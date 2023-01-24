Read full article on original website
‘Caste’: Ava Duvernay’s Upcoming Racial Drama Adds Jon Bernthal, Niecy Nash-Betts, Vera Farmiga, Nick Offerman & More To Cast
Ava DuVernay‘s “Caste” has been shooting in Savannah, GA for weeks without any casting news save for “King Richard” star Aunjanue Ellis leading the cast. But now Deadline has the scoop on who joins Ellis for the upcoming film, and it’s an intriguing list. Niecy Nash-Betts, Jon Bernthal, Vera Farmiga, Nick Offerman, Jasmine Cephas Jones, and Connie Nielson are all on board for DuVernay’s race drama.
The Razzie Awards Apologize For Nominating 12-Year-Old ‘Firestarter’ Actress Amid Backlash
Every year, as the Academy Awards announce their Oscar nominees, The Razzie Awards follow suit with their awards for the past year’s worst films and performances. But the Razzies may have taken their schtick too far for their 2023 ballot. Variety reports that The Razzies face backlash after nominating 12-year-old actress Ryan Kiera Armstrong for Worst Actress for her performance in “Firestarter.” To smooth things over, Razzies founder John Wilson rescinded Armstrong’s nomination and said no performances by actors under 18 would be eligible for awards in the future.
‘Poker Face’ Review: Rian Johnson & Natasha Lyonne Team Up For A Clever, Funny Mystery Series
Where have all the Columbos gone? Why don’t they make shows like “Monk” or “Murder, She Wrote” anymore, programs about the smartest person in the room solving a mystery of the week before the cops can even get there? Has true crime supplanted the viewer’s need for shows about immediate justice, or are people just too accustomed to the death of the episodic structure wherein every showrunner thinks they’re making a ten-hour movie instead of ten individual chapters? The brilliant Rian Johnson has teamed up with the phenomenal Natasha Lyonne to solve the case of the missing TV genre, launching the very fun “Poker Face,” a show that brings a bit of that “Knives Out” energy to Peacock but with a less-polished, spontaneous sense of humor and intrigue. Like any “case of the week” show, “Poker Face” can be a little inconsistent, but Lyonne really anchors all six chapters sent to press, and the revolving door of guest stars makes for a fun, unexpected winter TV treat.
'Gone Their Separate Ways': Ryan Reynolds & Jake Gyllenhaal's Pals Left Scratching Their Heads Over Bizarre Bromance Fallout
Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal used to be besties but sources revealed the two barely speak, RadarOnline.com has learned. "It's a scratcher for their mutual friends," an insider revealed about the bizarre fallout. The pair met on the 2017 sci-fi thriller Life and immediately hit it off. "It's rare in our industry to meet someone, a contemporary and there's no competition," Ryan once gushed about his friendship with Jake. "There are just some friends you meet at a certain time in your life."But that may have been part of the problem."Ryan was something of a mentor to Jake back then,"...
Andrea Riseborough Oscars Controversy Prompts Academy Campaign Review
It looked as though the 2023 Oscar season would be the first in over a decade without some sort of scandal in its midst. After the events of the past week, that does not appear to be the case. The “surprise” nomination of Andrea Riseborough in the Best Actress category has prompted concern over what was sold as a “grassroots” campaign to the media and general public.
‘Till’ Filmmaker Chinonye Chukwu Blames “Unabashed Misogyny Towards Black Women” For Oscars Snub
Every year, there are “snubs” discussed after the Academy announces the Oscar nominations. Most of the time, these snubs happen when there are just so many talented people and only five slots to recognize them. Sometimes, the lack of diversity and inclusivity gets brought up, as has already been done this year with the all-male Best Director category. However, there’s one film that was snubbed by the Academy this year that has really struck a nerve with the filmmaker behind the project. The filmmaker in question is Chinonye Chukwu, the writer-director of the acclaimed drama, “Till,” which was noticeably left out of the Oscar nominations this year.
