Officer-involved Shooting Leaves Man In Wheelchair Dead In Huntington ParkWestmont Community NewsHuntington Park, CA
Jay Leno: His Rash of Bad Luck ContinuesHerbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
One Injuried After Explosion On USC CampusWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
pasadenanow.com
Landmark Theater Holds Grand Opening at Renovated Former Laemmle Playhouse 7 Location
First-run movies have returned to the former site of the Laemmle Playhouse 7, as Landmark Theatres, the California-based movie theater chain which signed a lease agreement to take over the Playhouse 7 movie theater venue in May of 2022, held its official grand opening Thursday evening. The original Laemmle Playhouse...
pasadenanow.com
San Gabriel Valley Megamix Scheduled for February 2
Existing and innovative new businesses in the San Gabriel Valley will be featured at the Second Annual San Gabriel Valley MegaMix Expo Thursday, February 2, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Hilton Los Angeles/San Gabriel Valley. “Following the success of our first event, we are pleased to...
pasadenanow.com
The Best Events In Pasadena This Weekend
Time: 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Coffee, Tea and Chat click for more information ». Connect with your neighbors to learn more about the community and its traditions. This program is presented in Mandarin by the United Charity Foundation for ages 18+. Registration is not required. Contact Janelle Van Hook at (626) 300-0777 or email jvanhook@CityofSanMarino.org for more information….
pasadenanow.com
First Episode of ‘Pasadena Monthly with Justin Chapman,’ to Air Friday
Justin Chapman is at it again. This time he has rebranded Pasadena Media’s award-winning local TV talk show “NewsRap Local with Justin Chapman” as “Pasadena Monthly with Justin Chapman.”. The reboot follows Chapman’s appointment last month as District 6 Council Liaison/Field Representative. The first episode...
pasadenanow.com
Frostig School Celebrates Lunar New Year
Happy Lunar New Year from Frostig! To celebrate Frostig School students learned about the history behind this celebration and created their own wishing tree! With this in mind, Asian Americans across the region are set to ring in the auspicious holiday, carrying forward their own cultural ties to their new homes in America. Chinese New Year, also known as the Lunar New Year, signals the beginning of spring and a time of hope. Lunar New Year celebrations are steeped in cultural traditions. Even after your fellow American immigrants emigrated a world away to the U.S., families and other immigrant families continued their celebrations. It is what makes them who they are as Asian Americans and fellow immigrants like Irish Americans for example celebrating their St. Patrick Day events. It retains individuality, heritage and pride of where they came from.
pasadenanow.com
Huntington Health Launches Free Fentanyl Education Program, Covers What To Do If Someone Overdoses
Huntington Hospital has launched a free fentanyl education program to educate the community about the dangers of fentanyl poisoning. An outreach team headed by Huntington-affiliated emergency department physician Ted Peck and clinical pharmacist specialist Evan Adintori will be conducting free seminars for parents at local schools, and for the public at community centers and libraries.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Village Celebrates National Village Day with a Free Open House
Pasadena Village will join more than 280 nonprofit, community-based organizations, known as Villages, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Village Movement on February 15, National Village Day. All are invited to celebrate with the older adult members of Pasadena Village from 10:00 AM until Noon at 236 W. Mountain Street, Pasadena.
pasadenanow.com
Fuller Theological Seminary Celebrates 75th Anniversary with Community Service
Fuller Theological Seminary is pleased to announce the success of its recent Food Drive, which took place over the weekend of January 21st, in conjunction with the 75th Anniversary Celebration and the inauguration of President David Emmanuel Goatley. “Marking our 75th anniversary and my inauguration as President with a community...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Comic Con 2023 Comes to Town
Pasadena’s premiere Comic Book and celebrity event returns in person at the Pasadena Convention Center on Sunday, Jan. 29, opening at 9 a.m. Pasadena Comic Con 2023 is Pasadena’s only Comic book and toy convention, featuring special guests and artists, along with major comic book artists of all genres: digital, comic books, films, etc.
pasadenanow.com
At the Norton Simon Museum, A Tour of Portraiture from Ingres to Picasso
Norton Simon Museum in Pasadena presents “Portraiture from Ingres to Picasso,” a tour that explores the portraiture styles and techniques of Jean-Auguste-Dominique Ingres, Pablo Picasso, and others, on Friday, Jan. 27, from 1 to 3 p.m. A portion of the tour takes place in the exhibition “Picasso Ingres:...
pasadenanow.com
Cheeseburger Week | Burgers Dressed to Impress
Things change. When it came to Pasadena’s Cheeseburger Week, I used to be a cheeseburger snob. That is no longer the case. In my former opinion, Pie ‘n Burger’s cheeseburger was the local sine qua non of the art form. I thought it the rightful heir to the original, which was unwittingly created, as the legend goes, in 1924 by young fry cook Lionel Sternberger at the Rite Spot on West Colorado Boulevard.
pasadenanow.com
True Crime All The Time Virtual Book Club
The Altadena Library District hosts a virtual gathering of the True Crime All The Time Virtual Book Club on Saturday, Jan. 28, 4 to 5 p.m. Participants will discuss this true crime hit, “The Rope: A True Story of Murder, Heroism, and the Dawn of the NAACP,” by New York Times bestselling author Alex Tresniowski.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Federal Credit Union Opens New Branch
Sometime in 1934, as the Arroyo Seco Parkway was just opening up from Downtown LA into Pasadena, and after the passage of the Federal Credit Union Act, 12 “astute” Pasadena employees pooled their savings in order to take advantage of the new financial tool, an alternative to traditional banks, and form what was to become the Pasadena Federal Credit Union, known as PFCU.
pasadenanow.com
“Huntington U” Focuses on Asian America in the Galleries, Archives, and Gardens
The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in San Marino lets you explore Asian American history, art, and experience through its collections in “Huntington U: Asian America in the Galleries, Archives, and Gardens,” a six-seminar series led by Huntington curators starting on Friday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m. to 12 noon.
pasadenanow.com
Anti-Semitic Flyers Distributed Throughout Madison Heights Area on International Holocaust Remembrance Day
Anti-Semitic propaganda in the form of flyers made to resemble newspaper clippings was discovered by a local resident walking in the area of 700 S. Madison during the early hours Friday. Numerous driveways and yards were littered with anti-Semitic material inside plastic sandwich bags weighed down with rocks. These plastic...
pasadenanow.com
Alverno’s Blessing of the Jerseys for Soccer and Basketball
Students had a wonderful week at Alverno Heights Academy! Campus Ministry hosted Blessing of the Jerseys for soccer and basketball. Volleyball senior Merielle was awarded the Soledad League MVP award for her leadership and skill on the court. Soccer won their two games agains Mission and Cantwell. Government students posed for our yearbook photographers. Seniors completed a great project, creating a visual to represent a woman that has contributed to the feminist movement. Lastly, we hosted our last 8th grade visiting day of the year, welcoming students and parents from a variety of schools. It has been a busy and wonderful beginning of 2023. Coming up next week, soccer and basketball continue their seasons, the Mamma Mia cast continue rehearsals and students will be attending Winter Formal on Saturday!
pasadenanow.com
Nearly 200 Volunteers Fan Out for 2023 City-wide Homeless Count
Nearly two hundred volunteers—including Mayor Victor Gordo, Vice-Mayor Felicia Williams and Councilmembers Jason Lyon—fanned out in six-person teams across Pasadena early Wednesday morning to help complete the City’s 2023 Homeless Count begun Tuesday night. Los Angeles County, which encompasses 88 cities, also completed its homeless count Wednesday...
pasadenanow.com
Council Honors John Muir Football, Water Polo Teams
Members of the John Muir High School water polo and football team were in attendance at Monday’s City Council meeting as the council honored the championship teams. Gordo and District 1 City Councilmember Tyron Hampton presented the team with commendations. “We’re pleased to recognize the water polo team for...
pasadenanow.com
South Pasadena High School Roadshow for 8th Graders Showcases High School Programs
South Pasadena Middle School (SPMS) 8th graders took part in the SPHS Roadshow presented on January 25, 2023 in the middle school auditorium. South Pasadena High School (SPHS) representatives from ASB, Pep, Athletics, Band, Choir, Dance, Drama, SkillsUSA, and Virtual Business shared snippets about their programs to give the future high schoolers a broad sense of what the school has to offer.
pasadenanow.com
ChapCare Celebrates 25 Years of Offering Accessible Healthcare Through Its Community Health Centers
For 25 years, Pasadena-based ChapCare has filled an important community role by offering healthcare to all Pasadenans, including the underinsured and the uninsured. Marking their 25th anniversary on Thursday, Jan. 26, the healthcare provider has planned anniversary related events throughout the year. “I want to extend our thanks and appreciation...
