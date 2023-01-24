ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Action News Jax

Fantasy Football: Two stars to fade (and one trend to buy in on) in 2023

By Mo Castillo, Yahoo Sports
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wgmT4_0kPtuNIK00

In the same way we start thinking of what could've been at the end of every year, so too do fantasy football managers think about what could've been with their seasons. I know personally, I haven't stopped thinking about what could've been if I had drafted one of the eventual top-scoring quarterbacks as opposed to the likes of Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. And because I didn't have the results I wanted from either of those two signal-callers, I will likely be fading them in my 2023 drafts.

I'm sure I'm not the only one who's already thinking about which players they're either fading completely in next season's drafts or who they definitely won't be paying ADP for.

Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don reveals whom he's fading in 2023 as well, in the video above!

Top players to fade in 2023

Back in the 2022 draft season, Dalton made a bold claim of fading Travis Kelce. The thought process and analysis were sound: Kelce was a year older, and he wouldn't have Tyreek Hill around to attract defensive attention.

Of course, we now know Dalton and everyone else who doubted Kelce would end up wrong, with him cruising to yet another TE1 finish.

Dalton is undeterred for this year, though, as he'll be fading Kelce yet again in 2023!

Another star Dalton is fading is Arizona Cardinals quarterback, Kyler Murray. Murray's season was lost after suffering a torn ACL, and his ACL surgery recovery will likely hinder his performance as a dual-threat QB. Not only that, but the Cardinals offense as a whole is in limbo, what with Kliff Kingsbury out of the picture and rumors of a DeAndre Hopkins trade emerging.

It's not all fades and negatives though — Dalton also highlights a positive trend drafters need to keep in mind for 2023, specifically related to rookie wide receivers.

Check out his full analysis in the video above!

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Report: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray expected to miss start of 2023 season, may not return until 2nd half

Kyler Murray's late-2022 injury is going to play a big role in his 2023 season. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Arizona Cardinals quarterback is expected to miss the start of next season as he rehabs his torn ACL and meniscus. Murray and the Cardinals are reportedly so dedicated to making sure he comes back at 100% that it's possible he might not return to the field until halfway through the 2023 season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Action News Jax

NFC Championship Game: Eagles roll past 49ers 31-7

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles used a bruising ground game, a strong defensive effort and a gambling coach to punch a ticket to Super Bowl LVII, defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 to win Sunday’s NFC Championship Game. The victory, witnessed by first lady Jill Biden, Anaheim Angels...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Action News Jax

If DeMeco Ryans goes to Texans, Broncos' head coaching search looks even worse

Who would have thought that Nathaniel Hackett would land on his feet before the Denver Broncos did?. The Broncos fired Hackett, who was hired as the New York Jets' offensive coordinator this week, with two games left during his lone season as their head coach. That starting an important coaching search. It was the first big moment for new owner and CEO Greg Penner, whose ownership group bought the team last spring for $4.65 billion.
DENVER, CO
Action News Jax

2023 NFL playoffs: Eagles win NFC championship, book trip to Super Bowl with rout of banged-up 49ers

The Philadelphia Eagles are headed to the Super Bowl after beating the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC championship game on Sunday. 49ers starting quarterback Brock Purdy had to leave the game in the first half with an elbow injury. He returned in the third quarter after backup Josh Johnson was ruled out with a concussion. The Eagles defense never relented, nor did their run game, which saw Miles Sanders, Jalen Hurts and Boston Scott each score rushing touchdowns.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Action News Jax

Trent Williams bodyslams K'von Wallace to turf; both players ejected as tempers flare in Eagles blowout

After 56 minutes of frustrating 49ers football, tempers flared in Sunday's NFC championship game. With the game all but over in Philadelphia's favor, the Eagles stopped San Francisco's Christian McCaffrey short of a first down on a third-down run late in the fourth quarter. Multiple scrums broke out after the play, ultimately leading to ejections for both teams.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Action News Jax

Hurts, Purdy set for college-era rematch in NFC title tilt

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy could be primed for a shootout in the NFC championship game. It's the first time Hurts — the league MVP finalist for the Philadelphia Eagles — and Purdy, the " Mr. Irrelevant " rookie sensation for the San Francisco 49ers, have matched up in the NFL. And it's a doozy, with a spot in the Super Bowl at stake.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Action News Jax

49ers QB Brock Purdy comes out of NFC title game with elbow injury after hit on right arm

The San Francisco 49ers found themselves down to their fourth quarterback of the season in the first quarter of the NFC championship game on Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia. Brock Purdy was hit on the right arm and lost a fumble to the Eagles on the 49ers' first possession, but the worst news was yet to come. Purdy was looked at by the 49ers' athletic trainers on the sideline, then tried to come back in the game but came back out before the series began. Purdy was replaced by veteran Josh Johnson.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
127K+
Followers
151K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy