Wichita, KS

Linda Veal
3d ago

before long they will do no time for killing some one. I fill bad for the family they did not get much Justice for there loved one. trust and believe there is more to this story for this kid to only have to do 9 years. 😢😢

kfdi.com

South Wichita shooting believed to be murder-suicide

A shooting in south Wichita is being investigated as a murder-suicide. Police were called to a home in the 800 block of W. Mt Vernon around 11:45 Thursday night. A out-of-state caller claimed a man had called before the shooting, and told them what he planned to do. The out-of-state caller got in touch with Wichita police and told them a woman had been shot by her husband.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Affidavit: Woman drove 116 mph, intentionally crashed with daughter in vehicle

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Charging documents from the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office provide new information on a 27-year-old woman arrested for attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery after a high-speed crash last fall in east Wichita. A probable cause affidavit explaining the case against Paloma Bella Adame said she told investigators she was attempting suicide when she crashed her 2021 Kia Sportage near Kellogg and 143rd Street. Adame’s 5-year-old daughter was a passenger in the SUV.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Police investigating murder-suicide near Mt. Vernon and Seneca

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 9 a.m. Police say the shooting this morning that killed one and gravely injured another was a murder-suicide. The second victim was pronounced dead at the hospital following the incident. The incident happened in the 800 block of W. Mount Vernon. Police responded to a...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Former WPD officer, Rev. Kevass Harding offers insight into Tyre Nichols footage

That challenge questions if the death penalty is even constitutional. Homeless veteran population a glaring concern as volunteers complete annual count. Volunteers on Thursday spread across Sedgwick County to determine how many homeless people are living in the Wichita area. Driver dies after evading police, rolling vehicle in Wichita neighborhood.
WICHITA, KS
Little Apple Post

Driver who died in crash fleeing police had history of crime

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas felon fleeing police died from injuries in an accident just before 8:30a.m. Thursday in Sedgwick County. On Thursday morning, police were in the area of Hydraulic and Wassal in Wichita following up on information regarding a vehicle that had been involved in several larcenies in the Wichita area, according to Officer Trevor Macy.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita man sentenced to probation for hit and run

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita man has been sentenced to a year and a half of probation for a hit and run of a pedestrian in December of 2021. Wichita police said 37-year-old Raymond Clark was booked Wednesday Dec. 22, 2021 for attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, flee and elude, criminal threat and two counts of child endangerment.
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

Rape arrest: Kansas felon caught with 13-year-old at motel

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged child sex crime and have arrested a Kansas felon. Just before 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, a 36-year-old woman reported to police that a 13-year-old was at a motel in the 2300 block of S. Broadway with a man identified as 37-year-old Lorenzo Gary, according to Officer Trevor Macy.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS

