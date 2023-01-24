ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

The Bay Triggers 250 Layoffs

By David Moin
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vufDk_0kPtytfi00

Layoffs are starting to hit the retail sector.

The Bay is laying off about 250 corporate workers, mostly at its Toronto headquarters, WWD has learned.

More from WWD

News of the layoffs at The Bay, which operates Thebay.com e-commerce in Canada, come in the wake of the 100 or so layoffs that occurred at Saks.com this month, as first reported by WWD on Jan. 20.

The Bay is part of the HBC portfolio of retail businesses including Hudson’s Bay, which operates 84 stores in Canada under that banner. In 2021, HBC split Thebay.com and Hudson’s Bay into separate e-commerce and store companies, to drive a “digital-first” agenda, just like HBC did earlier with its Saks Fifth Avenue and Saks Off 5th divisions.

“As the retail sector navigates significant external pressures, The Bay is realigning its strategic priorities and increasing efficiencies within its operations,” an HBC spokeswoman said Tuesday. “Today we announced impacts to some corporate roles within the business, reflecting less than 2 percent of associates. While these decisions are not easy, we are committed to treating everyone with fairness and respect.” The 2 percent pertains to the combined workforce across all of The Bay and Hudson’s Bay businesses.

The layoffs occurring at HBC are across various corporate functions, a source told WWD.

HBC would not confirm that 250 corporate employees at The Bay are being let go, other than saying it represented 2 percent. The 100 workers at Saks.com that were let go represented about 3.5 percent of its workforce.

Earlier this month, Sophia Hwang-Judiesch was appointed president of The Bay and Hudson’s Bay. She had been serving as president of Hudson’s Bay . In her new role, she succeeded Iain Nairn, president and chief executive officer of The Bay, who is retiring this month. The CEO title is not expected to be filled.

Up to this month, the retail sector, unlike the tech, financial and telecom industries, had been immune to layoff. However, the personnel cuts at Saks.com and The Bay could just be just the beginning for the retail industry. With retail sales softening and the possibility of a recession looming, layoffs at other retail corporations could materialize soon, though industry sources believe that to cut costs so that they’re more in line with sales expectations, executive positions, rather than frontline retail workers, are at risk.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Jill Biden Embraces Lunar New Year Colors in Vibrant Red One/Of Dress With Floral Motifs at White House Reception

Jill Biden rang in the Lunar New Year with a reception and celebration at the White House on Thursday, wearing a dress featuring the traditional holiday colors. The first lady had on a red dress with a multicolored floral pattern, with yellow as one of the prominent colors. Biden’s dress was custom and designed by One/Of. The brand said in an Instagram post that it was “an honor and privilege to have the opportunity” for Biden to wear one of its designs.More from WWDCelebrities Wearing Animal Prints: From Leopard Spots to Zebra StripesAtlantis The Royal Grand Hotel Reveal in Dubai: The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WWD

Tod’s Group Surpasses Sales of 1B Euros in 2022

MILAN — The Tod’s Group surpassed the 1 billion euros benchmark in 2022. In the 12 months ended Dec. 31, preliminary sales rose 13.9 percent compared with 883.8 million euros in 2021. This is about 10 percent higher than the pre-pandemic level of 2019.More from WWDTod's Men's Fall 2023Tod's Pre-Fall 2023Inside Tod's Aria d'Italia Book Launch Dinner The impact of currencies was positive, particularly for the Tod’s and Roger Vivier brands, which have the largest presences abroad. At constant exchange rates, including the effects of hedging, revenues rose 11.4 percent last year. In a statement, Diego Della Valle, chairman and chief executive officer,...
WWD

Amazon’s Shop by Shopbop Store Is Having a Secret Sale on Designer Denim Jeans Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. There’s nothing like slipping into tried-and-true women’s jeans and knowing they will fit well. However, while we may be married to our old faithfuls, there’s also nothing like buying a new style of denim jeans to rejuvenate our daily uniform. That’s why when we learned about Amazon’s Shop by Shopbop store having a secret sale on top designer denim jeans, we had to share the news.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'...
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Retail Chain Files for Bankruptcy

