Kentucky State

WKYT 27

Kentuckians at greater risk of high Radon exposure

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - January is Radon Awareness Month, and although the month is coming to a close, it’s important to keep radon in the conversation year-round. If you don’t know what radon is, it’s a colorless, odorless, tasteless radioactive gas that emanates from the ground, and depending on the geology of where you live in Kentucky and the construction of your house, you could be putting yourself at risk of lung cancer, without even knowing it.
KENTUCKY STATE
k105.com

Governor urges Ky. communities to get ‘Recovery Ready’

Gov. Andy Beshear is encouraging communities across Kentucky to strengthen their fight against the drug epidemic by having them apply for certification as a “Recovery Ready Community.”. In June 2022, the governor announced the creation of the Recovery Ready Communities program. Since then, the Office of Drug Control Policy,...
KENTUCKY STATE
Hoptown Chronicle

Kentucky lands another electric vehicle battery plant

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Economic development efforts topped Gov. Andy Beshear’s weekly press conference on Thursday, including the announcement of another new company locating in Kentucky that is part of the electric vehicle battery industry. Five companies received preliminary approval for incentives to locate in the state during Thursday...
KENTUCKY STATE
103GBF

New $5 Million Distillery Startup Creating New Jobs in Western Kentucky

A new distillery with a $5 million price tag attached to the project is planned for western Kentucky, bringing with it a dozen new full-time jobs. Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear shared the news that Henderson Distilling Co. plans to jump into the world of distilling Kentucky bourbon. The new startup will reportedly be located in Henderson County, Kentucky, and will create 12 new full-time jobs.
HENDERSON, KY
lakercountry.com

State reports 17 new COVID cases locally this week

The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 17 new COVID cases in Russell County this week, a decrease from last week’s total of 22. Looking at other counties in the Lake Cumberland District, Pulaski County had the most with 49 cases, Wayne County had 42, Taylor County had 27 cases, Green County reported 18 cases, Casey County had 15 cases, Adair County had 12 cases, McCreary County reported 10 counties, Cumberland County with six cases, and Clinton County reported five cases.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

The science behind how potholes form

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of the year, pothole season, and one of the biggest causes for those pesky potholes is mother nature. The science behind a pothole is pretty simple. Rain seeps into the cracks of the pavement, creating a void underneath. That water will freeze at 32° Fahrenheit. When it does, it expands, weakening the pavement above. Traffic consistently going over this void, underneath the concrete or blacktop, will weaken that pavement even more, and eventually, it collapses, creating a pothole.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Most recent Kentucky deer harvest among the highest in years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a good deer hunting season in Kentucky. According to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, 144,506 deer were harvested from early September to Jan. 16, making the 2022-2023 season the highest total since 2019, and the fourth most in a season for the past decade.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Kentucky nurse under investigation in connection to federal crime ring

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky nurse is under investigation in connection to a federal operation dubbed 'Operation Nightingale.'. According to federal officials, the scheme involved executives from three Florida-based nursing schools who allegedly sold over 7,600 bogus nursing diplomas for about $15,000 each. The fake diplomas allowed nursing students...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

On Uniquely Kentucky with Amber Philpott | Brit Taylor

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -As I was thinking about a guest list for this upcoming year on Uniquely Kentucky, I knew it had to include a number of musical artists. It seems in the last year my ears have been delighted by so many new and upcoming Kentucky artists who are making their mark in the industry.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Coroner needs help finding family of two Pikeville residents

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike County Coroner Kevin Hall said his office needs help finding family members of two people from Pikeville. Eleanor Stafford, 71, died on Dec. 12, 2022 and Merlin Walters, 57, died Dec. 31, 2022. The coroner said both died at Pikeville Medical Center. If you...
PIKEVILLE, KY
lanereport.com

North American Stainless creating 70 FT jobs with $244 million expansion

FRANKFORT, Ky. — North American Stainless (NAS), the largest fully integrated stainless steel producer in the United States, announced the company would expand its presence in the commonwealth with an addition to its 4.4 million-square-foot facility in Carroll County, creating 70 new full-time jobs with a $244 million investment.
CARROLL COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

New Kentucky Megabus routes to begin Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – New Megabus routes are set to begin Wednesday. The news routes will expand the connectedness both inside and outside of Kentucky. Megabus and Miller Transportation announced an expansion to the routes they will offer, including places like Frankfort, Louisville, and Memphis. The services will...
LEXINGTON, KY
Kentucky Lantern

Instead of turning pandemic aid into a tax cut for the rich, lawmakers should invest in Kentucky

When is a tax cut NOT a tax cut? When a permanent reduction in state revenue is based on a temporary surplus in the state budget. The result is an unsustainable situation — a tax cut that ends up raising taxes elsewhere and harms our ability to fund the vital programs that keep Kentuckians healthy […] The post Instead of turning pandemic aid into a tax cut for the rich, lawmakers should invest in Kentucky appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Treasury department announces internet funding for Kentucky, Alabama, Nevada and Texas

KENTUCKY — The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced the approval of broadband projects in four additional states — Alabama, Kentucky, Nevada and Texas, with funding from the American Rescue plan. The funds will connect about 292,000 homes and businesses to affordable, high-speed internet. The goal of the project is to secure affordable, reliable broadband infrastructure to give high-speed internet access to all Americans.
KENTUCKY STATE

