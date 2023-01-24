ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC2 Fort Myers

Cape Coral man arrested for squatting in Key Largo home

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men were arrested Thursday after they were found staying in a Key Largo home without the owner’s permission. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), 63-year-old John Wehrle of Cape Coral and 60-year-old Charles Huston of Colorado assumed they were ‘welcome’ at the island home on Jolly Roger Drive and strolled right through the unlocked front door.
WINKNEWS.com

School shooting threat involving BB gun in Collier County

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-28:a6b865a6c92f183461eef81c Player Element ID: 6319389857112. A loaded weapon at school, a shooting threat, and trespassing led to four arrests, all happening this week in Southwest Florida schools. Students at...
NBC 2

Naples man grabs gun when chicken wings aren’t ready

NAPLES, FLA. — Matthew Davis was in mourning. That was the explanation he gave Collier County Sheriff detectives after he was seen on video grabbing his gun because his chicken wings weren’t ready. It was January 25th, and Davis was sitting in the CCSO substation in Golden State....
WINKNEWS.com

2 sought in connection with $13K necklace theft from Miromar Outlets

Two people are being sought in connection with a Tuesday grand theft at Kay Jewelers in Miromar Outlets. The Lee County Sheriff’s office says detectives would like to speak with a man and a woman seen on security footage at the Estero outlet store where $13,000 in necklaces were stolen. If you have any information, you can call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 or leave a tip online.
NBC 2

2-year-old burned, family displaced following LaBelle house fire

LABELLE, Fla. — A family of seven is looking for housing after a fire destroyed their LaBelle home. The incident happened Monday afternoon on Shawnee Avenue. Debbie Isom said she woke up and her surroundings looked like the inside of a “red furnace.”. She said she remembers hearing...
NBC2 Fort Myers

Fugitive Friday: January 27

Every Friday, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers shares information on four fugitives authorities need help finding. Anyone with information on these four is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. 1. Mark Brewer – accused of driving drunk at more than twice the legal limit. 2. David Chery – wanted...
