot them all.Store manager Rhoda McFarland, 42, of Joliet; Connie Woolfolk, 37, of Flossmoor; Sarah Szafranski, 22, of Oak Forest; Carrie Hudek Chiuso, 33, of Frankfort; and Jennifer Bishop, 34, of South Bend, were all killed. A sixth woman was also shot and wounded.Five years ago, Michigan State Police helped create a 3D version of the original sketch of the suspected gunman, which was compiled from eyewitness accounts. Authorities used facial identification technology to make the original sketches of the suspect more lifelike.But the shooter still has not been found.Despite the time that's gone by, Tinley Park officials said they're committed to finding the killer.Last year, two new detectives took over the case, and the village said police have funding to keep investigating.
cwbchicago.com
After shooting a man in River North, he fought attempted murder charges and won. Here’s the remarkable story of how Ken Artis ‘got his life back’
On a warm Saturday night in June 2020, Kenderic Artis shot a man outside a bar in Chicago’s River North neighborhood, an area that was seeing more and more violent crime that officials linked to the local nightlife scene. Chicago police arrested Artis almost immediately. He spent the next...
Ohio teen arrested in connection with school threats in Hobart, Portage, Valparaiso
Several schools in Lake and Porter counties went into lockdown after the threats.
cbs4indy.com
1 dead, 8 hospitalized in Chicago high-rise fire
CHICAGO — A large high-rise fire in Kenwood Wednesday killed one resident and sent eight others to the hospital. The fire was at the Harper Square Cooperative, located in the 4800 block of South Lake Park. The fire grew to nine floors at one point before being contained. At...
Police safely locate teen missing from Tinley Park
TINLEY PARK, Ill. — Police are safely located a 15-year-old boy missing from south suburban Tinley Park. Anyone looking for additional information should contact Tinley Park Police Department at 708-532-9111.
The richest person in Chicago is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
fox32chicago.com
Man found dead with gunshot wound to the back on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A man was found dead in a vehicle in Grand Crossing Wednesday night. At about 6:12 p.m., Chicago police officers responded to a call of a person down in the 900 block of East 81st Street. When officers arrived, they located a 42-year-old man in a vehicle with...
Chicago high-rise fire: 1 dead in extra-alarm fire that tore through multiple floors, CFD says
One person has died after an extra-alarm fire broke out in a Kenwood high-rise Wednesday morning.
Body ID’d after stolen funeral home van found in Chicago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. — A body missing and then later recovered following a stolen funeral van incident has been identified. The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office has identified the body as 47-year-old Curtis Brown, of Rockford. He died of natural causes on Friday and was released into the care of Collins & Stone Funeral Home staff.
Deadly high-rise fire caused by careless use of smoking materials, Chicago Fire Department says
One woman died and nine others were hurt in the incident, including a firefighter.
Giving honor to two men and a city
WILLIAMS IS JOINED by videographer and friend Greg Gray following the IUN performance. Let me talk about my city, and then tell you about two brothers that merit attention; two Black men of honor. There are certain times during the career of a journalist, an artist, an educator, an activist...
BevNET.com
PROOF Alcohol Ice Cream Launches in Chicago
COLUMBIA, S.C.— Winter, spring, summer, or fall, it’s always the right season to experience the Ultimate Adult Indulgence. PROOF Alcohol Ice Cream is introducing its 7% ABV/14 PROOF frozen innovation to Chi-town to kick off the New Year in decadent, spoon-worthy style. One of the first category leaders...
Security concerns at busy Midway Airport parking lot after 25 cars damaged
CHICAGO (CBS) – There are questions about security at a busy Chicago parking lot used by thousands of drivers.A viewer reached out to CBS 2 after his truck was one of 25 vehicles that were damaged in the economy lot at Midway International Airport in one day.CBS 2's Noel Brennan had the important warning for anyone parking there."It looks like a secure facility. You see lights. You see cameras. You feel like you're leaving your vehicle in a place you know nothing's going to happen to it," said John Dimonte. "It seems like the type of facility that gives you...
