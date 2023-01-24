Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wrestling: No. 6 Ohio State puts winning ways on the line in rivalry showdown at No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State drops second straight 78-65 at No. 6 IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Fishbowl Improv to bring back annual Tides Comedy FestivalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
614now.com
This Columbus chef was named a semifinalist for the most prestigious awards in American cooking
In October of 2021, Chapman’s Eat Market was recognized as one of the top 50 restaurants in the country by the New York Times, and now a distinction that’s even more prestigious has been reeled in by the German Village Restaurant. B.J. Lieberman, head chef and co-owner of...
NBC4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber’s band Friday Night Live Music hits a high note
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber is receiving attention once again from the central Ohio community, but this time it is not about the weather forecast. A detailed profile of Gelber’s ensemble Friday Night Live Music was shared in Columbus Jewish News. The article highlights the longtime forecaster’s passion for traditional Shabbat music […]
columbusmonthly.com
Cameron Mitchell Planning Downtown Steakhouse, New Easton Restaurant
Developer Jeff Edwards has been promising to transform Downtown Columbus into a lively neighborhood full of restaurants, nightlife, public art and greenspace. Now, Edwards has the city’s biggest restaurateur on board with his vision. Cameron Mitchell Restaurants confirmed this week that it plans to open a yet-to-be named steakhouse at 155 E. Broad St. as part of the extensive renovation of PNC Plaza by Edwards Cos. Previous plans for the development have outlined a lower-level restaurant connected to an outdoor plaza. It’s notable that CMR is planning a Downtown steakhouse. Cameron Mitchell originally founded Cameron Mitchell Steakhouse (now named Mitchell’s) in 1998, just a block north from the PNC building on Third Street. In 2008, CMR famously sold three Cameron Mitchell Steakhouse locations and 19 Mitchell's Fish Market restaurants to Ruth’s Chris Steak House Inc. for $92 million. The two CMR-founded chains were then sold in 2015 to their current owner, Houston-based Landry's Inc., for $10 million. CMR’s new steakhouse may soon have company, as Smith & Wollensky, which recently departed Easton after 25 years, is eyeing a Downtown location.
Third Fridays, Festivals, And More: City Of Powell Announces 2023 Event Schedule
The City of Powell has announced its 2023 events schedule. Discover the charm of Powell’s shops, restaurants, and outdoor areas while treating your family to a summer of fun experiences when you attend a concert, festival, or Holiday celebration. Events include Third Fridays on the Green, Powell Festival, the...
Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From the Chocolate, Wine and Whiskey Festival to Disney On Ice and 614 Restaurant Week, here are things to do this weekend in central Ohio. Sweet Treats Dessert Festival: Jan. 28 Festival-goers can sample treats from more than 20 local bakers, including white chocolate popcorn, cheesecake cups, ice cream, cotton candy […]
Popular TV Shows Set in Columbus: Your City on Screen
Columbus, Ohio may not be the first place that comes to mind when thinking of TV show settings, but this Midwestern city has actually been the backdrop for a number of popular shows over the years. From classic sitcoms to contemporary dramas, Columbus has served as a setting for a wide range of genres and styles of television.
cwcolumbus.com
Search to begin for new school leader in Ohio's fourth largest school district
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WSYX) — The school board president said the search for a new superintendent for the state’s fourth-largest district would begin as soon as the board accepts Mark Raiff’s resignation tonight. The district, located north of Columbus, has four high schools, five middle schools, and...
columbusmonthly.com
From the Editor: Why the Ohio State Presidency Might be the Worst Job in Columbus
The OSU president’s post requires business sense, diplomacy, political savvy and myriad other skills. As tenures in the office grows shorter, is it time to rethink the university’s top job?. Columbus Monthly. In two-and-a-half years, Kristina Johnson experienced a rise and fall for the ages. In 2021, she...
The Best Festivals in Ohio That You Don’t Want to Miss
Ohio is home to many exciting festivals throughout the year, each one offering a unique experience for visitors. Whether you're looking for food, music, or cultural events, there's something for everyone to enjoy.
City Barbecue Opening In Delaware On February 6
The restaurant chain City Barbeque is opening its 12th central Ohio location next month in Delaware. City Barbeque’s new restaurant will start serving February 6. The 3,567 square foot eatery is located at 1200 Sunbury Rd. in Delaware’s Glennwood Commons Shopping Center. Like all City Barbeque locations, the joint will smoke all meats on-site and serve the sides and desserts the brand’s fans have come to know.
'Heartbroken and saddened': Columbus leaders react to video showing death of Tyre Nichols
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus city leaders expressed disgust Friday evening after the city of Memphis released video showing a man being fatally beaten by five officers earlier this month. The video shows police beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols for three minutes on Jan. 7. Nichols' family and lawyers likened the...
In Our Backyard: Maurice Sendak At The Columbus Museum Of Art
A wonderful, immersive experience awaits this winter at the Columbus Museum of Art. The CMA, in partnership with The Maurice Sendak Foundation, is presenting the first major retrospective of Maurice Sendak’s work since his death in 2012. The exhibition, on view until March 5, features over 150 sketches, storyboards, and paintings from the foundation’s collection.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Union County Fairgrounds Receive Donation From Local Dealership
MARYSVILLE – A familiar scene cascades amidst the panoramic view of the Union County Fairgrounds: charismatic barns, heavily-worn footpaths and an energetic nostalgia that arises from generations of wistful memories. Tucked seamlessly within the familiarity of this backdrop, though, appears a shiny, blue machine; a 2023 New Holland tractor...
Remembering the Blizzard of January 1978
Columbus and Central Ohio Weather COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 45 years ago today, Ohio endured one of its worst blizzards in living memory in a winter torm that became known as the “Great Blizzard of 1978.” January 1978 was already an unusually harsh month. A series of moderate snowstorms coupled with subfreezing temperatures from January […]
columbusmonthly.com
The Dazzling Rise and Stunning Fall of Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson
Kristina Johnson was different. Tanny Crane recognized that right away. Shortly after Ohio State University appointed Johnson its 16th president in June 2020, the new leader contacted both Crane and her mother, Loann, asking them to meet for lunch. This wasn’t surprising. Every new OSU president wants to talk to the Crane family, the owners of the Crane Group and major donors to several Central Ohio institutions, including Ohio State. But what was surprising was how quickly the call came—even before Johnson officially started at OSU—and how warm, approachable and considerate she was.
Iconic Columbus Restaurant Closing it’s Doors
The 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant — laden with aviation and military memorabilia and a stone’s throw away from John Glenn International Airport — will close its doors for good in June, it announced in a Facebook post Friday.
WKRC
Cincinnati restaurant to open third location in Columbus
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati-based mac and cheese bar is opening near Ohio State University. Keystone’s Mac Shack, a fast-casual eatery founded by Four Entertainment Group, will fill the 1,250-square-foot Gateway University District space at 1619 N. High St. that previously was a Panera Bread. It will...
Former Nationwide Children’s employee sues hospital for discrimination
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nationwide Children’s Hospital is being sued by a former employee who said she was discriminated against because of her religious beliefs. Tina Moore gave 10TV her picture and, on the phone, identified herself as a 27-year employee of the hospital and a devout Christian. The...
Presidential Scavenger Hunt Begins On First Friday Of February
First Fridays in downtown Delaware have become a local tradition. Hosted by Main Street Delaware, each is built around a theme and showcases the many stores and eateries in the city’s central business district. In honor of February’s role as a reminder of several Presidential birthdays, this coming First...
1808Delaware
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
240K+
Views
ABOUT
1808Delaware shares the stories and news of Delaware County, Ohio.http://1808delaware.com
Comments / 0