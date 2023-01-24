ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shelby Reporter

Panthers surf the Green Wave in latest victory

LEEDS – Pelham girls knocked down another win against Leeds this season. The Panthers’ defense limited the Green Wave to nine or fewer points to put together a 67-31 victory on Wednesday, Jan. 25. In the opening quarter, Pelham picked up a 21-8 lead with Tiauna King and...
PELHAM, AL
Troy Messenger

Damien Hart commits to Miles College

On Jan. 24, Charles Henderson senior linebacker Damien Hart announced his commitment to Miles College in Fairfield. Hart is coming off a stellar 2022 campaign in which he earned First-Team All-State, All-Messenger and Dothan Eagle Super 12 honors. He closed out his senior campaign with an area-leading 156 tackles, six tackles-for-loss, one interception and three fumble recoveries. As a junior, he also led CHHS with 107 tackles in 2021.
FAIRFIELD, AL
Shelby Reporter

Arrest reports for Oct. 28 and Jan. 15 through Jan. 21

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Oct. 28 and Jan. 15 through Jan. 21. -Shamiya Qua’Dai Embry, 21, of Talladega, possession of marijuana second degree. Jan. 16. -Caleb Daniel Lantrip, 18, of Gardendale, minor in consumption of alcohol. -Miguel Angel Dias Reyes,...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Has Alabama Found its Next Defensive Coordinator?

Nick Saban has been searching for his next DC since Pete Golding left the Capstone on Jan. 13 to join the Ole Miss staff in the same position. But now, a screenshot from Todd Grantham's Wikipedia page is circulating social media which apparently states his newest gig. "Jeffrey Todd Grantham...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Attorney Says Darius Miles Facing Death Penalty & More

One of the most tragic cases of 2023 has been a hot topic in recent days in Alabama and even across the United States. News outlets all over have been talking about this case. Police in Tuscaloosa have charged former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and one other man with capital murder after an early morning shooting on the Tuscaloosa Strip that left Jamea Harris of Birmingham dead.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham pizza restaurant semifinalist for national award

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Birmingham restaurant owner decided to take a chance on The Magic City and it's paying off in a big way. Ryan Westover is owner and chef at Pizza Grace on Morris Avenue in Birmingham. From the beginning, he's been on a mission to make sure his pizzas stand out above all others.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Insider Claims Jeremy Pruitt Has Been Cleared by SEC

According to the sources, Jeremy Pruitt has reportedly been cleared by the Southeastern Conference to take a coaching position within the conference despite the ramifications of his actions as the head coach of the Tennessee Volunteers. Pruitt's clearing is not official, nor has it been formally announced by the conference...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Man, 67, killed in Pinson crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 67-year-old man died in a crash January 25 in Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the man as Randy Lee Lowe of Trafford. The crash happened on Alabama 79 at McComb Street in Pinson. Authorities say Lowe was the driver and only person in...
PINSON, AL
Shelby Reporter

Remembering your roots

There is something special about the place you called home all your life. It’s that place that helped define you and turn you into the person you are today. Regardless if it is a place you escaped the day you turned 18 or could never imagine leaving, it’s your home no matter what.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

PHS makes puzzle treat for facility dog

PELHAM – Pelham High School students put their engineering skills to the test as they made a treat puzzle for the facility dog, Cricket. “Cricket joined the Pelham family last spring, and this year is her first school year working with us,” said Sarah Tarbox, Math and Engineer teacher. “Our students of all ages seem to enjoy working with Cricket. My high school students get really excited to tell me about her visits to their classrooms at the high school, and my son, who is a kindergartener at Pelham Oaks, loves seeing her when she comes to visit his school. Many of our students seem to be more at ease when Cricket is nearby.”
PELHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Staff member killed at Mortimer Jordan High School

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The superintendent says a staff member was killed Wednesday morning at Mortimer Jordan High School. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says it was called just before 7:30 a.m. The superintendent says it was an incident in the parking lot involving a school bus. Classes have been canceled for the day. WVTM13 has a crew on the scene and will bring updates as they become available.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

CHHS honors medical students with inaugural pinning ceremony

CHELSEA – Chelsea High School healthcare students donned white robes as they looked toward their futures in the health care industry during the inaugural White Jacket and CPCT Pinning Ceremony on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The First annual White Jacket and CPCT Pinning Ceremony was held in the Chelsea High...
CHELSEA, AL
thebamabuzz.com

5 Tuscaloosa Restaurants to fall in love with this Valentine’s Day

Hey love birds, treat yourself this Valentine’s Day and plan the dinner of your dreams for you and that special someone. Read on to find five romantic restaurants in Tuscaloosa that’ll set the mood right. 1. Chuck’s Fish. Chuck’s is serving up mouth-watering plates of sushi and...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WHNT News 19

Strange Radar Blob Moves Across Alabama

Those of us that pay close attention to the radar, may have noticed something out of the ordinary on the radar Tuesday in Alabama. An area of what appeared to be rain or thunderstorms developed south of Demoplis and moved north across the state. However, what appeared to be rain on the radar, may not […]
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy