2 Arkansas officers charged with civil rights violations in violent arrest of man outside store that was caught on video

California farm where worker killed 4 this week had shooting last July where different employee tried to kill supervisor
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — California farm where worker killed 4 this week had shooting last July where different employee tried to kill supervisor. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
School board: Superintendent of Virginia school district where 6-year-old boy shot and wounded teacher to leave Feb. 1
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — School board: Superintendent of Virginia school district where 6-year-old boy shot and wounded teacher to leave Feb. 1. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Pandemic, culture wars revive ‘school choice’ policy push
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Nichole Mason first became concerned when she learned administrators at her children’s public school were allowing transgender students to use girls’ bathrooms. Her frustrations mounted when she felt her children’s next school went too far with how they enforced COVID regulations during the pandemic.
AI wildfire detection bill gets initial approval in Colorado
DENVER (AP) — A year after the most destructive wildfire in the state’s history scorched nearly 1,100 homes, Colorado lawmakers are considering joining other Western states by adopting artificial intelligence in the hopes of detecting blazes before they burn out of control. A Colorado Senate committee on Thursday...
California storms boost water allocation for cities
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Weeks of historic rainfall in California mean public agencies that supply 27 million people will get much more water from the state than they were scheduled to get a month ago — enough to supply an estimated 4.4 million households for a year. In...
California sees further reductions in severity of drought
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California continues to see regional reductions in the severity of its longstanding drought after recent deluges from atmospheric rivers, the U.S. Drought Monitor said Thursday. Severe drought was reduced to moderate drought in most of the San Joaquin Valley and the lowest category — abnormal...
Student groups show support for Minnesota college president
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Representatives of several student groups at a Minnesota college that dismissed an adjunct art instructor for showing an image of the Prophet Muhammad to her class say they do not want the school’s embattled president to resign. In a letter published Wednesday in...
Residents recover after losing homes in fire at Pines of Perinton a year ago
PERINTON, N.Y. — One year ago Wednesday, a massive fire destroyed parts of the Pines of Perinton Apartment Complex. More than 60 people lost their homes. Just before the fire, several people who lived there complained about all sorts of violations in their apartments. News10NBC asked town leaders about any improvements made at the complex since rebuilding.
Canandaigua Wrestler Winner At Inaugural Girls State Wrestling Invitational
ONONDAGA, NY (WHEC) – Canandaigua Senior, Sophie Pollack won the first ever NYSPHAA Girls State Wrestling Invitational in the 185lb class. With it, she capped off her high school career on the Mats in style. Following the bout, Pollack said via NYSPHAA twitter, “It was so cool because I...
Dave Matthews band is coming to Darien Lake in June
DARIEN, N.Y. — The Dave Matthews band is back on tour this summer and they’re coming to Darien Lake. The band announced its 10th studio album, the first in five years, titled “walk around the moon,” out May 19. The band also revealed dates for a...
