ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Ada County coroner IDs man shot, killed by Boise police in Texas Roadhouse parking lot

By Alex Brizee, Sally Krutzig
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y0eoS_0kPtvm8A00

The Ada County Coroner’s Office has identified a Boise man as the victim of Monday’s fatal police shooting.

Eli Nash, 32, was shot and killed by a Boise officer around 4:30 p.m. Monday in front of a Texas Roadhouse restaurant on Fairview within the Meridian Crossroads area, according to the coroner’s office and previous Idaho Statesman reporting .

The male officer, who was uninjured, has not been identified. Police spokesperson Haley Williams declined to provide additional information to the Statesman on Tuesday morning.

Nash pleaded guilty to two felony counts of the possession of sexually exploitative child material in 2018 and spent three years in prison before being released on parole, according to online court and prison records. According to the Department of Correction’s most-wanted page, Nash violated his parole, and authorities began searching for him on Nov. 13.

Interim Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar told reporters Monday following the shooting that Nash had a warrant for “absconding his parole,” which is why Boise officers and authorities from the Idaho Department of Correction were attempting to take Nash into custody.

Officers were trying “to remove him from a car when he produced a weapon,” according to a Monday news release . Winegar said the weapon appeared to be a firearm.

The officer then shot and killed Nash after being “forced to discharge his weapon” and shot the man, the release said. Nash died at the scene after authorities attempted to provide medical aid, police said. He was pronounced dead at 8:20 p.m., the coroner’s report showed.

No civilians were injured, though some witnessed the shooting. Winegar said he did not know why the arrest was being made in the parking lot of a restaurant, which remained open after the shooting .

“I can’t comment on where the best place for an arrest is,” Winegar said Monday. “But when we have a violent or a wanted suspect who is absconding parole, it’s in everybody’s best interest that we get them into custody as quickly as possible for everyone’s safety.”

The Garden City Police Department is leading the investigation into the shooting. The agency declined the provide additional information. The Boise Police Department also will conduct an internal investigation, according to the news release, which is BPD policy.

This was the second police shooting in the Treasure Valley in January, and both have involved Boise police. The department was involved in three police shootings last year.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Post Register

SE Boise man faces charges for cutting down park trees

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — January 26th, 2023. The Boise Dev report that Adam Liegner, a Boise man, is facing a malicious injury to property charge after cutting down trees that he believed belonged to him, but instead, were owned by Ada County as public property. On top of cutting...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

BPD stops a burglary in progress

Boise, ID (CBS2) — Bosie Police responded to a burglary in progress on Jan 26, 2023, around 4 AM at the 1700 block of South Broadway. When Boise police arrived they found Jon Nobles, 44, of Emmett using power tools to gain entry into two change machines and an ATM. Nobles refused to comply with officers and forced his way through the drywall into the adjoining business but he was apprehended through the use of a Bosie Police K9 unit.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Boise Police release name of officer who shot man in Meridian

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise Police Department released the name of the officer who shot 32 year-old Eli Nash. The department identified the officer as K. Paporello, a 23-year veteran of the department. A police officer with the same first initial, last name, and length of service with BPD was involved in a shooting on November 21st, 2022.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Police: Man killed after stepping into eastbound lanes I-184

Boise, ID (CBS2) — Idaho State Police is investigating a crash that happened at approximately 6:16 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say a 20-year-old man, Kobe Stanard of Kuna, stepped into traffic in the eastbound lanes of I-184 near milepost 2, in Boise. A 41-year-old woman from Nampa hit Stanard....
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Kuna man killed after stepping into traffic on Connector

BOISE, Idaho — A 20-year-old man died after stepping into traffic on Interstate 184 ("Connector") near the Curtis Road exit, Idaho State Police said Wednesday night. Ada County Coroner Richard Riffle on Thursday afternoon identified the man as Kobe Stanard from Kuna. Information sent out by ISP Wednesday night and included in an earlier version of this story said the man, then unnamed, was from Boise.
KUNA, ID
Post Register

Drug bust in Nampa

Boise, ID (CBS2) — The Nampa Police Department Special Investigations Unit along with the Canyon County Narcotics Unit, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Idaho State Police arrested a man with fentanyl pills and methamphetamine he intended to traffic and sell. 29 guns, of which three were confirmed to...
NAMPA, ID
MIX 106

Nampa Braces For Massive ‘Kangaroo Invasion’ This Saturday

It's the first Saturday without football since August and if you're looking for something exciting, educational, and entertaining, join the Treasure Valley Saturday for the Canyon County Kid's Expo. The family-friendly event is a place to take the kids, and there are many activities for adults and children. Once again,...
NAMPA, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho cop fatally shoots man while trying to arrest him

BOISE, Idaho. (AP) — A Boise police officer shot and killed a man Monday while law enforcement officials were trying to take the man into custody on alleged felony charges, according to police. At about 4:30 p.m. Monday, city police officers and Idaho Department of Correction fugitive recovery agents were looking for the man in West Boise, the Boise Police Department said in a statement. Officers were trying to remove...
BOISE, ID
Idaho Statesman

Idaho Statesman

Boise, ID
5K+
Followers
252
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nestled in the Treasure Valley where the desert meets the Rocky Mountains, Boise is one of the country's most likable and livable areas. Boise offers the cultural experiences of a large metropolitan area with the feel of a small town. The location and mild climate encourage a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities all within a short distance of downtown. Whether readers are tapping a keyboard, watching a video or combing through the newspaper, the Idaho Statesman connects them to what is happening in their community and the world.

 https://www.idahostatesman.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy