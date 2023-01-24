Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
WWE Name Change Revealed At Royal Rumble
Triple H has done it again! Find out which WWE star returned at the Royal Rumble with massive name change. In tonight’s WWE Women’s Royal Rumble, there were numerous surprise returns including one very big one with a new name!. Well, sort of. Returning to her former character...
wrestletalk.com
Released WWE Star Returns & Sets Embarrassing Royal Rumble Record
Not only did one WWE star finally return ‘home’ at the 2023 Royal Rumble, she also set a Women’s Royal Rumble record!. After music hit and graphic were displayed, WWE fans finally caught a glimpse of a long to be rumored star returning to the women’s division.
wrestletalk.com
Find Out What Happened In The Kevin Owens Vs. Solo Sikoa Main Event On SmackDown
The January 27 edition of WWE SmackDown was headlined by Kevin Owens going one-on-one with Solo Sikoa ahead of tomorrow’s Royal Rumble event. Earlier in the show, Sami Zayn arrived outside the arena to thank Jey Uso for defending him during the Raw 30 Tribal Court segment and told him that if he needed anything just ask.
wrestletalk.com
Here’s Why Ronda Rousey Will Miss WWE Royal Rumble
The WWE Royal Rumble takes place on Saturday 28 January but Ronda Rousey won’t be a participant in the over the top rope women’s match. In the current issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscription required), Dave Meltzer has explained the reasoning behind the decision, saying:. “Ronda Rousey...
wrestletalk.com
Spoiler For Entrant #1 In Royal Rumble Match Revealed?
A spoiler has potentially emerged on the #1 entrant in the women’s Royal Rumble match at Saturday’s (January 28) show. The Royal Rumble premium live event will emanate from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. With WWE reportedly pleased with the surprises planned for the show, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding the two Rumble matches.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Upworthy
Teacher tries to sell JJ Watt's jersey to raise money for her grandpa's funeral. J.J. steps in to help.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 22, 2022. It has since been updated. J.J. Watt came to the rescue of a distressed NFL fan and teacher who was struggling to raise money for her grandfather's funeral. The Arizona Cardinals player offered to cover the expenses for the teacher. The adorable exchange has gone viral and reminded everyone that there's still plenty of goodness and hope out there. Jennifer Simpson, a teacher, had lost her grandfather, her last living grandparent, two weeks ago but didn't have enough money to hold a funeral for him. She tried to sell J.J. Watt merchandise, including a shoe and a T-shirt, hoping to raise money. The funeral home had informed her they couldn't hold onto the body any longer and the teacher was under immense pressure. "I have a pair of @JJWatt women's edition of Reebok shoes size 9 $60. I've worn them twice. They are great shoes, I'm only selling because we are raising money for my grandpa's funeral. I also have a Watt women's XL Texans Jersey for $30. Anyone interested?" she asked on Twitter, posting images of the shoes as well.
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Names WWE Star With Potential To Be Biggest In The Business
Triple H and Vince McMahon share something in common when it comes to their vision of WWE’s future and that’s one particular wrestler. Vince McMahon had pitched Austin Theory as a potential successor to John Cena and Triple H has now revealed that he shares this sentiment. In...
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Explains Why He Restored WWE Star’s Name
Triple H has explained why he restored a WWE star’s name. Since taking over WWE creative in July, Triple H has made several changes to programming as well as several star’s presentation. One of those stars who has undergone a change is the current United States Champion Austin Theory.
wrestletalk.com
Royal Rumble 2023 Kicks Off With Surprise Return
Barely moments into Royal Rumble 2023, there has already been a shocking return to the company, leaving commentary speechless!. Before the Royal Rumble match could even kick off the show, there was already shocking return. Pat McAfee has returned to WWE!. Much to the chagrin of Corey Graves and to...
wrestletalk.com
Next Challengers For AEW Trios Championships Revealed On Rampage?
The next challengers for the AEW World Trios Championships have been revealed on tonight’s AEW Rampage. On the January 18 edition of AEW Dynamite, Top Flight defeated The Young Bucks in an upset win for Dante and Darius Martin. On tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage, the Martin brothers had...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Admits They Miss Performing
Former WWE star Summer Rae has admitted that she misses performing, opening up about her run with the company. Rae signed with WWE in late 2011 and made her debut on the Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) developmental brand. Following a run on the main roster, she was let go by...
wrestletalk.com
Top AEW Star Names Star-Making Performance From WWE Raw 30
On Monday 23 January, WWE celebrated thirty years of its flagship program WWE Raw and a top AEW saw a star-making performance. Matt Hardy, himself formerly of WWE, was speaking about the show on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy and said:. “I did, I got to watch about a...
wrestletalk.com
More Unannounced Royal Rumble Competitors Revealed?
With the 2023 Royal Rumble set to take place tonight (January 28), there has been speculation and rumours about potential appearances in the two titular matches. While the main speculation comes from potential appearances by people not signed to the company, several more current WWE stars have seemingly been confirmed for the show.
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Addresses Record Breaking Title Reign
A top WWE star has spoken about the record-breaking championship title reign that could only come to an end one way. The Usos broke the record for the longest-running WWE Tag Team Champions of all time back on 14 November 2022 when they passed the 484 day mark as SmackDown Tag Team Champions.
wrestletalk.com
Reason Behind Top AEW Star Missing Jay Briscoe Tribute On Dynamite
The reason behind a top AEW star missing the Jay Briscoe tribute on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite has been revealed. On the January 25 edition of AEW Dynamite, Mark Briscoe made his debut with the company by defeating Jay Lethal in a tribute match to his late brother Jay Briscoe.
wrestletalk.com
Find Out Who Won The 2023 WWE Women’s Royal Rumble
In the second of the two titular matches of the night, the WWE Women’s division put it all on the line in the Royal Rumble match. After a hard fought battle of thirty women, only one could emerge victoriously and move on the challenge for the Championship of their choice at WrestleMania.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Name Being Teased As Royal Rumble Entrant?
Today is the day, the most exciting day on the WWE calendar, the Royal Rumble. Several men and women have already declared their entry into the matches, but it’s the surprise participants that get fans talking the most. There have been many names speculated about a potential cameo in...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Recalls Starting A Riot In Mexico
A former WWE star has recalled starting a riot in Mexico. Since starting his professional wrestling career by co-winning WWE Tough Enough two decades ago, John Morrison has experienced so much in the business. Despite winning 31 championships across 21 different promotions, there is one moment that stands out above...
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Declares For The Men’s Royal Rumble Match
A top WWE star has declared for the Men’s Royal Rumble match. Heading into tonight’s go-home edition of SmackDown, only sixteen competitors had declared for the Men’s Royal Rumble match. Making a rare appearance on the Friday night show, Raw’s United States Champion Austin Theory cut a promo bragging about his win over Bobby Lashley on Raw 30.
