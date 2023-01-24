Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Kearney fifth grader earns finalist position in essay contest
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney Public Schools fifth grader, Riley Week, is in the state’s top ten finalists of the Fifth Grade Essay Contest “What My Mother Means to Me.”. Each year American Mothers, Inc., a non-profit organization that has honored outstanding mothers across the United States since...
KETV.com
Nebraska community colleges come out against Gov. Pillen's budget plan
OMAHA, Neb. — Lowering property taxes and preventing brain drain in Nebraksa were two priorities Gov. Jim Pillen laid out in his state of the state address this week. He proposed the state take on the funding of Nebraska's community colleges rather than letting property taxes be responsible. The...
WOWT
Former Grand Island superintendent hired in Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The superintendent Grand Island Public Schools who resigned her position earlier this month has been appointed to lead the Cedar Rapids Community School District after a unanimous vote at Thursday’s board meeting. Cedar Rapids TV station KRCG reported that Dr. Tawana Grover will take...
News Channel Nebraska
War and cattle: How one Nebraskan made it from two tours in Ramadi to ranching in the Sandhills
Garrett Dwyer runs about 500 head of Hereford and Angus cattle on his Bartlett ranch on the east edge of the Sandhills. The land he’s on today has been in his family since 1894, when his great-great grandfather homesteaded the place. Dwyer, who grew up here with his three sisters, is now the fifth generation in his family to ranch this land.
KSNB Local4
Omaha nonprofit speaks against LB258
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Over the last decade, officials with Project Extra Mile noticed a decrease in the number of underage youth getting caught up in alcohol use. Now, they say the pandemic has reversed that trend. “Since the pandemic, it’s really increased because of isolation and not having school,...
Nebraska lawmakers propose disability, racial impact statements for certain legislation
LINCOLN — Most legislation in the Nebraska Legislature includes a fiscal impact statement, a process two lawmakers encouraged the body’s Executive Board on Friday to expand to disability and racial impact statements for certain legislation. Legislative Bill 39 and Legislative Bill 54, introduced by State Sens. Carol Blood of Bellevue and Terrell McKinney of Omaha, respectively, […] The post Nebraska lawmakers propose disability, racial impact statements for certain legislation appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Questions revived about whether Nebraska lawmaker lives in his district
Nebraska State Sen. Tom Brewer faced questions in 2014 and 2016 over whether he lived in the Sandhills district he aimed to serve.
KSNB Local4
BHECN to award almost $20 million in ARPA funds
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Behavioral Health Education Center of Nebraska (BHECN) has awarded $19,566,606 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to 83 Nebraska projects that will help develop, recruit and retain Nebraska’s behavioral health workforce with over half of the awards allocated to rural providers or organizations.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island residents encouraged to complete Comprehensive Survey
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Residents of Grand Island are being asked to answer a community survey regarding the Grand Island Comprehensive Plan update. The survey can be found in English or Spanish. There are additional ways to participate in the comprehensive planning effort by going to the project website.
KSNB Local4
Changes coming to South Heartland Health Vaccine Clinics
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) executive director Michele Bever announced upcoming changes to the Hastings COVID-19 vaccine clinic and emphasized the importance of getting the bivalent booster to protect against severe illness, hospitalization and death from complications of COVID-19. Bever said the location and hours of South Heartland’s COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic in Hastings will be changing beginning in February. The clinic will be moved from the west end of Allen’s Grocery Store on West 2nd Street to the health department at 606 N. Minnesota in Hastings.
KSNB Local4
Mary Lanning ‘on schedule’ with building addition
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Mary Lanning Healthcare is nearing the end of construction on part of their $22 million dollar project. Chief Construction is the head of the project, and they say the outside of the building is expected to be complete by the end of February, with the entire project finishing up by the end of the year or early next year.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska’s leading economic indicator sees modest decline
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska’s leading economic indicator fell in December, according to the most recent report from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. The indicator, designed to predict economic activity six months into the future, dropped 0.03%. “The leading indicator has declined in most recent months, suggesting there will...
KSNB Local4
Unicameral debates sales tax exemption for diapers
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - An Omaha Senator is proposing and end to sales taxes for diapers in Nebraska. LB 58 was introduced by Senator John Cavanaugh, and he claims that it would save the average Nebraska family $70 a year, And the proposed bill could be much needed. Parents...
KSNB Local4
Plans in the works for extending Grand Island Trail System
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island City Council has given JEO Consulting Group the approval to engineer the design for a new trail for $29,900. Parks and Recreation Director, Todd McCoy, proposed the new trail project to be added onto the Grand Island Metropolitan Area Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan.
WOWT
Thursday Jan. 26 COVID-19 update: Baby boy among 6 recent Douglas County deaths
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Nebraska data snapshot. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates...
Nebraska lawmakers, health care organizations praise, criticize Pillen’s State of the State
LINCOLN — State senators, nonprofits and local organizations expressed glee but caution Wednesday with Gov. Jim Pillen’s outlined priorities in his State of the State address. Much of Pillen’s address expanded upon his budget recommendations, which have been introduced in legislation by Speaker John Arch of La Vista and offered a vision for Nebraska’s trajectory. State […] The post Nebraska lawmakers, health care organizations praise, criticize Pillen’s State of the State appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KETV.com
Meet Popsicle, the pet of the week available for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society
OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. Popsicle has been at the shelter for over a year. Frankly, he needs a pretty specific home and someone who is going to work diligently with him on some of his behaviors.
KSNB Local4
CHI Health celebrating new Midwifery Service with open house
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - CHI Health Clinic Women’s Health, in celebration of adding Midwifery service, is hosting an open house Business After Hours from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26. The community is invited to meet and greet the clinic’s new certified nurse midwives Brandi Stein...
KSNB Local4
Council approves purchase for Ryder Park playground equipment
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The new inclusive playground planned in Grand Island took another step forward. During Tuesday’s city council meeting, council members approved the purchase of the playground equipment that will be set up at Ryder Park. The project is the brain child of occupational therapy students...
1011now.com
Nitrate levels in Nebraska drinking water pose growing health concern
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraskans use water every day. To drink, cook, shower, clean, to survive. But experts are concerned about how much nitrate is in our drinking water. It’s a chemical you can’t see, smell or taste but may cause cancer. “When you ingest them they can...
