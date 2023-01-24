Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Killeen ISD teacher was fired for assigning a task filled with offensive languageEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
In 2020, a 20-year-old soldier went missing after going to the gym. Her body was later discoveredIngram AtkinsonFort Hood, TX
This billionaire in Temple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTemple, TX
Killeen man sentenced to 7 years for sexual assault of ex-girlfriendEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Related
fox44news.com
No. 22 UMHB loses in Kendra Foreman’s Interim Head Coach debut
BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — After a tumultuous couple of days, which included the departure of head basketball coach Mark Morefield, the 22nd-ranked UMHB Women’s Basketball team fell short in a 67-61 loss against East Texas Baptist. The game marked the interim head coaching debut for former assistant...
Video shows former UMHB women's basketball coach cursing repeatedly during huddle
BELTON, Texas — A video posted to Twitter shows a profanity laced rant by former University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women's basketball coach Mark Morefield directed at his players during a practice. The video was posted to social media on Jan. 26 by a former player. It depicts Morefield repeatedly...
fox44news.com
No. 3 McLennan Baseball drops season opener against Navarro
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The third-ranked McLennan Baseball is still searching for its first win of the 2023 season, as the Highlanders lost their season opener to Navarro 7-3. Tyler Johnson’s team got off to a quick start, with two runs in the first inning against the Bulldogs, but Navarro scored seven unanswered runs and the Highlanders were never able to close the gap.
News Channel 25
Waco High senior sinks last-second shot for the win
KILLEEN, Texas — The game was coming down to the wire Wednesday night at Killeen High School. The visiting Waco High School girl’s basketball team had kept it close all night, somewhat of a surprise considering Killeen is a powerhouse this season. Anything can happen at the end...
fox44news.com
UMHB Men’s Basketball extends winning streak to seven games
BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — The UMHB Men’s Basketball team added another win to the ledger on Thursday night, as the Cru cruised past East Texas Baptist 89-78. The game was a back and forth battle to begin with, but eventually, the Cru grabbed a 12-11 lead on a Kyle Wright with 14:54 left in the first half and never looked back on their way to a win.
fox44news.com
McLennan Highlanders use fast start to beat Grayson College
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The McLennan Highlander Basketball team improved to 4-1 in conference play on Wednesday night, as Kevin Gill’s team beat Grayson College 67-55. The Highlanders got off to a red hot start on both ends of the floor, as CJ Hall and Omarion Smith combined for a 15-0 run right from the opening tip.
fox44news.com
Lorena ISD names new Athletic Director/Head Football Coach
LORENA, Texas (FOX 44) – The Lorena Independent School District has announced Kevin Johnson as the Leopards’ new Athletic Director/Head Football Coach. The Board of Trustees unanimously approved the hire on Friday. Johnson is replacing Ray Biles, who announced his retirement earlier this month after spending 31 seasons as Lorena’s Athletic Director/Head Football Coach.
fox44news.com
No. 10 McLennan Highlassies extend home winning streak with victory over Grayson
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The winning streak for the 10th-ranked McLennan Highlassies reached 11 games on Wednesday night, as they beat Grayson College 80-52. Miannah Little lead all scorers with 19 points, as the Highlassies improved to 17-2 on the season. Next up for Bill Brock’s team is...
Longhorns Land Four Five Stars in On3 Final Consensus
The Longhorns brought in an impressive 2023 recruiting haul, headlined by their four five-stars.
Longhorns Assistant Jokes That He’ll Recruit Giant Brazilian Baby
The 16-pound baby caught the attention of Texas offensive coordinator Kyle Flood.
baylorlariat.com
BIC Admissions Analyst departs BIC office for graduate school after six years
After approximately six years of being in the Baylor Interdisciplinary Core department, Diana Castillo, BIC admissions analyst, is saying goodbye to her role to pursue her dreams of becoming a social worker. After many days of cheerfully greeting the BIC students who came into the Morrison Hall offices for their...
fox44news.com
Killeen ISD bus causes crash in Harker Heights
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – A Killeen Independent School District bus causes a crash in Harker Heights. An officer of the Harker Heights Police Department’s Traffic Unit responded around 7:29 a.m. Thursday to a vehicle accident. The accident occurred at the intersection of FM-2410 and Cedar Knob Road.
TxDOT closes lanes at I-14 and Indian Trail intersection in Harker Heights
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — TxDOT Waco District announces that it will shut down various lanes at the Interstate 14 and Indian Trail intersection in Harker Heights on Friday, Jan. 27. According to TxDOT, the closures are due to work being done on the bridge rail and will last from...
Ascension Texas, Blue Cross Blue Shield Texas reach agreement, hospital system says
Ascension Texas and Blue Cross Blue Shield Texas reached an agreement, which means the contract for services between a major hospital system and one of the state’s biggest insurance providers will not end on Jan. 31, according to a release.
klaq.com
A New Poll Says The Best Steak In Texas Is In Austin – Really?
A recent poll says the best steak in Texas is in Austin. I'm ok with the Texas part, we know how to cook a steak, just not too sure I agree with the restaurant. The MSN poll lists the best steaks from independent, (no chains), restaurants in Texas. According to it, Austin has the best steak in Texas.
fox44news.com
Major water line break in Temple
Temple, Tx (FOX44) – The City of Temple reports a major water line break which could result in no water being available to some customers. Shortly before noon, utility crews were working to repair a water line in the area of Pecan valley Drive and Briarcliff Road. A twelve-inch main failed around 10 a.m.
Central Texas Roads To Be Prepped By TxDOT For Freezing Temperatures
Mother Nature can sometimes be a cruel mistress can't she be? We've discussed in the past when Texans decide to say something to her, and normally it does not go the way they want. But most of the time, we receive advance notice of the plans Mother Nature has for us, so we can plan for the future weather.
Bowie High School's theater director faces new lawsuit in state district court
AUSTIN, Texas — A lawsuit filed in state district court last week accuses Diane "Betsy" Cornwell of "abusing her power over the plaintiffs for her own perverse ends," among other claims. Three former Bowie High School students are suing Cornwell over allegations of forcing them to engage in intimacy...
KWTX
Cities of Killeen, Temple conduct annual point-in-time count to gauge homelessness situation in Bell County
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Thursday marked the the annual point-in-time (PIT) count in Bell County, which is aimed at taking a snapshot of homelessness in Temple and Killeen. “We’ve recruited a lot of volunteers from a lot of different organizations to help us look at identifying some critical information we need to help understand what all the issues are our homeless are facing in Central Texas,” George Losoya, the director for the Area Agency on Aging and organizer, told KWTX.
wbap.com
Up to 10 Inches of Snow Fell in Parts of Texas
Texas (WBAP/KLIF) – Parts of Texas got hit with a record-setting snow event. Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle got up to 10 inches of the white stuff. Residents in Denton county and parts of Tarrant County saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground.
Comments / 0