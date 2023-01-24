Read full article on original website
First Citizens are announced
PENDLETON – The Pendleton Chamber of Commerce honored its first citizens at a banquet tonight (Friday) at the Pendleton Convention Center. Woman of the Year is Margaret Gianotti and Man of the year is Tim Hawkins. The Volunteer of the Year is Matt Terjeson. The Pendleton Air Museum was...
Scholarship opportunities from the SPC Mabry James Anders Memorial Foundation
BAKER CITY – The SPC. Mabry James Anders Memorial Foundation has announced that they will once again be offering scholarships. Deadline to apply is April 1, 2023. The SPC. Mabry James Anders Memorial Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to raising funds and facilitating programs to enhance education for students in the Baker City area.
Crossroads Carnegie Art Center Launches “Pay What You Can” Model
BAKER CITY – (Release from Crossroads Carnegie Art Center) Crossroads Carnegie Art Center Inc in Baker City, Oregon is thrilled to announce the starting of a bold new project “Pay What You Can” payment model for their classes starting in late February/early March thru 2023. In 2023,...
Elgin High School Musicians Perform for the State Symphonic Band
ELGIN – Music is an artform, and the Elgin School District is producing quite a cast of audible artists. So proficient are these young musicians that five Elgin High School band students auditioned for, and were invited to play in, the Oregon All State Symphonic Band. These proficient players, and the instruments they played, were Andrew Buckley-trumpet, Sofie Adams-flute, Abbigale Saffell-percussion, Charlee Morehead-flute, and Megan Duffy-clarinet.
Kennewick voters to decide on school levy
KENNEWICK – The Kennewick School District will ask voters to decide on an educational programs and operations levy on February 14. The district said ballots should arrive this week. The district ran levy elections in both February and April 2022 that failed to pass. The district said it is...
Pendleton names new airport manager
PENDLETON – Pendleton’s airport tower manager is going to be taking over responsibilities for ground operations as well. Economic Development Director Steve Chrisman announced that Dan Bandel will be the new airport manager for Eastern Oregon Regional Airport. Bandel has spent years ensuring the skies above Pendleton are...
The man behind this long-familiar voice in the Tri-Cities is in need of help
“Chuck provided the Tri-Cities and surrounding communities with decades of entertainment and love.”
Cache Creek Gangway to be Closed for Construction
ENTERPRISE – (Release from the U.S. Forest Service) The Hells Canyon National Recreation Area would like to inform visitors that the Cache Creek Dock Gangway will be closed February 10th through February 12th for construction. The project will include the reflooring of the gangplank. Visitors are reminded that self...
‘Highly orchestrated’ car crash insurance fraud ends badly for Tri-Cities man
His crimes and lies to the FBI were “serious, complex,” said federal prosecutors.
Pendleton Inmate Dies in Custody
An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Thomas James Kjersten, died on Monday, Jan. 23. Kjersten was incarcerated at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution (EOCI) in Pendleton and passed away at the facility. As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police have been notified, and the State Medical Examiner will determine cause of death.
Lakefront hot springs and history meet at a remote Oregon resort
Driving up to The Lodge at Hot Lake Springs in La Grande, Oregon, you might be struck by the grandeur of the building. Situated at the base of Craig Mountain and overlooking the expanse of the Grande Ronde Valley, the sprawling property with its neon sign “Hot Lake Springs” is a blend of stark isolation and historical intrigue. Travelers come for the hot springs but stay for the beauty of the area — and you don’t have to be a guest of the hotel to experience it.
This Oregon town lets you dig for 33-million-year-old fossils and take them home
Three hours east of Portland, in a town of 450 people, the local high school doubles as an amateur archaeological dig. Some 33 million years ago, the land was a sprawling forest of ancient deciduous redwoods, sycamore trees, maples, oaks, alders and elms.
Is Beloved Tri-Cities Fabric Store Closing or Moving?
A car has been spotted driving around the Tri-Cities area with a sign on top that says Closing Sale and mentions large percentage discounts for a beloved Kennewick Fabric Store. Is this really true?. Car Advertising Kennewick Fabric Store Closing Sale Spotted. There is a car driving around the Tri-Cities...
62-year-old Yamhill County man dies in prison
PENDLETON, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections adult in custody, Thomas James Kjersten, passed away January 23, 2023, the Dept. of Corrections said in a press release. Kjersten was incarcerated at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution (EOCI) in Pendleton and passed away at the facility. "As with all in-custody...
Violent Pendleton Shooting Suspect Apprehended by Deputies
The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office announced the apprehension of a wanted shooting suspect. The man shot the victim in the arm, the victim had to have part of his arm amputated. The UCSO says the charges against 35-year-old Travis Laib of Pendelton included, according to officials:. "..felony charges of Assault...
Man accused of ‘executing’ Kennewick woman on snowy rural road near E. Wenatchee
A father and his 15-year-old daughter were out for a driving lesson when they saw the brutal attack.
Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office asks for bomb squad after arrest in recent shooting
PENDLETON — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest Tuesday night, Jan. 24, in the recent shooting outside Pendleton that resulted in one man losing part of his arm. The sheriff's office reported detectives at approximately 6:25 p.m. arrested Travis Allen Laib, 35, for first-degree assault, felon...
OSP investigates suspicious devices found during Pendleton eviction
PENDLETON, Ore. — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) called the Oregon State Police Explosives Unit on January 25 after “suspicious devices” were found in a home being cleared under court-ordered eviction, according to a press release from UCSO. Deputies responded to a home on Brower...
Teen arrested for allegedly pointing gun towards other teens
KENNEWICK – A teenage boy was arrested Thursday afternoon for allegedly pointing a handgun towards a group of teens who were walking near Lampson Stadium. At 12:30 p.m., officers from the Kennewick Police Department responded to a weapons complaint at Kennewick High School. Witnesses reported that a teenage male, who was a passenger in a vehicle, was pointing a handgun towards the group who were walking on the sidewalk.
Tacoma man who died in Yakima Valley crash wasn’t shot after all, autopsy shows
The driver who ran from the crash is facing vehicular homicide charges.
