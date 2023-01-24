Read full article on original website
WKRC
Community, police hold breath prior to public release of the Tyre Nichols beating video
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - As the Memphis Police Department plans to release to the public the body cam video of the Tyre Nichols beating, the country appears to be holding its collective breath. The video is expected to show five Memphis police officers allegedly beating to death the 29-year-old man following a traffic stop. Cities across the country are bracing for what is expected to be a strong reaction to the video.
WKRC
'It reminds you of slavery': Cincinnati activist reacts to Tyre Nichols video
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Millions of people across the country are seeing video of Tyre Nichols’ beating at the hands of Memphis police officers for the first time. Local activist Iris Roley, who’s a consultant for the city on its Collaborative Agreement, watched the video minutes after it was released.
WKRC
City of Cheviot swears in new police chief
CHEVIOT, Ohio (WKRC) - There is a new top cop in the city of Cheviot. Jeff Patton was recently sworn in as the new police chief by Mayor Sam Keller. He has worked in the police department for 30 years, most recently holding the rank of sergeant. Chief Patton was...
WKRC
Amtrak routes connecting Cincinnati to Nashville, Chicago head to feds
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - New passenger rail routes connecting Cincinnati to Chicago, Cleveland and Nashville have been submitted to the Federal Railroad Administration, another step in significantly expanding the region’s anemic Amtrak offerings. Mayor Aftab Pureval signed a letter, along with nine other Ohio mayors, backing the establishment...
WKRC
CPD, Norwood Police confiscate 65 pounds of marijuana in drug bust
EVANSTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Police say 65 pounds of pot are taken off city streets after a bust in Evanston. An investigation by police from Cincinnati and Norwood resulted in the bust. One pound of meth, 31 grams of fentanyl, and more than $4,000 in cash were also confiscated. One...
WKRC
Police chase through 3 counties ends without arrest
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a chase hit speeds of 120 miles per hour early Friday morning. It started around 4 a.m. in Fairfield after a black Audi A3 was reported stolen at the Thornton's gas station near Dixie Highway and Ross Road in Fairfield. Investigators say the vehicle was left unattended and running.
WKRC
Mayor gives key to the city to UC Medical Center staff who cared for Damar Hamlin
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval honored Damar Hamlin's care team at UC Medical Center Thursday with a key to the city. Dozens of University of Cincinnati Medical Center physicians, nurses, and clinical and non-clinical support staff joined Mayor Pureval and Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Kearney for the celebration, representing the thousands of physicians, nurses, and other clinical and non-clinical support staff who provide advanced multidisciplinary care at the hospital every day across 90+ specialties and subspecialties.
WKRC
New restaurant and bar opens in Warren County
MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - A new bar and restaurant is open now in Mason. Beerhead Bar & Eatery opened last week on Kings Mills road. The location is owned by Turkish immigrant Koray Baysal, who at one point had 25 mall kiosk businesses and seven phone repair franchises. Baysal loves...
WKRC
Judge finds woman not guilty of fatally shooting man
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Hamilton County judge found a woman accused of murdering a man in Mt. Airy last year not guilty. Laquieta Reese was arrested for the murder of Gregory Jeffries, 38, in March. Police said at the time she shot Jeffries in the back twice during an argument on Hawaiian Terrace.
WKRC
Suspect in Batavia Township murder turns himself in to police
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A murder suspect in Clermont County turned himself in to police around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office had offered a reward for information leading to the arrest of Jaydon Pierce, 22. Pierce,...
WKRC
Miami U student among 3 dead in what investigators call murder-suicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX/WKRC) - A well-being check led police to a gruesome discovery on the morning of Jan. 18: three people dead in an apparent murder-suicide in a Dublin subdivision. The victims were identified as 54-year-old Rajan Rajaram, 51-year-old Santhalatha Rajan, and 19-year-old Anish Rajan Rajaram -- a father, mother,...
WKRC
Coroner rules teen's death a homicide 4 months after shooting, police arrest suspect
BOND HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - A teenager's death in September has just been ruled a homicide and a suspect has been arrested. Police were called to Ryland Avenue near Paddock on Sept. 26 for a person suffering from a gunshot wound. William Gibson, 17, was taken to UC Medical Center...
WKRC
Family of St. Henry High student who died during soccer conditioning settles lawsuit
ERLANGER, Ky. (WKRC) - The family of Matthew Mangine, Jr. has reached a settlement with St. Henry District High School, the Diocese of Covington and St. Elizabeth Healthcare. Mangine was a high school soccer player who collapsed during conditioning in June 2020. Kentucky high schools are required to have an...
WKRC
Two Cincinnati churches hit by vandalism, break-ins over last week
NORTHSIDE, Ohio (WKRC) – St. Boniface Roman Catholic Church has been on Chase Avenue for nearly 160 years and its doors have been there more than a century. But they are freshly sanded because they were defaced last week, and it is going to take a while before they get back to normal.
WKRC
Inmate who walked out open door at Hamilton County Justice Center is back in custody
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An inmate walked away from the Hamilton County Justice Center early Thursday morning. He Tyrone Edwards was back in custody about three hours later. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said Edwards was working a kitchen detail and was supposed to take out the trash. He allegedly took advantage of an open delivery dock door and walked out.
WKRC
Boone Co. Schools allows student who made 'death list' back into class with named students
FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) – Leaders for the Boone County School District are under fire for allowing a student who made a “kill list” back into class alongside the very same students he apparently threatened. About a month ago, Boone County Superintendent Matthew Turner announced he was letting...
WKRC
2 seriously injured in Northside crash
NORTHSIDE, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people are seriously injured after a crash in Northside Thursday. Police were called to the scene on Colerain Avenue near Mt. Airy Forest around 5 p.m. They say a woman crossed the center line while driving and hit a car head-on. Both drivers were taken...
WKRC
New plans for Mt. Adams-Cincinnati pedestrian bridge system announced
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) announced Friday that plans are in the works to replace a deteriorating pedestrian bridge system. The two separate bridges connect Van Meter Street in Mt. Adams to E. Court Street downtown. One crosses over I-71 and I-471. The other crosses over...
WKRC
Up to $50,000 reward offered for information about Norwood postal employee robbery
NORWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered in connection to the armed robbery of a USPS letter carrier. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the robbery. A spokesperson for...
WKRC
Police: Missing woman has been found safe
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police have found a woman who was reportedly missing Friday evening. Police were searching for a critical missing adult seen near Rookwood. Norwood Police say Mary E. Phelps, 86, was last seen leaving a Residence Inn by Marriott behind the Seasons 52 restaurant at 4:12 p.m. Phelps reportedly is diabetic and has memory issues.
