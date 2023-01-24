Driving up to The Lodge at Hot Lake Springs in La Grande, Oregon, you might be struck by the grandeur of the building. Situated at the base of Craig Mountain and overlooking the expanse of the Grande Ronde Valley, the sprawling property with its neon sign “Hot Lake Springs” is a blend of stark isolation and historical intrigue. Travelers come for the hot springs but stay for the beauty of the area — and you don’t have to be a guest of the hotel to experience it.

