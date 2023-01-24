Read full article on original website
Cape Coral man arrested for squatting in Key Largo home
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men were arrested Thursday after they were found staying in a Key Largo home without the owner’s permission. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), 63-year-old John Wehrle of Cape Coral and 60-year-old Charles Huston of Colorado assumed they were ‘welcome’ at the island home on Jolly Roger Drive and strolled right through the unlocked front door.
Suspect in crime spree attempts to allude arrest by jumping into canal
Wednesday, Lee County Sheriff's Office arrested a man after he jumped into a Cape Coral canal while attempting to flee from deputies.
Florida man challenges everyone to fight after bars close
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The line between night and morning was blurred Saturday in Cape Coral. Last call had come and gone, and the lingering crowd was beginning to disperse. Cape Coral Police watched the clock click past three in the morning, yet the street outside the establishments was still a frenzy of activity.
WINKNEWS.com
School shooting threat involving BB gun in Collier County
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-28:a6b865a6c92f183461eef81c Player Element ID: 6319389857112. A loaded weapon at school, a shooting threat, and trespassing led to four arrests, all happening this week in Southwest Florida schools. Students at...
Cape Coral Police arrest four people after traffic stop
A Cape Coral Police officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle at the 600-Block of Southeast 24th Avenue on Thursday.
Drunk 81-year-old woman kicks officer in the groin at Cape Coral restaurant
LEE COUNTY, Fla.– A drunk 81-year-old woman was sent to jail after she got aggressive at Fathoms Restaurant and Bar in Cape Coral. On Jan. 24, Clarella Potter must have thought nothing went right. According to the Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD), Ms. Potter felt pugnacious, so, she tried to punch restaurant staff.
Deputies want to chat with duo about jewelry theft
Deputies are searching for two people in connection with a theft at Kay Jewelers in Miromar Outlets on Tuesday.
A 14-year-old is charged with a felony
Punta Gorda Police Department was notified by the North Port Police Department of a threat made against Charlotte High School.
NBC 2
Naples man grabs gun when chicken wings aren’t ready
NAPLES, FLA. — Matthew Davis was in mourning. That was the explanation he gave Collier County Sheriff detectives after he was seen on video grabbing his gun because his chicken wings weren’t ready. It was January 25th, and Davis was sitting in the CCSO substation in Golden State....
WINKNEWS.com
2 sought in connection with $13K necklace theft from Miromar Outlets
Two people are being sought in connection with a Tuesday grand theft at Kay Jewelers in Miromar Outlets. The Lee County Sheriff’s office says detectives would like to speak with a man and a woman seen on security footage at the Estero outlet store where $13,000 in necklaces were stolen. If you have any information, you can call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 or leave a tip online.
Barron Collier High School student arrested for bringing BB gun to school
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A 15-year-old student at Barron Collier High School was arrested for bringing a BB gun to the school on Thursday. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), the student has been charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds. The BB gun...
Charlotte High School student arrested for posting violent threat on Snapchat
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A Charlotte High School student was arrested on Thursday after making a post on Snapchat threatening to “shoot up” the school. According to the Punta Gorda Police Department (PGPD), the poster was identified as 14-year-old Collin Burger, a freshman at Charlotte High. When interviewed by police, he said the threat was meant to be a”joke”.
NBC 2
2-year-old burned, family displaced following LaBelle house fire
LABELLE, Fla. — A family of seven is looking for housing after a fire destroyed their LaBelle home. The incident happened Monday afternoon on Shawnee Avenue. Debbie Isom said she woke up and her surroundings looked like the inside of a “red furnace.”. She said she remembers hearing...
Fugitive Friday: January 27
Every Friday, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers shares information on four fugitives authorities need help finding. Anyone with information on these four is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. 1. Mark Brewer – accused of driving drunk at more than twice the legal limit. 2. David Chery – wanted...
North Fort Myers teen’s ATV stalls out while trying to escape from police
NORTHEAST CAPE CORAL, Fla. — It was encroaching 2:00 p.m. when Officer Shawn Frazin of the Cape Coral Police Department was checking out reports of reckless driving happening near Durden Parkway. The stretch of road backs up to an expanse of protected wildlife, and Cape PD heard about multiple...
Florida Highway Patrol arrests two Fort Myers residents for reckless driving
The Florida Highway Patrol Trooper has arrested two Fort Myers residents for Reckless driving. The FHPT found a vehicle traveling up to 123 miles per hour on State Road 82 in the area of 40th Street.
Fox 4 video of boat removed from Rubicon Canal
Fox 4's photographer was on scene as crews removed a boat submerged in the water from the Rubicon Canal in Cape Coral
Cape Coral woman arrested for embezzling over $3 million from SWFL business
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – A Lee County woman was arrested yesterday after scheming to defraud her former company. Carolyn Pilgrim, a 41-year-old in charge of Action Manufacturing & Supply’s accounting department, had been depositing money into a private account, according to a press release from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Cape Coral Police investigating fatal shooting
Cape Coral Police say they are investigating a fatal shooting in the 1900 block of El Dorado Parkway West and Southwest 19th Avenue around 6 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023.
Driver flees from Collier County deputies in possible stolen vehicle
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Collier County deputies attempted to stop a car Thursday morning that they believed may have been stolen. The driver would not stop and then ran from the traffic stop in the area of Mission Hills Drive and Collier Boulevard, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.
