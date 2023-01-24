Read full article on original website
WKRC
Community, police hold breath prior to public release of the Tyre Nichols beating video
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - As the Memphis Police Department plans to release to the public the body cam video of the Tyre Nichols beating, the country appears to be holding its collective breath. The video is expected to show five Memphis police officers allegedly beating to death the 29-year-old man following a traffic stop. Cities across the country are bracing for what is expected to be a strong reaction to the video.
WKRC
New plans for Mt. Adams-Cincinnati pedestrian bridge system announced
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) announced Friday that plans are in the works to replace a deteriorating pedestrian bridge system. The two separate bridges connect Van Meter Street in Mt. Adams to E. Court Street downtown. One crosses over I-71 and I-471. The other crosses over...
WKRC
Exotic cat sighting caught on camera in Oakley
OAKLEY, Ohio (WKRC) - A wild rescue was caught on camera in Oakley. The video was provided by Local 12 viewer Reid Faherty. The Cincinnati Animal CARE shelter tells us this is an F1 Savannah cat. They are a massive exotic cat breed. This one apparently weighed more than 40...
WKRC
Local students design Joe Burrow game day suits for art project
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Joe Burrow was the star of an art project for some local students. Megan Miller leads one Cincinnati Recreation Commission’s after-school programs and she asked her students to design a game day suit for Burrow. Miller says her students range in age from five to...
WKRC
CPD, Norwood Police confiscate 65 pounds of marijuana in drug bust
EVANSTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Police say 65 pounds of pot are taken off city streets after a bust in Evanston. An investigation by police from Cincinnati and Norwood resulted in the bust. One pound of meth, 31 grams of fentanyl, and more than $4,000 in cash were also confiscated. One...
WKRC
Hamilton County Sheriff continues pushing for 3 employees to be allowed to re-take test
LONDON, Ohio (WKRC) – Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey once again stood before members of the Ohio Police Officer Training Commission and its physical fitness sub-committee Thursday asking for changes to rules and policy to give members of her staff a chance at taking the OPOTA final exam. Let...
WKRC
'It reminds you of slavery': Cincinnati activist reacts to Tyre Nichols video
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Millions of people across the country are seeing video of Tyre Nichols’ beating at the hands of Memphis police officers for the first time. Local activist Iris Roley, who’s a consultant for the city on its Collaborative Agreement, watched the video minutes after it was released.
WKRC
More details released on $80M Greater Cincinnati development
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The developer of the massive former Swifton Commons site in Bond Hill offered some new details on a planned project there, including additional buildings, the potential price point for the apartments and how he views landing retail and office tenants in a tough environment for both.
WKRC
New requirements for people to remain eligible for Ky. unemployment insurance
ERLANGER, Ky. (WKRC) - As the economy continues to rebound, Kentucky residents have fewer weeks available to count on unemployment insurance while they search for a job. For people searching for a job and on unemployment insurance, a job fair counts as a work search activity. In years past, someone...
WKRC
Students in Kenton County make most of work-based learning internships
INDEPENDENCE, Ky (WKRC) - Students in Kenton County are spending part of their senior year doing things they didn’t expect. Through a work-based learning program, 14 students in the district got paid internships working with the district in fields related to careers they are interested in pursuing after high school.
WKRC
Amtrak routes connecting Cincinnati to Nashville, Chicago head to feds
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - New passenger rail routes connecting Cincinnati to Chicago, Cleveland and Nashville have been submitted to the Federal Railroad Administration, another step in significantly expanding the region’s anemic Amtrak offerings. Mayor Aftab Pureval signed a letter, along with nine other Ohio mayors, backing the establishment...
WKRC
Police: Missing woman has been found safe
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police have found a woman who was reportedly missing Friday evening. Police were searching for a critical missing adult seen near Rookwood. Norwood Police say Mary E. Phelps, 86, was last seen leaving a Residence Inn by Marriott behind the Seasons 52 restaurant at 4:12 p.m. Phelps reportedly is diabetic and has memory issues.
WKRC
Family of St. Henry High student who died during soccer conditioning settles lawsuit
ERLANGER, Ky. (WKRC) - The family of Matthew Mangine, Jr. has reached a settlement with St. Henry District High School, the Diocese of Covington and St. Elizabeth Healthcare. Mangine was a high school soccer player who collapsed during conditioning in June 2020. Kentucky high schools are required to have an...
WKRC
$10,000 in toys donated to Children's Hospital in honor of Damar Hamlin
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Damar Hamlin's injury continues to unite Cincinnati and Buffalo, even after Sunday's AFC Championship game. Hamlin was rushed to UC Medical Center after suffering a cardiac arrest and collapsing on the field during the Bengals' Monday Night Football game with the Bills on Jan. 2. He is now recovering back in Buffalo.
WKRC
McDonald's offering free 10-piece Chicken McNuggets for Bengals game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — McDonald's is giving away free McNuggets on Sunday for Bengal fans to enjoy while watching the game. Cincinnati fans can receive free 10-piece McNuggets with any purchase of $1 or more on the McDonald’s app. This offer applies to participating McDonald's in the Cincinnati, Dayton, Lima, Toledo and Columbus regions.
WKRC
Two Cincinnati churches hit by vandalism, break-ins over last week
NORTHSIDE, Ohio (WKRC) – St. Boniface Roman Catholic Church has been on Chase Avenue for nearly 160 years and its doors have been there more than a century. But they are freshly sanded because they were defaced last week, and it is going to take a while before they get back to normal.
WKRC
Miami U student among 3 dead in what investigators call murder-suicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX/WKRC) - A well-being check led police to a gruesome discovery on the morning of Jan. 18: three people dead in an apparent murder-suicide in a Dublin subdivision. The victims were identified as 54-year-old Rajan Rajaram, 51-year-old Santhalatha Rajan, and 19-year-old Anish Rajan Rajaram -- a father, mother,...
WKRC
Oxford Police ask for public's help in identifying theft suspect
Oxford Police are asking for help identifying a theft suspect. Police said the man walked into Walmart (with no dog), selected an item and then "returned" it for cash without ever leaving the store or buying the product. He left the store and came back to try the same thing...
WKRC
Chef Aaron shares snack ideas for your AFC Championship game
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The countdown to kickoff is on for Sunday's big matchup between the Bengals and Kansas City. Kroger's Chef Aaron has ideas for a feast you can make for your watch party and keep you warm.
WKRC
New restaurant and bar opens in Warren County
MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - A new bar and restaurant is open now in Mason. Beerhead Bar & Eatery opened last week on Kings Mills road. The location is owned by Turkish immigrant Koray Baysal, who at one point had 25 mall kiosk businesses and seven phone repair franchises. Baysal loves...
