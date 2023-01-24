Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tampa Bay Rays Make Huge MoveOnlyHomersSaint Petersburg, FL
Beloved Toucan Reportedly Stolen From Florida Animal Sanctuary Last NightUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Hidden History: Pirates in Tampa BayModern GlobeTampa, FL
Senior Caregiving Costs and Siblings: A Growing ConcernHerbie J PilatoTampa, FL
Buying A Home in TampamaltaTampa, FL
Related
Bay News 9
Four generations of one family take part in Gasparilla tradition
TAMPA, Fla. — At 95 years old, Dick Clarke knows exactly why he eagerly puts on a pirate outfit every January. “Let’s not kid ourselves,” he said, “It’s a fine time.”. He should know, after all, this is his 73rd Gasparilla and 45th with Ye...
Bay News 9
YOUR PHOTOS: Pirates in Tampa for Gasparilla 2023
TAMPA, Fla. — Thousands of pirates are heading to Tampa Bay looking for treasure in the form of beads and medallions. It's a tradition that has been going on now for more than 100 years. As the celebrations get ready to kick off, pirates are starting to line Bayshore...
Bay News 9
LIVE UPDATES: Tampa prepares for Gasparilla pirate invasion
TAMPA, Fla. — As the sun rises on this chilly January morning, the pirates of Gasparilla will be out in full force planning their invasion. This parade has been a tradition in the city for more than 100 years. It all started with one pirate in 1904, sailing across Tampa Bay.
Bay News 9
The story of Gasparilla, steeped in baloney, now part of Tampa culture
TAMPA, Fla. — It’s the height of Gasparilla season with huge crowds screaming for beads and throws as pirates ignite cannons for massive explosion excitement. It’s a huge juxtaposition from the quiet of the Touchton Map Library at the Tampa Bay History Center conference room, where Director Dr. Rodney Kite-Powell quietly carries the knowledge that it’s pretty much all a story.
2023 Gasparilla schedule of events
The 2023 Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest is happening on Jan. 28.
What to do with your beads after Gasparilla
Arguably one of the best things about Gasparilla is collecting as many necklaces as possible during the parade. But what should you do with those necklaces once the parade is over?
Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants for special occasions in Tampa from Tripadvisor.
995qyk.com
St. Pete Restaurant Is One Of The ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’ In America
A St. Pete restaurant is on the the ‘Top 100 Places To Eat” in America. This is according to Yelp. Yelp ranked Uptown Eats, which is in downtown St. Petersburg, at number 21 on their list. Firstly, here is what Yelp says on the website about Uptown Eats....
Pinellas County leaders: Number of homeless people increasing across Tampa Bay
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of volunteers hit the streets in Pinellas County to count the number of homeless people in the Tampa Bay area community. Dozens of homeless people met with volunteers at Williams Park in St Petersburg. Counting the number of unsheltered people in the county helps...
sarasotamagazine.com
Sarasota Has a Poop Problem
Each week, the Suncoast Waterkeeper releases water sample reports from seven sites throughout Sarasota County’s bays. The latest report showed a general decline in enterococci colony-forming units (in laymen’s terms, that means poop). Less poop in our waters? That’s great news! Right?. Not so fast. Dr. Abbey...
Bay News 9
Gasparilla set to take over downtown Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — It’s finally here. On Saturday, hundreds of thousands of people, along with a few pirates, will invade downtown Tampa for Gasparilla. Gasparilla invasion runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the parade will roll through Tampa from 2 to 6 p.m. Law enforcement and...
'We need to know why': Tampa family questions retention pond murder
SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — A death has left a family asking why and how their loved one was murdered. Investigators say 42-year-old Jamie Hobdy was found dead in a retention pond back in December just days after he got into a crash along I-275 North in St. Petersburg. "I...
Hillsborough County woman, former teacher celebrates 105th birthday
A local woman is celebrating a huge milestone and birthday!
Florida State Fair announces new admission policy for minors
TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida State Fair announced on Thursday a new admission policy for minors as the annual event inches closer. A new youth policy will be enforced for those entering the fairgrounds during the evening hours, state fair leaders explain in a news release. Starting at 6 p.m. each day, all guests 17 or younger will have to be accompanied by an admission-paying parent or guardian.
Gasparilla: First internationally-recognized Black fashion designer started in Tampa
Ann Lowe is the first internationally recognized Black fashion designer and her career began by designing dresses for Gasparilla.
cltampa.com
25 hard-to-get restaurant tables in Tampa Bay that are always worth the wait
There's busy restaurants, and there's ones that seem to always be slammed. Tampa Bay has a thriving restaurant scene and some of our local favs have the crowds to prove it. From high-end dining, to comfort food and neighborhood dives, here are a few of our favorite local haunts where you'll almost never eat alone. Remember, it doesn't hurt to call ahead!
St. Petersburg restaurant named in Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg restaurant was among 14 Florida restaurants recognized in Yelp’s “Top 100 Places to Eat” in 2023. Yelp ranked Uptown Eats in downtown St. Pete at number 21. At Uptown Eats, diners can fill up on a Gouda Cheddar Grits bowl, the Hot Hot Heat sandwich or the […]
What is St. Petersburg Known For
St. Petersburg, FL - If you plan a vacation to St. Petersburg, Florida, you may wonder what the city offers. Here is a list of some of the best things to do in the area. These include enjoying the beautiful beaches, exploring scenic trails, and visiting more interesting cultural attractions.
Road closures, neighborhood maps for 2023 Gasparilla Pirate Fest
There are some traffic impacts drivers need to be aware of due to Gasparilla. Here's a schedule of road closures for the 2023 festival.
Comments / 0