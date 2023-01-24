Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Calera to Welcome First of Its Kind: The Comfort Inn & Suites HotelBryan DijkhuizenCalera, AL
Time for Some Fun! Events Happening In Birmingham and Surrounding Areas From January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023The World Around Jae and BeyondBirmingham, AL
Shoplifting Alert! New Release January 19, 2023 - Hoover Police Department Looking for Person Of Interest InvolvingThe World Around Jae and BeyondHoover, AL
Related
Shelby Reporter
Panthers surf the Green Wave in latest victory
LEEDS – Pelham girls knocked down another win against Leeds this season. The Panthers’ defense limited the Green Wave to nine or fewer points to put together a 67-31 victory on Wednesday, Jan. 25. In the opening quarter, Pelham picked up a 21-8 lead with Tiauna King and...
CBS42.com
No spectators allowed Monday at Verbena basketball game following “incidents” this week
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — There will be empty stands at an upcoming Chilton County high school basketball game after what the superintendent calls “incidents” that happened at a game in Notasulga earlier this week. On Tuesday, Verbena High School made the announcement on Facebook saying only...
‘He’s a special kid:’ Senior Win Miller powers Vestavia Hills to No. 1 ranking
Vestavia Hills’ senior Win Miller is constantly working on his game. “Win works more on his own than any player I’ve ever coached. He has added something specific to his game every offseason,” Rebels head basketball coach Patrick Davis said. “The great part is that he does it because he wants to win.”
Alabama Men's Basketball Players Speak On Darius Miles Incident
It's the first time players have spoken to the media since Miles was arrested and charged with capital murder.
tdalabamamag.com
Hueytown lengthy defender Kameron Kynard gets recruitment rolling with Marshall offer
Kameron Kynard saw his recruitment get rolling with an offer from Marshall on Jan. 18, and it was a glimpse of what is to come for the lengthy defensive back. Kynard is a product of Hueytown High School in Alabama, and he is a member of the 2024 recruiting class. Marshall is his only offer at the moment, but it will not be for long.
Troy Messenger
Damien Hart commits to Miles College
On Jan. 24, Charles Henderson senior linebacker Damien Hart announced his commitment to Miles College in Fairfield. Hart is coming off a stellar 2022 campaign in which he earned First-Team All-State, All-Messenger and Dothan Eagle Super 12 honors. He closed out his senior campaign with an area-leading 156 tackles, six tackles-for-loss, one interception and three fumble recoveries. As a junior, he also led CHHS with 107 tackles in 2021.
Shelby Reporter
Arrest reports for Oct. 28 and Jan. 15 through Jan. 21
The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Oct. 28 and Jan. 15 through Jan. 21. -Shamiya Qua’Dai Embry, 21, of Talladega, possession of marijuana second degree. Jan. 16. -Caleb Daniel Lantrip, 18, of Gardendale, minor in consumption of alcohol. -Miguel Angel Dias Reyes,...
Has Alabama Found its Next Defensive Coordinator?
Nick Saban has been searching for his next DC since Pete Golding left the Capstone on Jan. 13 to join the Ole Miss staff in the same position. But now, a screenshot from Todd Grantham's Wikipedia page is circulating social media which apparently states his newest gig. "Jeffrey Todd Grantham...
tdalabamamag.com
Salesman who sold Jeremy Pruitt his truck speaks on Alabama DC speculation
Alabama fans went crazy Thursday as a picture surfaced on social media, adding to the speculation of whether Jeremy Pruitt will return to Nick Saban’s coaching staff. The photo was of Pruitt buying a truck from a Ford dealership in Fort Payne, Ala. Crimson Tide fans immediately started thinking...
Attorney Says Darius Miles Facing Death Penalty & More
One of the most tragic cases of 2023 has been a hot topic in recent days in Alabama and even across the United States. News outlets all over have been talking about this case. Police in Tuscaloosa have charged former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and one other man with capital murder after an early morning shooting on the Tuscaloosa Strip that left Jamea Harris of Birmingham dead.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham pizza restaurant semifinalist for national award
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Birmingham restaurant owner decided to take a chance on The Magic City and it's paying off in a big way. Ryan Westover is owner and chef at Pizza Grace on Morris Avenue in Birmingham. From the beginning, he's been on a mission to make sure his pizzas stand out above all others.
Insider Claims Jeremy Pruitt Has Been Cleared by SEC
According to the sources, Jeremy Pruitt has reportedly been cleared by the Southeastern Conference to take a coaching position within the conference despite the ramifications of his actions as the head coach of the Tennessee Volunteers. Pruitt's clearing is not official, nor has it been formally announced by the conference...
wbrc.com
Man, 67, killed in Pinson crash
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 67-year-old man died in a crash January 25 in Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the man as Randy Lee Lowe of Trafford. The crash happened on Alabama 79 at McComb Street in Pinson. Authorities say Lowe was the driver and only person in...
Shelby Reporter
Remembering your roots
There is something special about the place you called home all your life. It’s that place that helped define you and turn you into the person you are today. Regardless if it is a place you escaped the day you turned 18 or could never imagine leaving, it’s your home no matter what.
Shelby Reporter
PHS makes puzzle treat for facility dog
PELHAM – Pelham High School students put their engineering skills to the test as they made a treat puzzle for the facility dog, Cricket. “Cricket joined the Pelham family last spring, and this year is her first school year working with us,” said Sarah Tarbox, Math and Engineer teacher. “Our students of all ages seem to enjoy working with Cricket. My high school students get really excited to tell me about her visits to their classrooms at the high school, and my son, who is a kindergartener at Pelham Oaks, loves seeing her when she comes to visit his school. Many of our students seem to be more at ease when Cricket is nearby.”
Staff member killed at Mortimer Jordan High School
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The superintendent says a staff member was killed Wednesday morning at Mortimer Jordan High School. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says it was called just before 7:30 a.m. The superintendent says it was an incident in the parking lot involving a school bus. Classes have been canceled for the day. WVTM13 has a crew on the scene and will bring updates as they become available.
Shelby Reporter
CHHS honors medical students with inaugural pinning ceremony
CHELSEA – Chelsea High School healthcare students donned white robes as they looked toward their futures in the health care industry during the inaugural White Jacket and CPCT Pinning Ceremony on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The First annual White Jacket and CPCT Pinning Ceremony was held in the Chelsea High...
thebamabuzz.com
5 Tuscaloosa Restaurants to fall in love with this Valentine’s Day
Hey love birds, treat yourself this Valentine’s Day and plan the dinner of your dreams for you and that special someone. Read on to find five romantic restaurants in Tuscaloosa that’ll set the mood right. 1. Chuck’s Fish. Chuck’s is serving up mouth-watering plates of sushi and...
Strange Radar Blob Moves Across Alabama
Those of us that pay close attention to the radar, may have noticed something out of the ordinary on the radar Tuesday in Alabama. An area of what appeared to be rain or thunderstorms developed south of Demoplis and moved north across the state. However, what appeared to be rain on the radar, may not […]
Alabama schools cancel Black History Month events with award-winning Black children’s author
"I think this is based in a lot of ignorance," Barnes said of the cancellations.
Comments / 0