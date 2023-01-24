Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
The Louisville Civic Orchestra Presents Heroic & Unfinished: A Tribute to Healthcare HeroesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Related
wdrb.com
Man injured after shooting in Beechmont neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Beechmont neighborhood Friday evening. Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for LMPD, says officers initially responded on a reported shooting in the 4500 block of S. 6th Street around 9:15 p.m. Police then found a man...
wdrb.com
UPDATE | Man arrested, charged with DUI after car crashes into Penn Station on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after sideswiping a vehicle and crashing into a Penn Station restaurant. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers responded on a reported vehicle vs. a building in the 10800 block of Dixie Highway around 6:40 p.m.
Louisville theatre company 'heartbroken' after colleague killed in shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville theatre company is mourning the loss of a staff member who was killed in a shooting near the building Thursday afternoon. The victim was found shot to death in the 500 block of Cooper Street, which is in the Irish Hill neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police.
WLKY.com
Mother of man shot, killed in Taylor Berry says he was turning life around before incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville mom is still looking for answers two months after her son was gunned down in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. It happened the day after Thanksgiving 2022 in the 3100 block of Taylor Boulevard. According to Louisville Metro Police, 52-year-old Corey Parker of Louisville was...
LMPD: Up to 3 people sent to hospital after vehicle crashes into building in Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries after a vehicle crashed into a restaurant in Valley Station Thursday according to officials. Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) said a truck swiped another car which sent the truck crashing through the window of a building in the 10800 block of Dixie Highway.
Man, woman shot at while in their car on Manslick Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and woman are recovering from injuries they sustained in a shooting in Louisville's Hazelwood neighborhood on Thursday night. The two victims were in a car in a business' parking lot in the 4400 block of Manslick Road when someone began shooting at them from outside the car, according to Louisville Metro Police.
WLKY.com
29-year-old wanted on drug charges arrested after short standoff in Jeffersonville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Indiana police have arrested a 29-year-old man after a short standoff on Thursday. It was one of two standoffs in the city that day. Indiana State Police said they were investigating the whereabouts of Jerome Miller, of Jeffersonville, for a felony warrant related to possession of meth in Harrison County.
wdrb.com
Louisville theater staff mourning the loss of colleague in Irish Hill shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who was shot to death in Louisville's Irish Hill neighborhood was a staff member at a Louisville theater. The Commonwealth Theatre Center, located at 1123 Payne Street, posted on its website Thursday that a man found shot to death just before 4 p.m. on Cooper Street was on the theater's administrative staff. However, the theater did not identify him by name.
Wave 3
SWAT situation at Jeffersonville apartment complex, man arrested
Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg announced new investments in the city to help combat homelessness and provide more affordable housing. Brides panic after Jeffersontown bridal shop declares bankruptcy. Updated: 13 hours ago. The Bridal Suite of Louisville filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on Tuesday. Bardstown PD donates confiscated grow lamps to...
wdrb.com
Police continue to search for suspect after teen shot in drive-thru at Louisville McDonald's
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A McDonald's drive-thru lane became a crime scene Tuesday night. The Louisville Metro Police Department says someone tried to rob the business and shot a teenage employee in the process. Investigators are still looking for suspects. It happened at the McDonald's near the intersection of Preston...
Louisville teen arrested for shooting man walking his dog in Taylor Berry
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville teen is facing charges after he confessed to robbing and shooting a stranger who was walking their dog in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. Deshaun Jackson, 18, has been charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree assault in connection to the incident. According to Jackson's arrest...
WLKY.com
Man dies in Washington County, KY crash; police say snow may be factor
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ky. — A man is dead after a crash in Washington County, Kentucky, and police say they believe snow may have contributed. Police said the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Thursday on Highway 555, south of the Mayes Creek intersection. They said a man lost control of...
LMPD ‘prepared’ for possible protests after Memphis bodycam footage is released
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are preparing to release police video depicting five Memphis officers beating a Black man whose death resulted in murder charges and provoked outrage at the country’s latest instance of police brutality. The officers, all of whom are Black, were charged Thursday with murder and...
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor Case
Two Louisville police officers were shot Wednesday night during a protest over the Kentucky grand jury’s decision earlier in the day that none of the officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor will be held accountable.
wdrb.com
Tyre Nichols' brutal beating by police shown on video
Louisville to buy hotel from Greenberg campaign donor despite prior concerns. George Stinson has been trying to sell his property to the city for more than a year. The homelessness crisis in Smoketown "killed my project," he said.
Wave 3
Suspect arrested in connection to woman’s death from Breckenridge Lane shooting
Lee Smith was always giving back. His last act of giving was to donate his organs. Darrell Taylor was convicted of violating an inmate’s civil rights in October. Louisville Trader Joe’s workers are voting to possibly join an union. Updated: 7 hours ago. Trader Joe's in St. Matthews...
Police arrest boyfriend of woman killed in Breckenridge Lane shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was arrested after a woman was shot and killed just south of Hikes Point. Police say the victim was his girlfriend and the couple had a 2-month old child. Brendan Bell, 21, was charged with murder (domestic violence) and receiving stolen property, according to...
signsofthetimes.com
Woman Killed After Denny’s Sign Falls on Car
Strong winds are being blamed for toppling a Denny’s sign that fell on a car, killing one woman and injuring two others. The sign in Elizabethtown, KY was captured on surveillance video as it fell 80 feet, the WLKY news station reports. “The sign actually hit the back seat,...
wdrb.com
'Grandmaster Jay' sentenced for pointing rifle at officers during Breonna Taylor protest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- John Johnson, a militia leader who goes by the name "Grandmaster Jay," was sentenced Thursday in Jefferson Circuit Court to one year in prison for pointing a rifle at five police officers during the Breonna Taylor protests in 2020. Johnson is already serving seven years and...
WLTX.com
Police: 14-year-old charged with murder after deadly hit-and-run in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested and charged a 14-year-old boy in connection to a deadly hit-and-run last Wednesday. Police say he has been charged with murder, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid, theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 (stolen vehicle), and no operators license.
Comments / 0