ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
columbusmonthly.com

Cameron Mitchell Planning Downtown Steakhouse, New Easton Restaurant

Developer Jeff Edwards has been promising to transform Downtown Columbus into a lively neighborhood full of restaurants, nightlife, public art and greenspace. Now, Edwards has the city’s biggest restaurateur on board with his vision. Cameron Mitchell Restaurants confirmed this week that it plans to open a yet-to-be named steakhouse at 155 E. Broad St. as part of the extensive renovation of PNC Plaza by Edwards Cos. Previous plans for the development have outlined a lower-level restaurant connected to an outdoor plaza. It’s notable that CMR is planning a Downtown steakhouse. Cameron Mitchell originally founded Cameron Mitchell Steakhouse (now named Mitchell’s) in 1998, just a block north from the PNC building on Third Street. In 2008, CMR famously sold three Cameron Mitchell Steakhouse locations and 19 Mitchell's Fish Market restaurants to Ruth’s Chris Steak House Inc. for $92 million. The two CMR-founded chains were then sold in 2015 to their current owner, Houston-based Landry's Inc., for $10 million. CMR’s new steakhouse may soon have company, as Smith & Wollensky, which recently departed Easton after 25 years, is eyeing a Downtown location.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From the Chocolate, Wine and Whiskey Festival to Disney On Ice and 614 Restaurant Week, here are things to do this weekend in central Ohio. Sweet Treats Dessert Festival: Jan. 28  Festival-goers can sample treats from more than 20 local bakers, including white chocolate popcorn, cheesecake cups, ice cream, cotton candy […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Ted Rivers

Popular TV Shows Set in Columbus: Your City on Screen

Columbus, Ohio may not be the first place that comes to mind when thinking of TV show settings, but this Midwestern city has actually been the backdrop for a number of popular shows over the years. From classic sitcoms to contemporary dramas, Columbus has served as a setting for a wide range of genres and styles of television.
COLUMBUS, OH
1808Delaware

City Barbecue Opening In Delaware On February 6

The restaurant chain City Barbeque is opening its 12th central Ohio location next month in Delaware. City Barbeque’s new restaurant will start serving February 6. The 3,567 square foot eatery is located at 1200 Sunbury Rd. in Delaware’s Glennwood Commons Shopping Center. Like all City Barbeque locations, the joint will smoke all meats on-site and serve the sides and desserts the brand’s fans have come to know.
DELAWARE, OH
1808Delaware

In Our Backyard: Maurice Sendak At The Columbus Museum Of Art

A wonderful, immersive experience awaits this winter at the Columbus Museum of Art. The CMA, in partnership with The Maurice Sendak Foundation, is presenting the first major retrospective of Maurice Sendak’s work since his death in 2012. The exhibition, on view until March 5, features over 150 sketches, storyboards, and paintings from the foundation’s collection.
COLUMBUS, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Union County Fairgrounds Receive Donation From Local Dealership

MARYSVILLE – A familiar scene cascades amidst the panoramic view of the Union County Fairgrounds: charismatic barns, heavily-worn footpaths and an energetic nostalgia that arises from generations of wistful memories. Tucked seamlessly within the familiarity of this backdrop, though, appears a shiny, blue machine; a 2023 New Holland tractor...
MARYSVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Remembering the Blizzard of January 1978

Columbus and Central Ohio Weather COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 45 years ago today, Ohio endured one of its worst blizzards in living memory in a winter torm that became known as the “Great Blizzard of 1978.” January 1978 was already an unusually harsh month. A series of moderate snowstorms coupled with subfreezing temperatures from January […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

The Dazzling Rise and Stunning Fall of Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson

Kristina Johnson was different. Tanny Crane recognized that right away. Shortly after Ohio State University appointed Johnson its 16th president in June 2020, the new leader contacted both Crane and her mother, Loann, asking them to meet for lunch. This wasn’t surprising. Every new OSU president wants to talk to the Crane family, the owners of the Crane Group and major donors to several Central Ohio institutions, including Ohio State. But what was surprising was how quickly the call came—even before Johnson officially started at OSU—and how warm, approachable and considerate she was.
COLUMBUS, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati restaurant to open third location in Columbus

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati-based mac and cheese bar is opening near Ohio State University. Keystone’s Mac Shack, a fast-casual eatery founded by Four Entertainment Group, will fill the 1,250-square-foot Gateway University District space at 1619 N. High St. that previously was a Panera Bread. It will...
COLUMBUS, OH
1808Delaware

1808Delaware

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
240K+
Views
ABOUT

1808Delaware shares the stories and news of Delaware County, Ohio.

 http://1808delaware.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy