Read full article on original website
Related
WSAW
Habitat for Humanity taking applications for two partner families
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Habitat for Humanity is looking for their next two partner families. Applications for the Habitat for Humanity of Wausau Home Ownership Program will be accepted Feb. 1-March 24. Applicants should be currently living in substandard or inadequate housing, seeking housing that will not exceed 30% of...
WSAW
The Neighbors’ Place moves in the Community Partner Campus
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Neighbors’ Place has a new place to call home. The non-profit food bank relocated to its new location on Grand Avenue inside the new Community Partners Campus. The Neighbors’ Place doesn’t just serve the greater Wausau area, the non-profit organization also supports all of...
WSAW
Gov. Evers, Lt. Gov. Rodriguez visit Wausau on statewide tour highlighting mental health
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Following the State of the State address on Tuesday, Gov. Tony Evers, Lt. Gov. Sarah Rodriguez, and administration members visited Wausau on Wednesday to highlight mental health resources. Secretary Amy Pechacek from the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development and Secretary Emilie Amundson from the Wisconsin Department...
WSAW
First Student tells Wausau parents they’ve made changes to improve bussing service
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - First Student, the company that provides transportation for students in the Wausau School District, said it’s many changes to hopefully improve its reliability. Since the school year started, parents have reported frustrations over canceled and delayed routes. The letter to parents states First Student recently...
WSAW
Granite House will replace North Central Health Care’s Community Corner Clubhouse
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Granite House is picking up where the Community Corner Clubhouse left off. North Central Health Care’s Community Corner Clubhouse closed its door in October of last year because of a lack of funding. Now, the Granite House will be replacing the organization that once helped adults struggling with mental illness and drug abuse.
WSAW
SPASH teen signs apprenticeship with Carpenter’s Union
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A SPASH teen is starting to build his career as a youth apprentice after enrolling as a registered apprentice with the Carpenter’s Union. Owen Kirsteatter is the first youth apprentice in the state to dually enroll as a registered apprentice. He will be working with Boldt Construction for the apprenticeship and said he is looking forward to getting a head start in the industry.
WSAW
Program that connects military members with veterans in hospice seeks volunteers
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - An area program is in need of those with military backgrounds to provide companionship to veterans receiving hospice services. ProMedica offers hospice and palliative care services throughout the greater central Wisconsin area. It was previously called Heartland Hospice. It facilitates several volunteer programs, however, the Vet to Vet program is one of the ways veterans are honored.
WSAW
City of Marshfield preparing for inaugural ‘Snow Fest’
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - From coffee to DJs, and even a snow sculpting contest, the City of Marshfield is looking to make the most of their first annual ‘Snow Fest’ this Saturday for all to enjoy. “I’ve been thinking of doing something like this for a couple of...
WSAW
Hypothermia and frostbite remain as major issues for area hospitals
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With temperatures taking a severe dip over the weekend, a common question that rises is when can staying in the cold for an extended period of time be unsafe?. Hypothermia is a condition that occurs when you’re body is too cold to function normally. It causes...
WSAW
Vacant buildings in Stevens Point being redeveloped into new businesses
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - While business may be booming in Stevens Point, an even larger business boom is in the making. Multiple businesses will be turning unused, vacant buildings into new stores for shoppers. The businesses are part of a redevelopment project by developers hoping to bring in new...
WSAW
Annual Ice Glow event to be held Saturday evening at Auburndale School Forest
AUBURNDALE, Wis. (WSAW) -- The Auburndale High School FFA program will host its 2nd annual Ice Glow on Saturday, Jan. 28. The event is held at the Auburndale School Forest, located at 10704 Park Ave. in Auburndale. The event is Saturday from 5-9 p.m. The school forest’s mulch trails will...
WSAW
Marshfield Clinic Research Institute studies flu transmission during pandemic
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Clinic Research Institute was a key part of a CDC-led study that found households’ spread of flu during the second flu season of the COVID-19 pandemic was more than twice as high as it was prior to the pandemic. The CDC study published...
WSAW
WisDOT holding public meeting regarding US 51 project in Minocqua
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will hold a public involvement meeting to discuss proposed options for US 51 between the Minocqua Lake bridge and Front Street in Minocqua. The purpose of the project is to repair concrete pavement joints, upgrade curb ramps to ADA standards, replace...
WSAW
DNR announces 1st case of CWD in wild deer in Waupaca County
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease in Waupaca County. This is the first confirmed wild CWD-positive deer in the county. CWD is a fatal disease of the nervous system in deer, moose, elk, and reindeer.
washingtoncounty.news
Rogers family donates land to Town of Wausau
The family of D.A. ‘Buster’ and Mollie Rogers donated the land and building where the family’s original homestead once stood to the Town of Wausau for use as a community activities venue. Buster and Mollie Rogers lived their entire lives in Washington County and were married in...
WSAW
Clients of Schofield salon say they paid hundreds of dollars for services they did not receive
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Customers of a business in Schofield are expressing their frustrations after they say they paid for services they did not receive. It comes as the Everest Metro Police Department asked for people to report if they believe they “have been a victim of theft” by Meraki Salon, formally known as Meraki Salon and Tattoo.
Wausau investment broker charged in $1.9M securities fraud
A Wausau investment agent who defrauded clients of an estimated $1.9 million is facing decades in federal prison, after the U.S. Dept. of Justice filed criminal charges against him this week. Anthony “Tony” Liddle, who owned Prosper Wealth Management in Rhinelander and Wausau, has already been barred from the industry....
cwbradio.com
Two Marshfield Manufacturers Selected as Finalists for the 34th Annual Manufacturer of the Year Awards
Twenty-eight Wisconsin manufacturers have been selected as finalists for the 34th Annual Manufacturer of the Year (MOTY) Awards. As part of the state’s largest industry, Wisconsin’s 9,000 manufacturing companies employ nearly a half million people. Manufacturers produce $68 billion in economic output for the state each year. The...
wearegreenbay.com
Wild deer tests positive for CWD in Waupaca County, Wisconsin DNR confirms
HARRISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A hunter-harvested deer in Waupaca County tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), prompting bans to be renewed. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirmed the positive test result from the 2-year-old doe in a release on Thursday. As a result of the CWD...
WSAW
Briq’s to reopen Weston location for the season on Saturday
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Central Wisconsin-based ice cream shop Briq’s says it will reopen its Weston location for the season on Saturday. Temps are expected to be in the teens, but that likely won’t discourage its loyal customers. Briq’s announced Weston will open at 11 a.m. The Wausau...
Comments / 0