Developer Jeff Edwards has been promising to transform Downtown Columbus into a lively neighborhood full of restaurants, nightlife, public art and greenspace. Now, Edwards has the city’s biggest restaurateur on board with his vision. Cameron Mitchell Restaurants confirmed this week that it plans to open a yet-to-be named steakhouse at 155 E. Broad St. as part of the extensive renovation of PNC Plaza by Edwards Cos. Previous plans for the development have outlined a lower-level restaurant connected to an outdoor plaza. It’s notable that CMR is planning a Downtown steakhouse. Cameron Mitchell originally founded Cameron Mitchell Steakhouse (now named Mitchell’s) in 1998, just a block north from the PNC building on Third Street. In 2008, CMR famously sold three Cameron Mitchell Steakhouse locations and 19 Mitchell's Fish Market restaurants to Ruth’s Chris Steak House Inc. for $92 million. The two CMR-founded chains were then sold in 2015 to their current owner, Houston-based Landry's Inc., for $10 million. CMR’s new steakhouse may soon have company, as Smith & Wollensky, which recently departed Easton after 25 years, is eyeing a Downtown location.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO