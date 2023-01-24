Read full article on original website
Natrona’s Lexi Ransom Passes 1,000-Point Milestone in Basketball
Natrona County junior Lexi Ransom is another new member of the 1,000-point club for high school basketball. Ransom accomplished the feat early in the Fillies’ game against Thunder Basin on Jan. 20, 2023, in Casper. This clip is courtesy of the NCHS Girls Basketball Varsity Hudl account and was...
