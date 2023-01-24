Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
Here’s Why Ronda Rousey Will Miss WWE Royal Rumble
The WWE Royal Rumble takes place on Saturday 28 January but Ronda Rousey won’t be a participant in the over the top rope women’s match. In the current issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscription required), Dave Meltzer has explained the reasoning behind the decision, saying:. “Ronda Rousey...
wrestletalk.com
Cody Rhodes On What Sami Zayn Said To Him Before Royal Rumble
Cody Rhodes has recalled a conversation he had with Sami Zayn ahead of his return to the ring at WWE Royal Rumble 2023. Rhodes made his in-ring comeback in the Royal Rumble match, entering in the final #30 spot. The American Nightmare was ultimately victorious, last eliminating GUNTHER to earn...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Name Change Revealed At Royal Rumble
Triple H has done it again! Find out which WWE star returned at the Royal Rumble with massive name change. In tonight’s WWE Women’s Royal Rumble, there were numerous surprise returns including one very big one with a new name!. Well, sort of. Returning to her former character...
wrestletalk.com
Find Out If Sami Zayn Listens To The Orders Of Roman Reigns On SmackDown
The opening of Friday Night SmackDown quickly answered the question if Sami Zayn would listen to the orders of Roman Reigns. On the January 23 Raw 30th Anniversary special, the Tribal Court of Sami Zayn segment ended with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion finding the defendant “no guilty…for now”.
wrestletalk.com
Spoiler For Entrant #1 In Royal Rumble Match Revealed?
A spoiler has potentially emerged on the #1 entrant in the women’s Royal Rumble match at Saturday’s (January 28) show. The Royal Rumble premium live event will emanate from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. With WWE reportedly pleased with the surprises planned for the show, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding the two Rumble matches.
wrestletalk.com
Find Out What Happened In The Kevin Owens Vs. Solo Sikoa Main Event On SmackDown
The January 27 edition of WWE SmackDown was headlined by Kevin Owens going one-on-one with Solo Sikoa ahead of tomorrow’s Royal Rumble event. Earlier in the show, Sami Zayn arrived outside the arena to thank Jey Uso for defending him during the Raw 30 Tribal Court segment and told him that if he needed anything just ask.
wrestletalk.com
Real Reason Rey Mysterio Missed WWE Royal Rumble
The real reason why Rey Mysterio didn’t compete in the 2023 Royal Rumble match has now been revealed. During the Rumble, Rey Mysterio’s entrance music played for him to enter the bout as entrant #17. Mysterio never entered the arena, leaving fans scratching their heads over the whereabouts...
wrestletalk.com
Kofi Kingston Addresses WWE Royal Rumble Botch
SmackDown star Kofi Kingston has addressed his botched elimination escape spot at WWE Royal Rumble 2023. Over the years Kingston has found some pretty innovative ways to avoid elimination in the Rumble. Unfortunately for the New Day member, his plan to stay alive in this year’s match didn’t work out...
wrestletalk.com
GUNTHER Breaks Incredible Royal Rumble Record
GUNTHER has broken an incredible Royal Rumble record, find out what the leader of Imperium got up to during Royal Rumble 2023!. Not only did GUNTHER kick off tonight’s Men’s Royal Rumble match, he ended the match with an impressive new record. Spending a shocking 1 hour and...
wrestletalk.com
Royal Rumble Sets Up Massive WrestleMania Match?
With the Royal Rumble match barely half over, has a major program already been set up on the road to WrestleMania?. After Brock Lesnar entered at number 12, he began to run wild on the previous entrants but the action certainly didn’t slow down as the next entrant had a score to settle.
wrestletalk.com
Details On Current WWE Deals’ Length Revealed
Details on current WWE deals’ length has been revealed. On July 22, 2022, Vince McMahon announced his decision to retire from WWE as CEO and Chairman. With McMahon stepping down, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were named co-CEOs, while Triple H became Chief Content Officer and took over all creative for the main roster.
wrestletalk.com
Former NXT Star Makes AEW Debut Amid WWE Return Rumours
A former NXT star who WWE reportedly has interest in bringing back to the company has made his AEW debut today. Earlier this month, reports emerged that WWE had interest in bringing in MLW star EJ Nduka. Nduka was a member of the NXT roster under the name Ezra Judge...
wrestletalk.com
Report: Another Executive Gone From WWE
Another notable name has reportedly left WWE, amid a number of backstage changes to the company’s management team. According to PWInsider, WWE’s Head of International Matthew Drew is gone from the company. Drew reportedly made his exit from the company sometime last week. Drew had joined WWE in...
wrestletalk.com
PHOTO: Popular AEW Star Spotted Backstage At WWE Royal Rumble
A photo leaked online has revealed a popular AEW star spotted backstage at WWE Royal Rumble. Cody Rhodes made his in-ring return, entering at #30 and winning the Men’s Royal Rumble match to punch his ticket for the main event of WrestleMania 39 at WWE Royal Rumble. Following his...
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Reveals What He Thought Vince McMahon Was Doing Before WWE Return
Triple H has revealed what he thought Vince McMahon was up to before his WWE return became official. On July 22, 2022, Vince McMahon announced his retirement from WWE as CEO and Chairman amid sexual misconduct allegations. With Vince stepping down, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan became Co-CEOs, while Triple H became Chief Content Officer and took over creative for the main roster.
wrestletalk.com
Jey Uso Teases Leaving The Bloodline & Another Match With Roman Reigns
Jey Uso has teased leaving The Bloodline and having another match with Roman Reigns. At WWE Royal Rumble, The Bloodline imploded before the fans’ eyes when Sami Zayn hit Roman Reigns with a steel chair after Roman attempted to berate Sami into hitting Kevin Owens with the chair. Zayn...
wrestletalk.com
More Unannounced Royal Rumble Competitors Revealed?
With the 2023 Royal Rumble set to take place tonight (January 28), there has been speculation and rumours about potential appearances in the two titular matches. While the main speculation comes from potential appearances by people not signed to the company, several more current WWE stars have seemingly been confirmed for the show.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Name Being Teased As Royal Rumble Entrant?
Today is the day, the most exciting day on the WWE calendar, the Royal Rumble. Several men and women have already declared their entry into the matches, but it’s the surprise participants that get fans talking the most. There have been many names speculated about a potential cameo in...
wrestletalk.com
Update On Returning WWE Tag Team’s Contracts
A new report has provided an update on returning WWE stars’ contracts. On the October 10 edition of WWE Raw, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows of The Good Brothers returned to WWE to reunite The O.C. with AJ Styles and start a feud with The Judgment Day. The Good...
wrestletalk.com
Surprising Planned WWE Royal Rumble Match Order Revealed
The planned match order for tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble premium live event has been revealed. Per Fightful Select (subscription required), tonight’s show is surprisingly set to open up with the Men’s Royal Rumble match. The main event of the show is set to be the Undisputed WWE...
