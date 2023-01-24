ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Bluemercury’s Last-Chance Sale Includes Top-Notch Skin Care Finds and Date Night-Ready Makeup

By Claire Sullivan
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

Valentine’s Day is coming in hot. And thanks to Bluemercury’s last-chance sale on limited edition sets and beauty staples, you’ll have everyone on your list covered (yourself, included). There’s no shortage of romantic gifts to consider when you’re shopping ahead of February 14th: Order a gorgeous bouquet from a flower delivery service or splurge on Valentine’s Day lingerie to wear all year long. Or think out of the box and go with one of these discounted beauty finds — you don’t have to be a romantic to appreciate an amazing beauty product.

More from WWD

Bluemercury is known for carrying a collection of high-quality beauty finds. You can shop skin care items (like face serums and celebrity-approved moisturizers ), makeup essentials like mascara , and wellness accessories like luxury candles . Many of the brands Bluemercury carries rarely go on sale — so when discounts are available, it’s time to drop everything and stock up. Although you can peruse standalone items like hand lotions and face palettes, you’ll get the most bang for your buck when you opt for a set. These kits let you try a slew of items from new-to-you brands without splurging on multiple full-sized products. Bluemercury creates themed collections that make it simple to choose the best option: Discover new brands with the Female Founders Edit , or get set for your winter getaway with the Summer Beauty Spectacular .

While you’re hunting for a great last-minute Valentine’s Day gift for your girlfriend, BFF, or yourself, don’t pass up on these top deals. You’ll have heart eyes as soon as you open the package.

Sign up for WWD’S Shop newsletter to get the scoop on the best in beauty and style with in-depth reviews of exciting new releases and buyer’s guides to find the products you need to try ASAP.

Related Stories:
The Best Beauty Gifts
The Best Candle Gifts
The Best Spa Gifts
The Best Perfume Gift Sets

Bluemercury The Female Founders Edit

This Female Founders Edit kit contains $615 worth of beauty goods spanning from skin care to hair care to makeup. Many of the inclusions, like Indie Lee’s retinol alternative, One Love Organics’s hydrating serum, and Róen’s lip color, are MVPs in the clean beauty space.

Bluemercury The Female Founders Edit $199 $149.25 Buy Now AT BLUEMERCURY

Vitruvi Stone Essential Oil Diffuser

Turn any space into a spa with the Vitruvi Stone Essential Oil Diffuser . The porcelain vessel fills up to 500 square feet of space with notes of the calming or invigorating essential oils you drop inside. Place it on your nightstand to unwind before bed or in the bathroom to make your morning shower a me-time moment.

Vitruvi Essential Oil DIffuser $123 $92.25 Buy Now AT BLUEMERCURY

Bluemercury The Celebration Edit

If you want to show up radiant to your next social function, The Celebration Edit has everything you need to get prepped from head to toe. The kit includes Alo Yoga body wash, Osea cleanser, Olaplex hair treatments, and Kiehl’s eye cream, to name a few inclusions. And it’s all packaged in a pretty knit makeup bag.

Bluemercury The Celebration Edit $149 $111.75 Buy Now AT BLUEMERCURY

111Skin Rose Gold Radiance Edit

The best sheet masks actually leave your skin looking brighter and feeling smoother — and that’s exactly what 111Skin’s do. This splurge-worthy set includes a face mask, an eye mask, and an ingredient-rich booster to prolong the benefits of your at-home facial.

111Skin Rose Gold Radiance Edit $170 $127.50 Buy Now AT BLUEMERCURY

Molton Brown Woody & Aromatic Body Care Collection

Molton Brown’s collections were sellouts this holiday season, so consider yourself lucky to nab this body care kit. You’ll get three of the brand’s beloved body and shower gels in scents that range from peppery to herbal to warm.

Molton Brown Woody & Aromatic Body Care Collection $80 $60 Buy Now AT BLUEMERCURY

Bluemercury Summer Beauty Spectacular

If you have a warm-weather getaway planned this spring, Bluemercury’s Summer Beauty Spectacular will make it a breeze to pack up your beauty products. You’ll get an amazing range of humidity-proof products from prestige brands like Oribe, Dr. Barbara Sturm, and Chantecaille. The set contains over $700 worth of products, so it’s a serious steal right now.

Bluemercury Summer Beauty Spectacular $375 $281.25 Buy Now AT BLUEMERCURY

Slip Pure Silk Scrunchies Super Bloom Mega Set

Slip’s silk scrunchies are foolproof gifts. Not only do they look pretty on any head, but they also prevent creasing and breakage for healthier strands over time. We love that this set includes skinny and statement scrunchies in spring-forward colors.

Slip Pure Silk Scrunchies Super Bloom Mega Set $49 $36.75 Buy Now AT BLUEMERCURY

Meet the Author

Claire Sullivan is the Senior Beauty and Lifestyle Commerce Editor for WWD and Footwear News. She’s spent over five years researching, reporting on, and writing about the beauty industry for publications like Martha Stewart Living, Martha Stewart Weddings, InStyle, and Byrdie. She’s tested hundreds of products during her time as a beauty editor, so she’s well-versed in selecting the products that are worth the spend.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Amazon’s Shop by Shopbop Store Is Having a Secret Sale on Designer Denim Jeans Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. There’s nothing like slipping into tried-and-true women’s jeans and knowing they will fit well. However, while we may be married to our old faithfuls, there’s also nothing like buying a new style of denim jeans to rejuvenate our daily uniform. That’s why when we learned about Amazon’s Shop by Shopbop store having a secret sale on top designer denim jeans, we had to share the news.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'...
WWD

Macrene Actives Launched a New Collection of Body Care Products to Save Your Skin This Winter

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. The latest iteration of body care products are far from boring, and they do so much more than moisturize your skin. Macrene Actives’ just-launched Skyros body care line is pure proof: The dermatologist-backed body lotion and body cream treat your limbs and torso to a bevy of brightening, firming, and smoothing ingredients. If you’re looking to give your skin a glow-up ahead of spring and summer, these launches could be your secret weapon.More from WWDMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All...
WWD

Jill Biden Embraces Lunar New Year Colors in Vibrant Red One/Of Dress With Floral Motifs at White House Reception

Jill Biden rang in the Lunar New Year with a reception and celebration at the White House on Thursday, wearing a dress featuring the traditional holiday colors. The first lady had on a red dress with a multicolored floral pattern, with yellow as one of the prominent colors. Biden’s dress was custom and designed by One/Of. The brand said in an Instagram post that it was “an honor and privilege to have the opportunity” for Biden to wear one of its designs.More from WWDCelebrities Wearing Animal Prints: From Leopard Spots to Zebra StripesAtlantis The Royal Grand Hotel Reveal in Dubai: The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TODAY.com

Amazon Outlet just dropped a ton of winter fashion — 17 stylish finds under $35

It's probably safe to say that Amazon's "secret" overstock section is no longer classified as hush-hush (which might have something to do with Shop TODAY editors' inability to keep such insanely discounted prices on the low-down.) But when deals like these come around, it's impossible not to shout them from the rooftops.
goodmorningamerica.com

'GMA' Deals & Steals on winter skin care

Tory Johnson has more exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals for winter skin care. You can score big savings on products from brands such as KORA Organics, ELEMIS, CAY SKIN and more. The deals start at just $7 and are up to 78% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals...
WWD

Tod’s Group Surpasses Sales of 1B Euros in 2022

MILAN — The Tod’s Group surpassed the 1 billion euros benchmark in 2022. In the 12 months ended Dec. 31, preliminary sales rose 13.9 percent compared with 883.8 million euros in 2021. This is about 10 percent higher than the pre-pandemic level of 2019.More from WWDTod's Men's Fall 2023Tod's Pre-Fall 2023Inside Tod's Aria d'Italia Book Launch Dinner The impact of currencies was positive, particularly for the Tod’s and Roger Vivier brands, which have the largest presences abroad. At constant exchange rates, including the effects of hedging, revenues rose 11.4 percent last year. In a statement, Diego Della Valle, chairman and chief executive officer,...
WWD

What to Know About Evanescence’s ‘Fallen’ Makeup Palette Collection With HipDot: Shimmering Blue Eye Shadows and Restock Details

It’s been 20 years since the release of the “Fallen” album by Evanescence. To celebrate, the band has partnered with cosmetics incubator HipDot on an anniversary collection that takes inspiration from its cover art. The collection released last week and quickly sold out of the signature eye shadow palette, but the brand is now offering consumers an opportunity to sign up on hipdot.com for restock alert notifications. The companion set of pins are still available for $18. The collaboration includes the Evanescence Fallen Palette, which retails for $22 and comes packaged like the band’s original “Fallen” CD case. Evanescence’s lead vocalist...
WWD

Meagan Good Is Dark and Lovely’s Newest Brand Ambassador

Meagan Good has a new role under her belt.  Thanks to her venturesome personal style and on-screen finesse, the actress has inked an ambassadorship with hair care brand Dark and Lovely. More from WWDMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksInside the Beauty Inc Awards Breakfast 2022A Look at Bleached Brows, Then and Now “When we look at Meagan’s impact across the industry, she has this multigenerational relevance; Black women really aspire toward and resonate with her,” said Tenaj Ferguson, marketing director at L’Oréal-owned Dark and Lovely, which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year.  At an event on Wednesday in Support of Dark and...
WWD

Everything to Know About Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin’s Football-inspired Game Day Collection Ahead of Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin are pulling out all the stops ahead of founder Rihanna’s performance at the Superbowl halftime show. The brands released a special sports-themed collection inspired by Rihanna’s upcoming performance at the 2023 Super Bowl. The Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin Game Day Essentials collection offers individual beauty items for purchase and a collective kit, all in football-inspired packaging.
ARIZONA STATE
WWD

Lele Sadoughi Debuts Exclusive Wallpaper Prints

Mothering two children alongside a fast-growing accessories business, the demands of Lele Sadoughi’s home life tend to steer the direction of her professional one. A lack of time to properly coif in the mornings jump-started a fruitful expansion into headbands, initial interest in which she credits to Prada’s spring 2019 show before demand took off during the coronavirus pandemic, allowing her to expand her retail presence.More from WWDPrada Men's Fall 2023Wolf Cut TrendPrada Extends Miami at Art Basel More recently, Sadoughi’s relocation back to her hometown in Dallas after 20 years of living in New York opened the door to interiors, a...
NEW YORK STATE
WWD

The Lip Bar Branches Into Skin Care

One year after launching its second brand, The Lip Bar is also exploring a new category. The brand, founded by chief executive officer Melissa Butler in 2012, has jumped into skin care with four products — a cleansing balm, a cream cleanser, a toner-serum duo and a moisturizer. The range will debut on the brand’s website, as well as in Target, on Feb. 10. Prices range from $16 to $18.More from WWDMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksInside the Beauty Inc Awards Breakfast 2022A Look at Bleached Brows, Then and Now Butler said the launch was a response to shopper demand....
WWD

What Retailers Need to Do to Meet Shopper Demands

As inflation continues, consumers are getting worn out and spending less. If high-price fatigue continues through the spring, retail analysts see consumers tightening up the purse strings, which will put retail gross margins at risk for further erosion. And even though the fourth quarter of 2022 GDP came in better than expected, Lindsey Mazza, global retail lead at Capgemini Group, said consumers are concerned about their financial situations. Here, Mazza discusses consumer spending trends and the impact of inflation as well as finding from the company’s recently published consumer survey.More from WWDThe Scene at Sundance Film Festival 2023Gaurav Gupta Couture Spring...
WWD

In Addition to Gen Z, Skin Care Is Taking Over the Gen Alpha Set

Skin care shoppers are getting younger — and it’s not because of all the antiaging creams on offer. Among TikTok posts pranking her mother Kim Kardashian with fake eyebrows and sped up dancing videos of her siblings, North West has been showing off her skin care routine.More from WWDMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksInside the Beauty Inc Awards Breakfast 2022A Look at Bleached Brows, Then and Now The nine-year-old, whose father is Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has been busy making GRWM (get ready with me) videos featuring a number of products, including Vitamasques Electrolyte Watermelon Dace Sheet Mask,...
WWD

Save Big on At-Home Manicure Kits, Nail Polish Sets, and Nail Lamps at Amazon Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. A fresh manicure has a way of polishing your look, no matter if you opt for classic pale pinks, punchy reds, or moody black tones on your fingertips. With Amazon’s secret sale on at-home manicure essentials like nail lamps, nail polish gift sets, traditional polish, and genius polish remover kits, you can save more than 60% on tools to perfect your at-home manicure. More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' L.A. PremiereThe...
WWD