‘We Have A Ghost’ Trailer: Christopher Landon’s New Family Friendly Horror With David Harbour & Jennifer Coolidge Hits Netflix On February 24
Christopher Landon helped put Blumhouse on the map last decade thanks to his writing and directing credits on the “Paranormal Activity” and “Happy Death Day” films. Now Landon returns for his first film since 2020’s “Freaky,” a horror movie for Netflix that’s a little more family-friendly than his usual efforts.
‘The Menu,’ ‘Nope’ & ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Earn 2023 WGA Awards Film Nominations
The Oscar nomination announcement may have come and gone, but some guild award nominations have not. This morning the Writers Guild of America completed the reveal of the WGA Award nominations by announcing the 2023 film nominees. This year’s crop included a number of films not nominated for the Academy Awards including “The Menu,” “Nope,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “She Said.” The union dropped the television nominees last month.
Stephen Dorff Misses When Superhero Movies Took Risks & He’s Done With “Worthless Garbage” Like ‘Black Adam’
Leave it to “Blade” star Stephen Dorff to torch superhero movies and how far he feels they’ve fallen. At the Sundance Film Festival to support the premiere of his latest movie, Eddie Alcazar‘s gonzo sci-fi odyssey “Divinity,” Dorff talked with The Daily Beast about how he feels about the present Hollywood climate, in particular Marvel movies. His diagnosis? Not just not good, but “worthless garbage,” as a whole.
Casey Affleck Has Another Directing Project On The Way, And He’ll Turn Down Big Acting Roles To Make It
On the latest episode of the “Team Deakins” podcast, hosted by legendary cinematographer Roger Deakins, Casey Affleck let it slip that he’s currently prepping for a new directorial project. And while Affleck didn’t divulge any ideas on the upcoming third film, it’s clear from his conversation with Deakins that it’ll be similar to 2010’s “I’m Not There” and 2019’s “Light Of My Life.” That is, it’ll be a more Affleck makes for his artistic fulfillment more than commercial success.
‘Marc Maron: From Bleak To Dark’ Trailer: Catch The Comedian’s Latest Stand-Up Special On HBO On February 11
Over the years, comedian Marc Maron has had stand-up specials on Epix, and a few on Netflix, including “Marc Maron: Too Real” and “End Times Fun.” Now he gets a coveted comedy special on HBO with “Marc Maron: From Bleak To Dark,” set to premiere on the network next month.
‘Attack The Block 2’: Joe Cornish Says “Central Concept” Of Upcoming Sequel Is That John Boyega’s Moses “Has Grown Up”
2011’s “Attack The Block” is a lot of things: Joe Cornish‘s directorial debut, John Boyega‘s breakout film, and one of the most entertaining cult films out the UK in the 21st century. So, no shortage of excitement knowing that a sequel to the film is on the way. But by now, it’s over ten years since the last film’s events, when a South London street gang must tangle with aliens invaders on Guy Fawkes Night. So what does Cornish have in mind for a sequel?
‘Infinity Pool’: Mia Goth & Brandon Cronenberg Talk About Their “Unhinged” New Film, The Material Magic Of Practical Effects & More [Interview]
Not yet thirty years old, Mia Goth has already collaborated with several world-renowned filmmakers for her willingness to follow their most demented muses. Her girlish appearance strikes a shocking contrast with the atrocity exhibitions that she gravitates toward: eagerly taking to sexual grooming in Lars Von Trier’s “Nymphomaniac;” undergoing forcible insemination and grisly spaghettification with Claire Denis in “High Life;” becoming an insane asylum’s incestuous princess for Gore Verbinski in “A Cure for Wellness;” witnessing her own disembowelment as part of the orgiastic blood ritual Luca Guadagnino that’s the grand finale to “Suspiria;” manifesting a century of madness for Ti West’s in-progress trio of period pieces of “X,” “Pearl,” and the upcoming “Maxxxine.” And so it’s no surprise that Goth’s latest outing is another twisted affair: Brandon Cronenberg‘s “Infinity Pool,” which takes place at a Mediterranean beach resort that hides a violent and depraved sub-culture. As the son of body-horror maestro David Cronenberg, Brandon practically inherits depravity as a birthright. But where will his collaboration with Goth stack up with fans against the actress’ other enviable outings?
Steven Spielberg Thinks ‘The Dark Knight’ Should Have Earned A Best Picture Oscar Nom & Is “Encouraged” By Blockbusters Getting Noms
You can’t really talk about the history of blockbuster filmmaking without mentioning Steven Spielberg. You could argue the summer blockbuster was created by his film, “Jaws,” decades ago. Now, with films such as “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Avatar: The Way of Water,” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” not just earning huge money at cinemas but also receiving Oscars recognition, Spielberg thinks it’s encouraging to see blockbusters get their credit by the Academy. In fact, he believes it’s long overdue, as there’s one film in his mind that should have gotten that Best Picture nomination but was overlooked.
‘Shazam! Fury Of The Gods’ Trailer: It’s Time For Billy Batson & The Family To Grow Up
So, James Gunn and Peter Safran have taken over the DC Universe with DC Studios. So far, that’s meant Henry Cavill out as Superman, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman fate is unclear (though director Patty Jenkins threequel was rejected), Jason Momoa with vague but good news about his future, and everyone else with a big fat TBD.
‘The Last Of Us’ Co-Showrunner Craig Mazin On The HBO Show’s Future: “There’s Really No Way To Tell The Story Of The Second Game In One Season”
Two episodes in, and HBO‘s “The Last Of Us” is already a sensation. Of course, that’s no surprise for those familiar with the game series. But the numbers behind the show’s premiere are impressive: 4.7 million on its first night of availability and 18 million viewers after one week. That “The Last Of Us” HBO’s second-biggest debut since 2010 behind “House Of The Dragon.” In other words, expect the series to stick around HBO beyond this season.
James Cameron Has Now Directed 3 Of The 5 Highest-Grossing Films Ever As ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Surges Past ‘Avengers: Infinity War’
Well, James Cameron naysayers, it’s time to admit defeat. Variety reports that “Avatar: The Way Of Water” now sits at #5 in the all-time box office gross rankings with $2.054 billion globally. That pushes Cameron’s sequel past 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War” and its $2.052 billion. The sequel’s latest leap in the standings also gives Cameron three of the five most commercially successful films of all time, with “Avatar” at #1 with 2.92 billion and “Titanic” at $2.19 billion.
‘Everything Everywhere’ Takes Best Picture Lead But Where’s The Oscars Excitement?
It’s been a little over 48 hours since the Oscar nominations have been announced and we’re sort of wondering, is anyone outside of the nominees themselves actually excited about this year’s ceremony? Sure, hardcore fans of “Everything Everywhere All At Once” are thrilled the critically acclaimed indie hit is on the cusp of winning Best Picture (we’ll get to that in a minute), but the buzz overall seems, tepid? Maybe it was because everyone was still getting vaxed and semi-stuck at home in 2021, but even the “Nomadland”/“Mank”/“Promising Young Woman”/“Minari” year had more heat? I mean, how is that possible?
‘Close’: Lukas Dhont On Why You Should See His Oscar-Nominated Film This Weekend [Interview]
The last eight months have been pretty remarkable for Lukas Dhont. After bursting on the global film scene with “Girl” in 2018, the Belgian filmmaker returned to the Cannes Film Festival with his sophomore effort, “Close.” That heartbreaking drama won the Grand Prix (effectively coming in second) and was quickly scooped up by A24. After causing AMPAS members at the Telluride Film Festival to sob, “Close” won numerous festival honors around the globe, took the NBR Award for Best Foreign Language Film, and landed five European Film Award nominations. And on Tuesday morning, Dhont became an Academy Award nominee after “Close” earned an International Film Oscar nomination in a year that saw several highly lauded films not make the cut.
‘Weapons’: New Line Announces Deal For ‘Barbarian’ Filmmaker Zach Cregger’s Next Horror Feature
One of the best surprises of 2022 has to be “Barbarian.” Not only is it surprising because of the story, which completely catches people off guard with its smart writing and fun twists, but the film also shocks people when they find out that Zach Cregger is the writer-director. This is the guy who previously worked with the comedy troupe, The Whitest Kids U’ Know, and now he’s making smart, engaging horror films? What? Well, his horror debut, “Barbarian,” was so well-received last year that he started a recent bidding war for his follow-up film, “Weapons.”
