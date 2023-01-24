ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

Community, police hold breath prior to public release of the Tyre Nichols beating video

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - As the Memphis Police Department plans to release to the public the body cam video of the Tyre Nichols beating, the country appears to be holding its collective breath. The video is expected to show five Memphis police officers allegedly beating to death the 29-year-old man following a traffic stop. Cities across the country are bracing for what is expected to be a strong reaction to the video.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

City of Cheviot swears in new police chief

CHEVIOT, Ohio (WKRC) - There is a new top cop in the city of Cheviot. Jeff Patton was recently sworn in as the new police chief by Mayor Sam Keller. He has worked in the police department for 30 years, most recently holding the rank of sergeant. Chief Patton was...
CHEVIOT, OH
WKRC

Amtrak routes connecting Cincinnati to Nashville, Chicago head to feds

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - New passenger rail routes connecting Cincinnati to Chicago, Cleveland and Nashville have been submitted to the Federal Railroad Administration, another step in significantly expanding the region’s anemic Amtrak offerings. Mayor Aftab Pureval signed a letter, along with nine other Ohio mayors, backing the establishment...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

CPD, Norwood Police confiscate 65 pounds of marijuana in drug bust

EVANSTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Police say 65 pounds of pot are taken off city streets after a bust in Evanston. An investigation by police from Cincinnati and Norwood resulted in the bust. One pound of meth, 31 grams of fentanyl, and more than $4,000 in cash were also confiscated. One...
NORWOOD, OH
WKRC

Police chase through 3 counties ends without arrest

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a chase hit speeds of 120 miles per hour early Friday morning. It started around 4 a.m. in Fairfield after a black Audi A3 was reported stolen at the Thornton's gas station near Dixie Highway and Ross Road in Fairfield. Investigators say the vehicle was left unattended and running.
FAIRFIELD, OH
WKRC

Mayor gives key to the city to UC Medical Center staff who cared for Damar Hamlin

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval honored Damar Hamlin's care team at UC Medical Center Thursday with a key to the city. Dozens of University of Cincinnati Medical Center physicians, nurses, and clinical and non-clinical support staff joined Mayor Pureval and Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Kearney for the celebration, representing the thousands of physicians, nurses, and other clinical and non-clinical support staff who provide advanced multidisciplinary care at the hospital every day across 90+ specialties and subspecialties.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

New restaurant and bar opens in Warren County

MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - A new bar and restaurant is open now in Mason. Beerhead Bar & Eatery opened last week on Kings Mills road. The location is owned by Turkish immigrant Koray Baysal, who at one point had 25 mall kiosk businesses and seven phone repair franchises. Baysal loves...
MASON, OH
WKRC

Judge finds woman not guilty of fatally shooting man

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Hamilton County judge found a woman accused of murdering a man in Mt. Airy last year not guilty. Laquieta Reese was arrested for the murder of Gregory Jeffries, 38, in March. Police said at the time she shot Jeffries in the back twice during an argument on Hawaiian Terrace.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Suspect in Batavia Township murder turns himself in to police

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A murder suspect in Clermont County turned himself in to police around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office had offered a reward for information leading to the arrest of Jaydon Pierce, 22. Pierce,...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Miami U student among 3 dead in what investigators call murder-suicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX/WKRC) - A well-being check led police to a gruesome discovery on the morning of Jan. 18: three people dead in an apparent murder-suicide in a Dublin subdivision. The victims were identified as 54-year-old Rajan Rajaram, 51-year-old Santhalatha Rajan, and 19-year-old Anish Rajan Rajaram -- a father, mother,...
OXFORD, OH
WKRC

Two Cincinnati churches hit by vandalism, break-ins over last week

NORTHSIDE, Ohio (WKRC) – St. Boniface Roman Catholic Church has been on Chase Avenue for nearly 160 years and its doors have been there more than a century. But they are freshly sanded because they were defaced last week, and it is going to take a while before they get back to normal.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

2 seriously injured in Northside crash

NORTHSIDE, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people are seriously injured after a crash in Northside Thursday. Police were called to the scene on Colerain Avenue near Mt. Airy Forest around 5 p.m. They say a woman crossed the center line while driving and hit a car head-on. Both drivers were taken...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

New plans for Mt. Adams-Cincinnati pedestrian bridge system announced

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) announced Friday that plans are in the works to replace a deteriorating pedestrian bridge system. The two separate bridges connect Van Meter Street in Mt. Adams to E. Court Street downtown. One crosses over I-71 and I-471. The other crosses over...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police: Missing woman has been found safe

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police have found a woman who was reportedly missing Friday evening. Police were searching for a critical missing adult seen near Rookwood. Norwood Police say Mary E. Phelps, 86, was last seen leaving a Residence Inn by Marriott behind the Seasons 52 restaurant at 4:12 p.m. Phelps reportedly is diabetic and has memory issues.
NORWOOD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy