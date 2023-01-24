ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belton, TX

fox44news.com

No. 22 UMHB loses in Kendra Foreman’s Interim Head Coach debut

BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — After a tumultuous couple of days, which included the departure of head basketball coach Mark Morefield, the 22nd-ranked UMHB Women’s Basketball team fell short in a 67-61 loss against East Texas Baptist. The game marked the interim head coaching debut for former assistant...
fox44news.com

No. 3 McLennan Baseball drops season opener against Navarro

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The third-ranked McLennan Baseball is still searching for its first win of the 2023 season, as the Highlanders lost their season opener to Navarro 7-3. Tyler Johnson’s team got off to a quick start, with two runs in the first inning against the Bulldogs, but Navarro scored seven unanswered runs and the Highlanders were never able to close the gap.
News Channel 25

Waco High senior sinks last-second shot for the win

KILLEEN, Texas — The game was coming down to the wire Wednesday night at Killeen High School. The visiting Waco High School girl’s basketball team had kept it close all night, somewhat of a surprise considering Killeen is a powerhouse this season. Anything can happen at the end...
fox44news.com

UMHB Men’s Basketball extends winning streak to seven games

BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — The UMHB Men’s Basketball team added another win to the ledger on Thursday night, as the Cru cruised past East Texas Baptist 89-78. The game was a back and forth battle to begin with, but eventually, the Cru grabbed a 12-11 lead on a Kyle Wright with 14:54 left in the first half and never looked back on their way to a win.
fox44news.com

McLennan Highlanders use fast start to beat Grayson College

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The McLennan Highlander Basketball team improved to 4-1 in conference play on Wednesday night, as Kevin Gill’s team beat Grayson College 67-55. The Highlanders got off to a red hot start on both ends of the floor, as CJ Hall and Omarion Smith combined for a 15-0 run right from the opening tip.
fox44news.com

Lorena ISD names new Athletic Director/Head Football Coach

LORENA, Texas (FOX 44) – The Lorena Independent School District has announced Kevin Johnson as the Leopards’ new Athletic Director/Head Football Coach. The Board of Trustees unanimously approved the hire on Friday. Johnson is replacing Ray Biles, who announced his retirement earlier this month after spending 31 seasons as Lorena’s Athletic Director/Head Football Coach.
baylorlariat.com

BIC Admissions Analyst departs BIC office for graduate school after six years

After approximately six years of being in the Baylor Interdisciplinary Core department, Diana Castillo, BIC admissions analyst, is saying goodbye to her role to pursue her dreams of becoming a social worker. After many days of cheerfully greeting the BIC students who came into the Morrison Hall offices for their...
fox44news.com

Killeen ISD bus causes crash in Harker Heights

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – A Killeen Independent School District bus causes a crash in Harker Heights. An officer of the Harker Heights Police Department’s Traffic Unit responded around 7:29 a.m. Thursday to a vehicle accident. The accident occurred at the intersection of FM-2410 and Cedar Knob Road.
klaq.com

A New Poll Says The Best Steak In Texas Is In Austin – Really?

A recent poll says the best steak in Texas is in Austin. I'm ok with the Texas part, we know how to cook a steak, just not too sure I agree with the restaurant. The MSN poll lists the best steaks from independent, (no chains), restaurants in Texas. According to it, Austin has the best steak in Texas.
fox44news.com

Major water line break in Temple

Temple, Tx (FOX44) – The City of Temple reports a major water line break which could result in no water being available to some customers. Shortly before noon, utility crews were working to repair a water line in the area of Pecan valley Drive and Briarcliff Road. A twelve-inch main failed around 10 a.m.
KWTX

Cities of Killeen, Temple conduct annual point-in-time count to gauge homelessness situation in Bell County

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Thursday marked the the annual point-in-time (PIT) count in Bell County, which is aimed at taking a snapshot of homelessness in Temple and Killeen. “We’ve recruited a lot of volunteers from a lot of different organizations to help us look at identifying some critical information we need to help understand what all the issues are our homeless are facing in Central Texas,” George Losoya, the director for the Area Agency on Aging and organizer, told KWTX.
wbap.com

Up to 10 Inches of Snow Fell in Parts of Texas

Texas (WBAP/KLIF) – Parts of Texas got hit with a record-setting snow event. Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle got up to 10 inches of the white stuff. Residents in Denton county and parts of Tarrant County saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground.