Kerry Washington Teams Green Knit Sweater With Silk Skirt at Fendi’s Haute Couture Show

Kerry Washington arrived at Fendi’s spring 2023 couture show during Paris Couture Week on Thursday, dressed in a literal green-with-envy ensemble. The actress wore a mint green wool knit sweater with a matching satin-finish skirt all by Fendi, with black Fendi logo-embroidered stockings and black Christian Louboutin heels. She accessorized with a mint green chain strap-handle bag matching the top and skirt and hoop earrings with Fendi’s interlocking logo inside the hoops.More from WWDFendi Couture Spring 2023Celebrities Wearing Animal Prints: From Leopard Spots to Zebra StripesAtlantis The Royal Grand Hotel Reveal in Dubai: The Red Carpet Arrivals To create her look for...
WWD

Gucci’s Gem of a Night, Oscar Buzz at Armani

PARIS JEWELS: Lou Doillon was easy to spot at the Ritz in Paris on Tuesday night. Attending the lavish dinner Gucci hosted in honor of its Hortus Deliciarum high jewelry collection, the singer and actress topped her pantsuit with a wide-brimmed, two-toned hat that was visible across the crowded cocktail party. She described her look, accessorized with wrist ruffs and a handbag shaped like a strawberry, as a melange of Elizabeth I, Jade Jagger and Right Bank Parisian chic, with a soupçon of magician.More from WWDGucci's Couture-Week PartyGucci Celebrates the Sundance Premiere of Bethann Hardison's 'Invisible Beauty'Front Row at Gucci Men's...
UTAH STATE
WWD

Kate Middleton Makes Vibrant Arrival in Pink Jumper With Flared Trousers to Visit Windsor Foodshare

Catherine, Princess of Wales, best known as Kate Middleton, got pretty in pink today for a charity engagement. Middleton joined her husband, Prince William of Wales, for a visit to the Windsor Foodshare to learn about their work providing food parcels to those struggling financially. For her public appearance, she wore a merino wool roll-neck jumper in pink and a two-button coat in fuchsia, both from Hobbs London, paired with high-waisted trousers in navy blue from Jigsaw. She coordinated the look with a pair of navy round-toe heels. She finished the look by accessorizing with small gold hoop earrings from Orelia...
WWD

Kim Kardashian Uses These Affordable Plant-Based Facial Cleansing Wipes for Travel

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. During an Instagram story series posted yesterday, Kim Kardashian gave us a gift. While showcasing Skkn’s new roomy makeup organizer, Kardashian shared a peek into her Chanel makeup bag — and we spotted Neutrogena’s Night Calming Makeup Removing Cleansing Towelettes inside. Unlike the designer cosmetic case, the makeup remover wipes are available at Amazon for just $12 (we love a high-low moment). More from WWDMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksInside the Beauty Inc Awards Breakfast 2022A Look at...
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Uniqlo and Hypebeast Team on Apparel Collection

Hypebeast is going further into the fashion world with a new collaboration. The media company is teaming with Uniqlo on an apparel collection called UT Hypebeast Community Center, which will be released Monday. The collection is inspired by community clubs and “envisions how the Hypebeast community looks in the universe of Uniqlo,” according to both companies.More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue CollaborationA Closer Look at Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga's Second Drop The collection was designed by Japanese artist Kosuke Kawamura, who teamed with four collaborators chosen by Hypebeast, including artist Sean Wotherspoon,...
WWD

Jenny Packham Designs ‘Wardrobe’ for Staff at The Peninsula London

LONDON — Don’t call it a uniform. Jenny Packham has designed a “wardrobe” for some 500 staff members at the soon-to-open Peninsula Hotel in London. Her creations allow staff to mix and match colors and accessories and to dress differently for day and evening.More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at London Fashion Week Spring 2023 It marks the first time that Packham, a womenswear designer who specializes in red carpet looks and who has dressed public figures including the Princess of Wales, Kate Winslet, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Adele, has designed the outfits for...
WWD

WWD

45K+
Followers
30K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy