In digital age, paper maps growing in popularity again

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A lot of people rely on their smartphones to get to their destinations, but 30 years ago, reading a physical map was how people got around. Some are now turning to the old-fashioned method.

With the return of the roadtrip, paper maps are becoming popular once again.

AAA Dayton North Office Manager Lori Comer says when technology and all else fails, it’s an important tool to have and know how to use.

“A paper map is going to give you that directional area, see what cities are coming up next,” says Comer. “If you’re going out west, north, south, east, it is really important to have the geographic location and lay of the land.”

Paper maps provide a big picture and a chance to explore uncharted territory. A study by the Wall Street Journal shows they’ve been gaining popularity among millennials and Gen Z.

AAA offers regional, state, and city maps. Comer says in our area, Ohio is the most requested map because many love to take in the view when they travel.

“It’s offering state routes. A lot of people love to take the scenic route,” describes Comer.

AAA also offers TripTiks , a customized map of your trip with turn-by-turn directions.

“It’s going to get you from point A, to point B, to point C,” describes Comer. “It’s going to show our overview with our highlighted routes and our directions of how to get to our destinations.”

You don’t have to be a AAA member to create one. You can do it all online for free and print it out. If you don’t want a hard-copy, you can make a TripTik digitally and have your route in the palm of your hand.

