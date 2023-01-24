Riley Keough's Baby Girl Makes Her Public Debut Upon Their Return Home From Mom Lisa Marie Presley's Funeral

mega

Moving forward. A few days after Lisa Marie Presley was laid to rest at the Graceland estate in Memphis, Tenn., the star's daughter, Riley Keough , was spotted at Van Nuys Airport, returning home to California with her baby girl in her arms.

The Monday, January 24, outing is the first time the tot has been seen out in public, as the actress revealed at the memorial she and husband Ben Smith-Petersen had secretly welcomed their first child last year.

The Daisy Jones & The Six lead, 33, stepped off the plane in a long tan coat, jeans and sunglasses, while the little one stayed cozy wrapped in a pale pink blanket, though her adorable face was visible for all to see.

The baby's name and day of birth is still unknown, as she was only mentioned briefly in the speech Smith-Petersen read on his wife's behalf at the emotional Sunday, January 22, memorial.

"Thank you for showing me love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters," the actress wrote, referencing late brother Benjamin Keough , who died by suicide in 2020, and her 14-year-old half-sisters, Finley and Harper Lockwood .

"Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humor, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity," Keough's message continued. "I’m a product of your heart, my sisters are a product of your heart, my brother is a product of your heart."

As OK! reported, Presley died at age 54 on January 12 after going into cardiac arrest. One week later, the new mom-of-one honored the singer by posting a throwback photo of them on Instagram with a heart emoji as the caption.

Keough and her sisters are now the only heirs of their grandfather Elvis Presley 's Graceland estate, which is where Lisa Marie is buried between the music icon and son Benjamin.

