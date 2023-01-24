Read full article on original website
Related
wrestleview.com
Charlotte Flair reveals the reason she was absent from WWE for nearly eight months
In a recent interview with the New York Post, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair revealed that is was several dental surgeries as the reason why she was away from WWE for nearly eight months. Flair went on to say that she originally planned to take time off from...
wrestlinginc.com
Wrestling Legend Offers Apology To Becky Lynch At Raw XXX
"WWE Raw XXX" allowed a wrestling legend to walk away with a better understanding of himself. On the latest episode of "To Be The Man" Ric Flair reflected on his Monday night and brought up to co-host Conrad Thompson that he took a moment to apologize to Becky Lynch. "Yup....
wrestletalk.com
Who Walked Out With Raw Tag Team Championships At WWE Raw 30?
The opening contest on WWE Raw 30 saw the Raw Tag Team Championships at stake. The Usos defended their titles against The Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest. The Judgment Day were accompanied to the ring by Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley. However, Balor would attempt to get involve and knock Jimmy Uso off the top rope. This caused the referee to eject Balor from ringside, but The Usos would soon find themselves in danger of having to forfeit the bout.
sportszion.com
Vince McMahon to sell WWE to The Rock for $6.5 Billion undercutting Saudi’s offer
WWE has been going through bankruptcy, and the authorities are planning on selling it off to some big shots. Although there were some speculations that WWE was being sold to someone from Saudi Arabia it all went downhill when Dwayne Johnson showed his interest in buying the company. World Wrestling...
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
ringsidenews.com
Hulk Hogan Clowned After He Accidentally Tweets Private Message
Hulk Hogan is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in professional wrestling. Being a superstar from the 80s and 90s, Hogan had to endure a lot of hardships that came from being a pro wrestler at that time. That being said, Hogan tends to get dragged and ridiculed by fans often. It seems this happened once again recently.
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Name Revealed for the WWE Royal Rumble, Updated Card
Emma is now official for the Women’s Royal Rumble Match. Emma has declared her spot for the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match. She joins the following Superstars as confirmed entrants for the match, leaving 23 open spots: Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, Zelina Vega. There...
PWMania
Impact Wrestling Signs Former WWE Star to Multi-Year Contract
Big Kon, formerly known as Konnor in WWE, has signed a full-time contract with Impact Wrestling. Kon confirmed the news to PWTorch. The contract was not disclosed, but it is a multi-year agreement. He held the NXT Tag Team Titles with Viktor before being pushed to the main roster in...
wrestletalk.com
Ric Flair Apologised To Top WWE Star At Raw 30
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has said that he apologised to Becky Lynch after previously saying that she should not call herself “The Man”. During the early stages of his career, Flair began calling himself “The Man” in promos, using it as part of his famous catchphrase “To be the man, you’ve got to beat the man.”
wrestletalk.com
Vince McMahon Entering Royal Rumble 2023, Roman Reigns Plans
A look at whether Vince McMahon could enter the 2023 Royal Rumble, as well as what future Roman Reigns plans could look like. The Royal Rumble’s just a couple of days away, so let’s take a look…. Could Vince McMahon Enter The 2023 Royal Rumble?. Yeah. He could....
Decorated Amateur Boxer Donovan Garcia Dead At 15
Decorated amateur boxer Donovan Garcia died at the age of 15.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Set To Debut On AEW Dynamite Next Week
In the world of All Elite Wrestling right now MJF is the man to beat as he’s the current AEW World Champion. Bryan Danielson is looking to challenge MJF for the belt in an Iron Man match at the Revolution pay-per-view in March, but MJF is making Bryan work for it.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Suffers Major Injury
Professional wrestling can be a tough sport and unfortunately injuries do happen from time to time. Now it seems that one of NXT’s brightest up and coming stars is on the shelf. Nikkita Lyons recently took to Instagram to announce that she’s dealing with a torn ACL and meniscus when she posted the following:
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Names WWE Star With Potential To Be Biggest In The Business
Triple H and Vince McMahon share something in common when it comes to their vision of WWE’s future and that’s one particular wrestler. Vince McMahon had pitched Austin Theory as a potential successor to John Cena and Triple H has now revealed that he shares this sentiment. In...
wrestletalk.com
LA Knight Opens Up About Undertaker Segment At WWE Raw 30
LA Knight has opened up about his segment with WWE Hall of Famer the Undertaker on the 30th Anniversary edition of WWE Raw. During the January 23 show, the SmackDown star called out Bray Wyatt, but the ‘American Badass’ Undertaker answered the call instead. The Deadman ultimately caught...
ringsidenews.com
Jeff Cobb Would Be Down For WWE Royal Rumble Appearance
The WWE Royal Rumble is undoubtedly one of the biggest wrestling events of the year. The 2023 Royal Rumble premium live event will emanate from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The show’s main event will see 30 men compete for the opportunity to main event WrestleMania 39. WWE may have several surprise appearances planned for the match as well.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Star Thinks The Rock Should Beat Roman Reigns
If The Rock gets to wrestle Roman Reigns then a former WWE superstar thinks that The Rock should win that match. For the past several years since WWE announced that WrestleMania 39 will take place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, there have been rumors that The Rock might wrestle his cousin Roman Reigns, who is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Believes Royal Rumble Appearance Wouldn’t Be The Worst Thing In The World
A former WWE star believes Royal Rumble appearance wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world. This Saturday, January 28, WWE will present the 2023 Royal Rumble. The titular matches have always been known for its surprises and returning stars coming back. Thus far, only 15 men have declared...
wrestletalk.com
Hall of Famer Addresses WWE Royal Rumble Return Rumors
Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam has commented on speculation that he will make his WWE return at the Royal Rumble premium live event. Following reports that WWE is happy about surprises planned for the January 28 event, many have shared their wild predictions for potential Royal Rumble match debuts and returns.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Files More WWE Related Trademarks Amid Return Rumours
With the Royal Rumble just a few days away, rumours have started creeping up about potential surprises in the match. One name that has been speculated about a return to the company in the Rumble match is Matt Cardona. The former Zack Ryder has completely reinvented himself on the independent...
