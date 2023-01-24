ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

WSAW

Habitat for Humanity taking applications for two partner families

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Habitat for Humanity is looking for their next two partner families. Applications for the Habitat for Humanity of Wausau Home Ownership Program will be accepted Feb. 1-March 24. Applicants should be currently living in substandard or inadequate housing, seeking housing that will not exceed 30% of...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

The Neighbors’ Place moves in the Community Partner Campus

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Neighbors’ Place has a new place to call home. The non-profit food bank relocated to its new location on Grand Avenue inside the new Community Partners Campus. The Neighbors’ Place doesn’t just serve the greater Wausau area, the non-profit organization also supports all of...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Granite House will replace North Central Health Care’s Community Corner Clubhouse

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Granite House is picking up where the Community Corner Clubhouse left off. North Central Health Care’s Community Corner Clubhouse closed its door in October of last year because of a lack of funding. Now, the Granite House will be replacing the organization that once helped adults struggling with mental illness and drug abuse.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

SPASH teen signs apprenticeship with Carpenter’s Union

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A SPASH teen is starting to build his career as a youth apprentice after enrolling as a registered apprentice with the Carpenter’s Union. Owen Kirsteatter is the first youth apprentice in the state to dually enroll as a registered apprentice. He will be working with Boldt Construction for the apprenticeship and said he is looking forward to getting a head start in the industry.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WSAW

Program that connects military members with veterans in hospice seeks volunteers

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - An area program is in need of those with military backgrounds to provide companionship to veterans receiving hospice services. ProMedica offers hospice and palliative care services throughout the greater central Wisconsin area. It was previously called Heartland Hospice. It facilitates several volunteer programs, however, the Vet to Vet program is one of the ways veterans are honored.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WSAW

City of Marshfield preparing for inaugural ‘Snow Fest’

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - From coffee to DJs, and even a snow sculpting contest, the City of Marshfield is looking to make the most of their first annual ‘Snow Fest’ this Saturday for all to enjoy. “I’ve been thinking of doing something like this for a couple of...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

Hypothermia and frostbite remain as major issues for area hospitals

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With temperatures taking a severe dip over the weekend, a common question that rises is when can staying in the cold for an extended period of time be unsafe?. Hypothermia is a condition that occurs when you’re body is too cold to function normally. It causes...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

WisDOT holding public meeting regarding US 51 project in Minocqua

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will hold a public involvement meeting to discuss proposed options for US 51 between the Minocqua Lake bridge and Front Street in Minocqua. The purpose of the project is to repair concrete pavement joints, upgrade curb ramps to ADA standards, replace...
MINOCQUA, WI
WSAW

DNR announces 1st case of CWD in wild deer in Waupaca County

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease in Waupaca County. This is the first confirmed wild CWD-positive deer in the county. CWD is a fatal disease of the nervous system in deer, moose, elk, and reindeer.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
washingtoncounty.news

Rogers family donates land to Town of Wausau

The family of D.A. ‘Buster’ and Mollie Rogers donated the land and building where the family’s original homestead once stood to the Town of Wausau for use as a community activities venue. Buster and Mollie Rogers lived their entire lives in Washington County and were married in...
WAUSAU, FL
WausauPilot

Wausau investment broker charged in $1.9M securities fraud

A Wausau investment agent who defrauded clients of an estimated $1.9 million is facing decades in federal prison, after the U.S. Dept. of Justice filed criminal charges against him this week. Anthony “Tony” Liddle, who owned Prosper Wealth Management in Rhinelander and Wausau, has already been barred from the industry....
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Briq’s to reopen Weston location for the season on Saturday

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Central Wisconsin-based ice cream shop Briq’s says it will reopen its Weston location for the season on Saturday. Temps are expected to be in the teens, but that likely won’t discourage its loyal customers. Briq’s announced Weston will open at 11 a.m. The Wausau...
WESTON, WI

