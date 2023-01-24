Banks are preparing to lay off tens of thousands of workers in an industrywide bloodbath that’s expected to become Wall Street’s largest since the 2008 financial crisis, according to a report. The mass firings are looming after banks built up their workforces over the last two years as mergers and acquisitions, initial public offerings and SPACs flooded in. At the same time, most banks had halted their annual culling of 1% to 5% during the pandemic. Now, some banks are facing investment banking revenues that have been cut in half even as payrolls have ballooned. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and...

NEW YORK STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO