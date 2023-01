KNOXVILLE — Zakai Zeigler had 11 points and seven assists and No. 4 Tennessee held its 10th opponent to 50 or fewer points as the Volunteers beat Georgia 70-41 Wednesday night.Tobe Awaka came off the bench to score 10 points. Santiago Vescovi had six rebounds, four assists and six steals to go with his eight […]

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO