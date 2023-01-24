Read full article on original website
Robert Fritts
Robert Doyle Fritts, of Bethalto and Wood River, Illinois passed to our Lord Jesus Christ on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 with his family by his side. He was born June 27, 1932 in the Box Ankle section of Marion, KY. After spending the bulk of his childhood in Marion, he...
Carol Chambers
Carol A. Chambers, 86, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 1:59 a.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023, at St. Louis University Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. She was born December 5, 1936, in Granite City, Illinois, a daughter of the late William and Louise (Mejaski) Johnson. She married Richard Wade Chambers on September 24, 1956, in St. Louis, Missouri and he passed away on December 27, 2015. She and her husband were the owners and operators of Reliable Gas in Wood River for many years until their retirement. She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Granite City and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her children and grandchildren. She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Rick and Delores Chambers of Madison; a daughter and son-in-law, Mary and Charles McCoy of Granite City; three grandchildren and spouses, Chelsea and Andy Asadorian of Granite City, Maddison and Erik Ocampo of Pontoon Beach and Rebecca McCoy of Collinsville; a great granddaughter, Mary Asadorian; other extended family and friends.
Ahvianna Wiley
Ahvianna Mae Wiley, “Our Little Princess”, of Granite City went to be with Jesus at 3:29 a.m. on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at the Renaissance Care Center in Canton, Illinois at the early age of 6 years. She was born July 26, 2016 in Granite City, Illinois, a precious daughter of Heather M. Turner of Granite City and Marcus Wiley of East St. Louis. Ahvianna was a beautiful little girl, an angel given to us for a short time with a radiating smile to brighten the room. She loved being read to and took in the attention of others around her and will forever be cherished and remembered. In addition to her beloved parents, she is survived by two sisters, Adryianna Rose Wiley and Ahleah Ashanti Wiley; grandparents, Rose Wiley, Shanna and Robert Gulley and Bobby Wiley; great grandparents, Judy Buckingham and Verde Cox; aunt, Marshay Wiley; uncles, Marshawn Wiley and Nycholas Gulley; other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by grandparents, Roger Buckingham and Pastor Cox.
Marsha Cobb
Marsha E. Cobb, 77 of Wood River passed away January 26, 2023 at Alton Memorial Hospital. She was born June 20, 1945 in Atlantic, Iowa to Donald and Marcella (Elits) Schaaf. In 1963 Marsha played basketball for Anita High School and was in the Iowa State Tournament in Des Moines, in front of 18,000 people where she earned All-State honors. Upon graduation she attended Peru State College in Nebraska, where she met her husband Don Cobb. They were married on August 28, 1965 by Father Joseph Devlin at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Anita, Iowa.
Carl Maguire
Carl Raymond Maguire, 88, of Rockbridge, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023. He was born May 21, 1934, in Carlinville, Illinois, son of the late Glenn and Mae (Wyzard) Maguire. Carl was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving from 1953-1957. Prior to retirement in 1989, Carl worked...
Janet Gremaud
Janet M. Gremaud, 91, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away at 5:03 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. She was born February 24, 1931, in Altamont, Illinois, a daughter of the late Mathias “Matt” and Frances (Heischmidt) Johans. She married the love of her life, Francis X. “Frank” Gremaud on May 17, 1951, at the St. Louis Cathedral in St. Louis, Missouri and he survives. She retired from Sunset Hill Country Club after 22 years of dedicated service as a bookkeeper. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City and a former member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville. She loved to cook for family, enjoyed every holiday gathering and tending to her family. Janet cherished her children and grandchildren and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband of 71 years, she is survived by six children and their spouses, Dan and Gerri Gremaud of Swansea, Paul and Janice Gremaud of Godfrey, Carol and Gary Krumeich of Edwardsville, Patty and Robert Mireles of Marietta, Georgia, Dave and Anne Gremaud of Simpson, Illinois and Jim and Kim Gremaude of Edwardsville; thirteen grandchildren and their spouses, Tony Gremaud, Nicole and Justin Volpe, Amy and Mike Ligibel Jr., Kelly and Michael McKeefrey, Andy Krumeich, Garrett and Sarah Krumeich, Trevor Mireles, Chelsea Mireles, Madeline Donaway, Nick Gremaud, Frank and Jackie Gremaud, Jake Gremaud and Phoebe Gremaud; seven great grandchildren and spouses, Jakob and Brittanie Davis, Kelsey and Kyle Schreiber, Isabelle McKeefrey, Connor McKeefrey, Matt McKeefrey and Casey McKeefrey and Augusta Gremaud; two great-great grandchildren, Kyler and Ariel; twins sisters, Rita Edson of California and Rose Mattix of Decatur, Illinois; sister-in-law, Helen Johans of Farmer City, Illinois; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Newton; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Jean and Stan Boyer, Jean and Harold Shoots and Joann Johans; infant twin brother and sister; and two brothers-in-law, Don Edson and Jim Mattix.
Mary Parks
Born September 5, 1956 in Alton, she was the daughter of William and Rose (Dickerson) Corbin. Mary had been a cook at Asbury Village in Godfrey. On July 12, 2003 in Edwardsville, she married Ralph Parks. He survives. Surviving also are a son, Richie C. (Corissa) Goewey of Godfrey; step-son,...
Dorothy Conrad
Dorothy Lee Conrad, age 99, left this life on Tuesday, January 24th, 2023 with her family by her side. Born on November 23, 1923, daughter of Thomas and Leta Challacombe of Medora, Illinois. Dorothy grew up as an only child on her parents’ farm. After graduating from high school, she moved to Alton to attend Shurtleff College where she studied business and secretarial skills. After attending college, she worked for Owens Illinois Glass company.
William Merkle
William "Bill" Merkle, 71, a life-long resident of Alton, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Bill is survived by his sister, Karen (Terry) Davey; his brother Steve (Jodi) Merkle; a niece, Katherine Davey; nephews, Joseph Davey, Zachary (Cait) Merkle and Tyler (Kelly) Merkle as well as numerous cousins.
Kevin Saul
Kevin Deneen Saul, 66, passed away the morning of Wednesday, January 25th, 2023, after a short, courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born the second of two children to the late Wilbert and Anna (Kelly) Saul on Thanksgiving Day, November 22, 1956 in Alton, IL. For years, Anna would say she had two turkeys that year. Surviving are his loving wife of 38 years, Liz; sons Jared (34) and Aaron (29) Saul; sister Joyce (Andy) Ventimiglia; sister-in-law Sylvia Hoffstetter, brother-in-law Chuck (Paula) Hoffstetter, brother-in-law Van Hoffstetter, 6 nieces, 1 nephew, and many great nieces and nephews.
Greta Calvin
Greta Faye Calvin, 91, of Shipman, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. She was born November 5, 1931, in Freeman Spur, Illinois, to the late William E. and Edith M. (Cox) Johnson. On May 7, 1955, Greta married Robert “Bob” Dean Calvin, in Alton. Together, they worked raising...
Robert Brewer
Robert “Bob” Eugene Brewer, 64, of Alton, IL died on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at his home. He was born on September 16, 1958 in Granite City, IL to Glendell Paul Brewer and Betty (Gibson) Williams. Robert enjoyed playing softball, going to concerts and watching sports. Besides his...
Gordon and Marilee Rubenstein
Gordon Max Rubenstein, 95, of Alton passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Heritage Health in Carlinville. Gordon was born April 24, 1927, in Alton the son of Abraham and Victoria (Spitzburg) Rubenstein. Marilee (Johnson) Rubenstein, 87, of Alton passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Hallmark Health...
LC to host MLK Jr. celebration Thursday
You are invited to a celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Thursday afternoon at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey. At 2pm, the program will kick off with music, a keynote address by Alton's First Lady, Rev. Sheila Goins, and free refreshments at the conclusion of the event.
Missouri’s six best ‘underrated’ towns
The state of Missouri is in the middle of the United States. It is bordered by Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Nebraska. Kansas City is the state's biggest city, and Jefferson City is its capital.
East Alton shooter facing new charges
An Alton man sentenced this week in an East Alton attempted murder case is facing similar charges out of California and Nevada. 31-year-old Berton Newton is charged in connection with shooting incidents in Las Vegas in mid-December 2021 and in Fresno in January 2022. He remains held in the Madison County Jail awaiting transfer to an Illinois prison.
PHOTOS: O'Fallon 51, Alton 38 girls basketball at O'Fallon
The O'Fallon Lady Panthers handed Alton its first loss of the season Thursday night at the Panther Dome. The Panthers won it, 51-38 over the Lady Redbirds. Alton drops to 24-and-1 overall while O'Fallon improves to 23-and-4. Both teams are 8-and-1 in Southwestern Conference play. The game was tied at...
Top-ranked Lady Redbirds @ O'Fallon tonight on the Big-Z
-0- The Alton Lady Redbirds travel to O'Fallon tonight to play the Lady Panthers in Southwestern Conference girls basketball. It features two of the top 10 teams in the state of Illinois. Alton is the top-ranked team in the state - moving up a spot this week to number one in the Class 4A AP Poll. O'Fallon is ranked 9th in this week's 4A state rankings.
Tourism bureau expands sports marketing
The local tourism bureau has plans to ramp up its sports tourism marketing efforts this year. The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau has hired Huddle Up Group, an Arizona-based organization which specializes in sports tourism strategic plans. Cory Jobe, President and CEO of the tourism bureau tells The Big...
Jeff Lauritzen - Country Financial
Your browser does not support the audio element. Country Financial agent Jeff Lauritzen in Godfrey talks about his office, and the insurance and financial services offered by the company. Plus he has a new office on Gerson and the Homer Adams Parkway!
