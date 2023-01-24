ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

FJB#1
3d ago

sideshow Bob and Jay inslee that's exactly why. the destroyers of the state of Washington they keep cheating their way in voting don't even matter we need to do something before the entire state is total communist.

Dave Slocum
3d ago

Third highest in the country, way to go dip weed Inslee. Leave it to the two worst governors in the United States to lead their states in the top 3 in gas pricing. Inslee and Newsome need voted out before they spread their Dictator diseased ways nation wide!

Dru
3d ago

Thank your democrat friends since they are the ones keeping inslee in office. They should be proud of the pain they inflict on everyone including the poorer class of citizens. They must be proud

The Daily Score

OR, WA, and BC Must Invest Beyond Gas

MEDIA CONTACT: Emily Moore, Director, Climate and Energy Program, Sightline Institute, emily@sightline.org. SEATTLE, WA – As public concern grows over the health dangers of gas appliances in homes and the impacts of climate-warming fuels on their economies, Oregon, Washington, and British Columbia should look to a future energy system that is gas-free. To get there, leaders in the region should stop subsidizing the buildout of new gas pipe infrastructure and explore alternative energy systems like “GeoNetworks,” neighborhood-wide ground source heat pumps. That’s according to new analyses from the think tank Sightline Institute.
WASHINGTON STATE
Tri-City Herald

All 3 sites for a proposed new WA airport are near JBLM. Is that a deal breaker?

A new commercial airport built near Joint Base Lewis–McChord would be incompatible with the military’s aviation operations and mission-readiness requirements, a JBLM official told The News Tribune. “All three proposed sites … would disrupt fixed-wing and helicopter training and operational requirements,” JBLM spokesperson Joseph Piek recently wrote in...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXRO.com

WA has 530 bridges in Poor condition; 38 local bridges included

While the State Route 109 bridge project to stabilize that structure was recently completed, and traffic has returned to normal, many other bridges locally are in poor condition and will need repair. The Washington State Department of Transportation is responsible for inspecting the approximately 7,300 bridges within the road systems,...
WASHINGTON STATE
livingsnoqualmie.com

Expect Congestion Near the I-90/SR-18 Interchange Next Week

SR-18 The westbound climbing lane will be closed two miles south of the interchange from 8 am to 3 pm each day from Monday, January 30, to Saturday, February 4. On Tuesday and Wednesday of that same week, there will also be short-term shoulder closures near the interchange from 7 am to 3 pm.
WASHINGTON STATE
KXL

Jay Inslee’s “Not A Tax” Costs Washingtonians A Bundle

Crazy carbon rules created here in the Pacific Northwest rarely help anyone or anything, including the environment. But there may be a tiny bit of good news in Governor Jay Inslee’s latest madness. Technically it’s not a new tax. But you won’t be able to tell that when you...
WASHINGTON STATE
97 Rock

Could Turning on Red Become Illegal In Washington State?

Turning right on red at an intersection is second nature to most drivers. Under Washington State Law it is legal to turn on red (after you come to a complete stop) in all but three circumstances described in WAC 468-95-250. In layman's terms... you can turn on red unless a sign is posted specifically prohibiting it, a Pedestrian is in the crosswalk, or traffic is coming from the other direction . That could soon change.
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Horizon Air says farewell to Q400 turboprop

SEATTLE — The Q400 turboprop took its last flight for Horizon Air this week and it was an emotional moment for the pilots and crew. It's a business move to streamline the airline's fleet and a first in the airline's history. It's a daily flight connecting an immeasurable number...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXL

Tina Kotek Is Blowing Your Money Right Out Of The Gate

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek plans to flush a lot of your money into the Homeless Industrial Complex. You know: organizations that don’t actually solve the problem of people sleeping on the streets, but they know there’s a lot of money to be made. Last year, Multnomah county and...
OREGON STATE
Tri-City Herald

New report ranks WA in top 10 worst states to spend retirement. Here are reasons why

If you or a loved one are living in Washington state and nearing retirement, it might be a good idea to consider a different locale. A new report from personal finance website WalletHub ranked the best states to spend retirement. While locations such as Virginia and Florida landed at the top of the list, Washington state ranked 43rd, effectively being the 7th-worst state for retirement.
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Surprise! Saturday Snow in Tri-Cities and Most of Washington

I hope you haven't taken your winter snow tires off your car yet because winter is not over in Tri-Cities!. Maybe you are expecting snow this weekend but I wasn't. Now the forecast for Saturday calls for snow and high wind over large parts of Washington State, but how strong will this storm be? You can see from the collection of Washington State city forecasts below, snow and wind will be everywhere.
WASHINGTON STATE
intothelightadventures.com

Beautiful Scenic Drive in WA

Beautiful Scenic Drive in WA, continuing across White Pass the views are amazing. Traces of snow here and there along the way. A wall made out of rocks to help stop rocks from rolling across the highway as they slide down the mountain sides. We did drive by a huge pile of glass on the side of the road. One can only imagine a rock might have hit a car window. I was watching for that after I saw the glass.
WASHINGTON STATE
97 Rock

SSC Hearing Biggest Case in Washington State History

It's not an exaggeration. The Washington State Supreme Court began hearing arguments today on whether SB 5096, passed in 2021, is Constitutional. The bill would create a 7% tax on capital gains. The authors of the bill framed capital gains as an excise tax, and that is where the focus of the fight lies.
WASHINGTON STATE
