STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A SPASH teen is starting to build his career as a youth apprentice after enrolling as a registered apprentice with the Carpenter’s Union. Owen Kirsteatter is the first youth apprentice in the state to dually enroll as a registered apprentice. He will be working with Boldt Construction for the apprenticeship and said he is looking forward to getting a head start in the industry.

STEVENS POINT, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO