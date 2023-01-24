ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechSpot

These are the severance packages tech giants like Google, Meta and Amazon are offering to fired employees

TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advise you can trust. The big picture: Many tech companies saw record profits during the pandemic, which prompted them to increase investments and rapidly expand their workforce. However, with rising fears of a global recession, more and more have recently announced mass layoffs affecting thousands of employees.
geekwire.com

Lauren Sanchez plans to lead an all-female crew on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin spaceship

Lauren Sanchez is planning to follow in the footsteps of her billionaire boyfriend, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, by taking a trip aboard the suborbital rocket ship built by Bezos’ Blue Origin space venture. And she plans to bring an all-female crew with her on the mission, which she hopes will take place by early 2024.
Benzinga

Taiwan Semiconductor, Disney And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Infosys Limited INFY to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $4.69 billion before the opening bell. Infosys shares gained 0.2% to $18.15 in after-hours trading.
New York Post

Wall Street reportedly preps for biggest round of layoffs since 2008

Banks are preparing to lay off tens of thousands of workers in an industrywide bloodbath that’s expected to become Wall Street’s largest since the 2008 financial crisis, according to a report. The mass firings are looming after banks built up their workforces over the last two years as mergers and acquisitions, initial public offerings and SPACs flooded in. At the same time, most banks had halted their annual culling of 1% to 5% during the pandemic. Now, some banks are facing investment banking revenues that have been cut in half even as payrolls have ballooned. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and...
geekwire.com

What Microsoft’s numbers say about the state of the tech economy

Things really began to change in December. That’s when Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform started to lose some of its momentum, experiencing “moderated consumption growth,” in the words of Amy Hood, Microsoft’s chief financial officer, on its earnings call Tuesday afternoon. Microsoft says Azure’s revenue growth...
geekwire.com

Publicly traded cannabis fintech POSaBIT acquires three compliance software firms

POSaBIT has reached a deal with Akerna to acquire three cannabis compliance companies in an all-cash deal, broadening the suite of software products it sells to marijuana merchants in the U.S. and Canada. The Seattle-area financial tech business will pay $4 million to purchase MJ Platform, Leaf Data Systems, and...
Motley Fool

1 Megacap Tech Stock Down 28% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Microsoft's fiscal 2023 Q2 earnings report revealed a sharp slowdown, particularly in its consumer segments. This is a short-term speed bump, as Microsoft gears up to lead the artificial intelligence industry. Microsoft stock is down 28% from its all-time high, which provides a great buying opportunity. You’re reading a free...
futurumresearch.com

SAP Revenue for Q4 2022 Up 6% to $8.4B Euros as Cloud Up 30%

Analyst Take: SAP’s revenue for the fourth quarter saw another sequential quarter of healthy cloud revenue increases for the cloud and business software vendor, even as other tech companies are having tougher times with their earnings as uncertain markets and challenging global macroeconomic conditions continue. For SAP, cloud revenue...
CNET

Verizon Adds Fixed Wireless Subscribers At a Record Pace

Verizon ended the year gaining more phone and internet subscribers over the holiday season, the carrier reported in its fourth-quarter earnings call. The carrier had a positive turnaround after several difficult quarters last year in which price hikes led phone subscribers to drop their plans. Over the fourth quarter, Verizon added 217,000 postpaid net phone subscribers, a metric used by the industry as an indicator of success, though the majority were for business customers with only 41,000 consumer postpaid net subscribers, according to a press release.