Brick-and-mortar stores around the country have continued to suffer following the rise of online shopping, posing serious threats to iconic companies and brands around the country if they are unable to adapt to the changing circumstances.
CNET

IBM Cuts Thousands of Employees in Latest Tech Layoffs

IBM on Wednesday joined Microsoft, Google and other tech companies that are cutting jobs, saying 3,900 employees would be laid off. The news came during a conference call as the computing giant reported its financial results for 2022's fourth quarter, the company confirmed to CNET via email. The layoffs are...
TechCrunch

Tier Mobility and Spin lay off 100 more employees

Today, Tier is in the midst of another round of layoffs. As a result of previous restructurings, Tier is laying off around 80 workers, some of whom are under the Nextbike umbrella, to make up for redundancies. Tier had purchased the German bike-share startup in November 2021 to expand its vehicle offerings beyond e-scooters.
TechCrunch

Waymo lays off staff as Alphabet announces 12,000 job cuts

It’s not yet clear how many of Waymo’s staff will be affected, and Waymo said it would be “a limited number of roles.” Based on posts from former employees, workers across the board were let go — from engineers working on perception and motion control to recruiters to fleet and vehicle technicians. A source familiar with the matter told TechCrunch Waymo is killing its trucking program, Waymo Via. Workers posting on Blind, a forum where verified professionals post about company layoffs, said many of the affected staffers were working on “Husky,” which they say was the code name for Waymo Via.
ARIZONA STATE
WWD

H&M Q4 Profits Hit by Russia Exit, One-time Costs

PARIS — H&M Group’s Russia exit and one-time costs caused the retailer’s profits to plunge in the three months to Nov. 30. In that fourth quarter of its most recent fiscal year, H&M reported a net loss of 864 million Swedish kronor, or $83.9 million, against a net profit of 4.62 billion kronor in the same prior-year period. More from WWDOlivier Rousteing Celebrates Balmain x H&M Line on Home TurfEye Candy: Makeup on Men Accelerates on RunwaysMaison Sara Chraibi Couture Spring 2023 Also in the fourth quarter, H&M’s operating profit totaled 821 million kronor, versus 6.26 billion kronor in the fourth quarter of its 2020-2021...
WWD

What Retailers Need to Do to Meet Shopper Demands

As inflation continues, consumers are getting worn out and spending less. If high-price fatigue continues through the spring, retail analysts see consumers tightening up the purse strings, which will put retail gross margins at risk for further erosion. And even though the fourth quarter of 2022 GDP came in better than expected, Lindsey Mazza, global retail lead at Capgemini Group, said consumers are concerned about their financial situations. Here, Mazza discusses consumer spending trends and the impact of inflation as well as finding from the company’s recently published consumer survey.More from WWDThe Scene at Sundance Film Festival 2023Gaurav Gupta Couture Spring...
WWD

Spatial Labs on Its Milestone $10M Seed

The vision driving Web3 start-up Spatial Labs is vast in its implications for fashion, but also deeply personal for its Gen Z founder, Iddris Sandu. The 25-year-old tech entrepreneur raised $10 million in seed funding from high-profile investors for a blockchain technology business with global ambitions. “It’s definitely difficult being...
TechCrunch

Chemical giant Denka dives into VC with $100M fund managed by Pegasus Tech Ventures

Denka, a 107-year-old firm, is the sole limited partner of the newly established corporate venture capital fund and in line with its 2030 mission, is interested in investing in startups that address pressing global issues, including sustainability and population growth. Pegasus Tech Ventures currently manages more than 30 strategic funds,...
WWD

Fine Fragrance, Price Increases Boost Givaudan’s 2022 Results

PARIS — Business at Givaudan, the world’s largest fragrance and flavors supplier, was boosted in 2022 by its fine fragrance activity and price increases. Net profit at the Vernier, Switzerland-based company rose 4.2 percent on-year to 856 million Swiss francs, or $929.9 million, while company sales were up 6.5 percent in local currency and by 5.3 percent on a comparable basis to 7.1 billion Swiss francs.
WWD

Accessories, Investments in Retail Lift Aeffe 2022 Revenues

MILAN — Aeffe’s investments in Moschino and in retail are paying off. Together with growth in the accessories category, and gains at Alberta Ferretti, they contributed to lifting the fashion group’s preliminary 2022 revenues by 8.4 percent to 352 million euros, compared with 324.6 million euros in 2021. Aeffe’s executive chairman Massimo Ferretti expressed his satisfaction with the performance in the 12 months ended Dec. 31, “despite the uncertain macroeconomic environment.” Thanks to the contribution from all the group’s brands, sales exceeded pre-pandemic levels. More from WWDAlberta Ferretti Pre-Fall 2023Backstage at Moschino RTW Spring 2023Front Row at Moschino RTW Spring 2023 “The...
WWD

Meagan Good Is Dark and Lovely’s Newest Brand Ambassador

Meagan Good has a new role under her belt.  Thanks to her venturesome personal style and on-screen finesse, the actress has inked an ambassadorship with hair care brand Dark and Lovely. More from WWDMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksInside the Beauty Inc Awards Breakfast 2022A Look at Bleached Brows, Then and Now “When we look at Meagan’s impact across the industry, she has this multigenerational relevance; Black women really aspire toward and resonate with her,” said Tenaj Ferguson, marketing director at L’Oréal-owned Dark and Lovely, which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year.  At an event on Wednesday in Support of Dark and...
WWD

Kate Middleton Makes Vibrant Arrival in Pink Jumper With Flared Trousers to Visit Windsor Foodshare

Catherine, Princess of Wales, best known as Kate Middleton, got pretty in pink today for a charity engagement. Middleton joined her husband, Prince William of Wales, for a visit to the Windsor Foodshare to learn about their work providing food parcels to those struggling financially. For her public appearance, she wore a merino wool roll-neck jumper in pink and a two-button coat in fuchsia, both from Hobbs London, paired with high-waisted trousers in navy blue from Jigsaw. She coordinated the look with a pair of navy round-toe heels. She finished the look by accessorizing with small gold hoop earrings from Orelia...
WWD

Kerry Washington Teams Green Knit Sweater With Silk Skirt at Fendi’s Haute Couture Show

Kerry Washington arrived at Fendi’s spring 2023 couture show during Paris Couture Week on Thursday, dressed in a literal green-with-envy ensemble. The actress wore a mint green wool knit sweater with a matching satin-finish skirt all by Fendi, with black Fendi logo-embroidered stockings and black Christian Louboutin heels. She accessorized with a mint green chain strap-handle bag matching the top and skirt and hoop earrings with Fendi’s interlocking logo inside the hoops.More from WWDFendi Couture Spring 2023Celebrities Wearing Animal Prints: From Leopard Spots to Zebra StripesAtlantis The Royal Grand Hotel Reveal in Dubai: The Red Carpet Arrivals To create her look for...
WWD

What to Know About Evanescence’s ‘Fallen’ Makeup Palette Collection With HipDot: Shimmering Blue Eye Shadows and Restock Details

It’s been 20 years since the release of the “Fallen” album by Evanescence. To celebrate, the band has partnered with cosmetics incubator HipDot on an anniversary collection that takes inspiration from its cover art. The collection released last week and quickly sold out of the signature eye shadow palette, but the brand is now offering consumers an opportunity to sign up on hipdot.com for restock alert notifications. The companion set of pins are still available for $18. The collaboration includes the Evanescence Fallen Palette, which retails for $22 and comes packaged like the band’s original “Fallen” CD case. Evanescence’s lead vocalist...
WWD

WWD

45K+
Followers
30K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy